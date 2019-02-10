Canada’s Regulators Might Help Crypto Exchange QuadrigaCX’s Victims After All

Provincial securities regulators in British Columbia, Canada, won’t be investigating the QuadrigaCX scandal. However, new developments could see Canada’s largest securities body, the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC), begin an investigation.

On Friday, according to Reuters, the OSC has confirmed in a statement it will be looking into cryptocurrency exchange QuadrigaCX, where currently $190 million in cryptocurrency has been lost. Though an OSC spokesperson did not confirm if the regulator will conduct a formal investigation, it said:

Given the potential harm to Ontario investors, we are looking into this matter.

The OSC’s role, as the Ontario provincial arm of the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) is to protect regional investors. In its “2018-2019 Statement of Priorities,” the body committed to “innovative regulation” of cryptocurrencies and actively encourages fintech start-ups in the province.

