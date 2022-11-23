U.S. markets closed

Canada Releases its 2022 New Wheat Crop Report

·3 min read

WINNIPEG, MB, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Each fall, farmers work against the clock to harvest their wheat crops. It's then up to the technical staff at Cereals Canada and the Canadian Grain Commission (CGC) to assess the quality of the crop and provide the information to global customers of Canadian cereals through a jointly released New Crop Report.

"The New Wheat Crop Report provides our customers with the technical data on what they can expect from this year's crop," states Dean Dias, Chief Executive Officer of Cereals Canada. "The 2022 report was released today and we are pleased to share that Canada has excellent quality in all wheat classes."

A high proportion of the 2022 wheat crop has graded in the top two grades, with high protein content across all Canadian wheat classes.

  • Over 90% of the CWRS (Canada Western Red Spring) crop has graded No. 1 and No. 2, with protein content higher than average.

  • 80% of CWAD (Canada Western Amber Durum) has graded No. 1 and No. 2, with protein content higher than average.

  • Over 90% of CPSR (Canada Prairie Spring Red) has graded No. 1 and No. 2, with good protein content.

  • 99% of CESRW (Canada Eastern Soft Red Winter) graded No. 2 or above with consistent high falling numbers and excellent quality.

Following the drought conditions that reduced Canadian wheat production in 2021, 2022 production returned to above average volumes. This year, Canada grew 34.7 million tonnes of wheat, an increase of 55% from last year.

"Canadian agriculture supplies consistent, sustainable, high-quality cereals to help support food security at home and around the globe," says Dias.

The New Crop Report is prepared and presented in partnership with the CGC, value chain members, and provincial grower commissions. This fall, Cereals Canada received harvest assessment samples from nine grain exporters. The CGC reviewed samples provided by growers in Western Canada, while the Ontario wheat was reviewed by the Grain Farmers of Ontario.

In the coming weeks, the 2022 New Wheat Crop Report will be shared in-person when a delegation representing the cereals value chain travels to over 15 countries in Asia, Latin America, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.

"It's important to keep our customers around the world informed on the quality they can expect as they make their purchasing decisions," adds Dias. "The quality of Canadian wheat continues to be great."

Visit Cereals Canada – 2022 New Crop Report to learn more about Canada's 2022 New Wheat Crop and download the 2022 Crop Summary.

WATCH: Cereals Canada CEO Dean Dias and Doug Chorney, Chief Commissioner, Canadian Grain Commission, introduce the 2022 New Wheat Crop Report

Cereals Canada is the national, not-for-profit, industry association representing the Canadian cereal grains value chain. We value relationships and work with government and stakeholders to provide timely, expert technical information and deliver best-in-class customer experience. We are dedicated to supporting the Canadian cereals value chain including farmers, exporters, developers, processors, and our customers around the world with a focus on trade, science, and sustainability.

Ellen Pruden, Director of Communications, E: epruden@cerealscanada.ca, C: 204-479-0166

 

SOURCE Cereals Canada

