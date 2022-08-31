Canada and Saskatchewan invest in northern airport infrastructure

PINEHOUSE LAKE, SK, Aug. 31, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, and Jim Lemaigre, MLA for Athabasca, on behalf of the Honourable Jeremy Cockrill, Saskatchewan's Minister of Highways, announced $2.9 million in joint funding for upgrades to six northern airports.

The airports in La Loche, Île-à-la-Crosse, Sandy Bay, Cumberland House, and Pinehouse Lake will benefit from $1.25 million in combined federal and provincial funding to install All Weather Observation Systems (AWOS). The AWOS provides accurate, uninterrupted, real-time information and reports on airport weather conditions.

In addition, the airports in La Loche, Île-à-la-Crosse, and Pinehouse Lake and Patuanak will see upgrades to airfield lighting that will improve safety and reliability. The Governments of Canada and Saskatchewan are each investing $825,000 in these projects for a combined $1.65 million investment.

The Government of Canada and the Government of Saskatchewan are each investing $1.45 million dollars in these projects.

Quotes

"The projects announced today are vital to ensuring safe, secure and efficient travel for visitors and residents of Northern Saskatchewan. These investments, made possible through collaboration with the Government of Saskatchewan, will foster community growth for years to come."

The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Saskatchewan's northern airports connect communities to vital public services like air ambulance, law enforcement and fire suppression. These investments will ensure northern airports can provide safe, timely and reliable service."

Jim Lemaigre, Saskatchewan MLA for Athabasca, on behalf of The Honourable Jeremy Cockrill, Saskatchewan's Minister of Highways

"People across northern Saskatchewan rely on community airports to connect them to friends, family, and medical services. These improvements will help to keep those connections strong."

Mike Natomagan, Mayor of the Northern Village of Pinehouse, SK

Quick Facts

The Government of Canada's investment comes from the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Including today's announcement, 262 infrastructure projects under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Plan have been announced in Saskatchewan with a total federal contribution of more than $448.9 million and a total provincial contribution of over $298.7 million.

Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

