U.S. markets close in 2 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,969.45
    -16.71 (-0.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,625.89
    -164.98 (-0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,840.47
    -42.67 (-0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,849.91
    -5.68 (-0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.27
    -1.37 (-1.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,726.20
    -10.10 (-0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    17.91
    -0.38 (-2.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0046
    +0.0027 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1210
    +0.0110 (+0.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1614
    -0.0042 (-0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.7600
    +0.0110 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,980.72
    +360.58 (+1.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    471.87
    -12.82 (-2.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,284.15
    -77.48 (-1.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,091.53
    -104.05 (-0.37%)
     

Canada and Saskatchewan invest in northern airport infrastructure

·2 min read

PINEHOUSE LAKE, SK, Aug. 31, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, and Jim Lemaigre, MLA for Athabasca, on behalf of the Honourable Jeremy Cockrill, Saskatchewan's Minister of Highways, announced $2.9 million in joint funding for upgrades to six northern airports.

The airports in La Loche, Île-à-la-Crosse, Sandy Bay, Cumberland House, and Pinehouse Lake will benefit from $1.25 million in combined federal and provincial funding to install All Weather Observation Systems (AWOS). The AWOS provides accurate, uninterrupted, real-time information and reports on airport weather conditions.

In addition, the airports in La Loche, Île-à-la-Crosse, and Pinehouse Lake and Patuanak will see upgrades to airfield lighting that will improve safety and reliability. The Governments of Canada and Saskatchewan are each investing $825,000 in these projects for a combined $1.65 million investment.

The Government of Canada and the Government of Saskatchewan are each investing $1.45 million dollars in these projects.

Quotes

"The projects announced today are vital to ensuring safe, secure and efficient travel for visitors and residents of Northern Saskatchewan. These investments, made possible through collaboration with the Government of Saskatchewan, will foster community growth for years to come."

The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Saskatchewan's northern airports connect communities to vital public services like air ambulance, law enforcement and fire suppression. These investments will ensure northern airports can provide safe, timely and reliable service."

Jim Lemaigre, Saskatchewan MLA for Athabasca, on behalf of The Honourable Jeremy Cockrill, Saskatchewan's Minister of Highways

"People across northern Saskatchewan rely on community airports to connect them to friends, family, and medical services. These improvements will help to keep those connections strong."

Mike Natomagan, Mayor of the Northern Village of Pinehouse, SK

Quick Facts

  • The Government of Canada's investment comes from the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

  • Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

  • Including today's announcement, 262 infrastructure projects under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Plan have been announced in Saskatchewan with a total federal contribution of more than $448.9 million and a total provincial contribution of over $298.7 million.

  • Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

Associated links

Federal infrastructure investments in Saskatchewan
https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-sk-eng.html

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map
http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn
Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/31/c1926.html

Recommended Stories

  • RECONAFRICA AND NAMCOR SUCCESSFULLY REACH TOTAL DEPTH OF THE 8-2 WELL ON TIME & ON BUDGET

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) and its joint venture partner NAMCOR (the state oil company of Namibia) are pleased to announce they have successfully reached total depth of the third stratigraphic test well, 1819/8-2 ("8-2"), in the Kavango basin of NE Namibia. The well was drilled to a total depth of 2,056 meters reaching all geological targets, on time and on budget. Current operations are now focused on well data

  • Economist predicts a ‘whopper’ of recession in 2023 — and that’s not necessarily due to higher interest rates

    Economists predict a much deeper economic downturn that could last into 2024, and warn the U.S. needs a “miracle” to avoid a recession.

  • Cheniere Warns EPA Rules May Disrupt Gas Supplies (Repeat)

    (Bloomberg) -- Cheniere Energy Inc., the largest LNG exporter in the US, is among companies warning that new federal air pollution requirements threaten to disrupt gas supply to Europe.Most Read from BloombergJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberTrump Document Trove Bears Hallmarks of Closest-Held US SecretsPowell Abandons Soft Landing Goal as He Seeks Growth RecessionThere’s a New Recession Canary in the Coal Mine, Morgan Stanley SaysScores of US petrochemical plants, pipelines a

  • Too many people are still quitting their jobs for the Fed's liking: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Wednesday, August 31, 2022.

  • Want to Say Bye-Bye to Taxes on Social Security? Here's How It Could Happen

    Social Security is one of the cornerstone programs of the American Social Safety net - even if it doesn't always completely cover a person's retirement expenses, it gives everyone something to build off of when planning for their golden years. … Continue reading → The post New Bill Would Eliminate Taxes on Social Security Benefits appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Fed likely needs to push interest rates above 3.5%, and hold them there until 2024, Williams says

    The Federal Reserve likely needs to raise interest rates above 3.5% and keep them there until 2024, New York Fed President John Williams on Tuesday.

  • The stock market has tanked since Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole speech. That’s how the Fed wants it

    Investors expecting the Federal Reserve to pivot from its inflation-fighting stance got a rude awakening on Friday. Price stability is still the Fed's top priority.

  • Euro-Zone Inflation Hits Record as ECB Hawks Push Jumbo Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberTrump Document Trove Bears Hallmarks of Closest-Held US SecretsPowell Abandons Soft Landing Goal as He Seeks Growth RecessionThere’s a New Recession Canary in the Coal Mine, Morgan Stanley SaysEuro-area inflation accelerated to another all-time high, strengthening the case for the European Central Bank to consid

  • UK political upheaval and stagflation fears weigh on pound

    Political uncertainty and growing economic woes, including spiralling inflation and the threat of a recession, are weighing heavily on the British pound, against both the US dollar and the also struggling euro.

  • Fed's Mester: interest rates need to rise 'somewhat above' 4%

    "My current view is that it will be necessary to move the fed funds rate up to somewhat above 4 percent by early next year and hold it there; I do not anticipate the Fed cutting the fed funds rate target next year," Mester said in prepared remarks to a local chamber of commerce in Dayton, Ohio. The Fed currently targets its policy rate in the 2.25%-2.5% range. Mester also repeated previous comments that she will be basing her decision on whether to back a third straight 75-basis point interest rate hike next month primarily on the inflation outlook, rather than the closely watched monthly jobs report.

  • Central bankers worry that a new era of high inflation is beginning

    There are three reasons to believe that may be the case

  • Top Russian General Filmed Lying to Putin’s Face in Awkward Briefing

    TASS Agency TwitterThe Director of Russia’s National Guard has begun a campaign to reassure Russian President Vladimir Putin that Ukrainians are supportive of Russia seizing territory in Ukraine when the reality couldn’t be further off.“I would like to emphasize that we can feel that the population of the liberated areas is supporting us. They realize that we are defending their right to a peaceful life and their children’s happiness,” the director, Viktor Zolotov, told Putin, according to the K

  • Why Lucid and Nikola Dropped While Plug Power Rose Today

    Clean energy companies have plenty of growth plans, but investors still cringe when more capital is needed.

  • Student Debt Plan Carves Bigger Hole in Congressional Fiscal Authority

    Like Trump, Biden is using emergency powers to spend money without asking lawmakers for approval, as the Constitution envisioned.

  • Richmond Fed's Barkin on recession fears: 'I don't think that's the debate today'

    Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin said Tuesday recent data shows an economy "consistent" with one that is not in recession.

  • The Perverse Impacts of the Anti-Money-Laundering System

    In September 2020, Buzzfeed News and a coalition of other investigators dropped a bombshell on the world of international finance and law enforcement. A leaked set of documents from the U.S. Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, or FinCEN, showed a disturbing pattern of lax enforcement. When banks reported suspected money laundering to the very agency tasked with monitoring ill-gotten criminal funds, quite often, the authorities did nothing about it at all.

  • West Point Has a KKK Plaque Mounted Above Entrance to Science Hall

    For decades, the students at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in New York have walked beneath a panel of three bronze plaques mounted at the entrance of Bartlett Hall Science Center that includes an image of a hooded figure and the words “Ku Klux Klan” written below it, according to findings in a report released by a congressional panel Monday. The report from the panel, the Naming Commission, which was created by Congress last year and tasked with providing recommendations for the remova

  • 3 Alternative Energy Stocks to Buy as EV Adoption Booms

    Solid investment plan in hydrogen and clean energy as a whole should boost the prospects of Zacks Alternative Energy industry stocks. You may buy DINO. FCEL & GEVO.

  • Oil Is Headed for Longest Slump Since 2020 Amid Growth Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil is headed for a third monthly decline, the longest losing run in more than two years, on concern that tighter monetary policy and China’s economic slowdown will impact crude demand. Most Read from BloombergJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberTrump Document Trove Bears Hallmarks of Closest-Held US SecretsPowell Abandons Soft Landing Goal as He Seeks Growth RecessionThere’s a New Recession Canary in the Coal Mine, Morgan Stanley SaysWest Texas Intermediate droppe

  • Oil Prices Head for Their Longest Losing Streak in Years

    The weak outlook for the global economy as well as plentiful supply are pushing down on crude prices in the global market.