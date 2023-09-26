Canada says it will launch review of proposed Bunge-Viterra merger

OTTAWA (Reuters) - The Canadian government will review a planned merger between U.S. grains merchant Bunge and Glencore-backed Viterra, Transport Minister Pablo Rodriguez said in a statement on Tuesday.

As part of the review, the transport ministry will launch a public interest assessment of the proposed acquisition, which must be completed by June 12, 2024, he added.

Canada's anti-trust regulator said in June it would review the deal.

(This story has been corrected to clarify that the review must be completed by June 2, 2024, not June 12, 2024, in paragraph 2)

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Chris Reese)