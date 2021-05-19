U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,116.00
    -7.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,948.00
    -48.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,194.75
    -17.25 (-0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,206.50
    -1.40 (-0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.80
    -0.69 (-1.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,867.70
    -0.30 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    28.20
    -0.13 (-0.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2226
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6420
    +0.0020 (+0.12%)
     

  • Vix

    21.34
    +1.62 (+8.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4187
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.0400
    +0.1500 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,399.71
    -3,395.05 (-7.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,155.63
    -97.51 (-7.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,034.24
    +1.39 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,160.92
    -245.92 (-0.87%)
     

Canada says reiterated to U.S. that it plans a digital services tax - minister

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Canada's Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade Mary Ng speaks during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa
OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada reiterated to the United States that it plans to go ahead with a digital services tax if need be, a move that would hit giants like Alphabet Inc's Google and Facebook Inc, Trade Minister Mary Ng said on Tuesday.

Ng told reporters she made the remarks in bilateral talks with U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai, who on Monday had expressed concern about the plan. Canada said last November it intended to impose a tax on corporations providing digital services from 2022.

Ottawa said the levy would stay in place until major nations come up with a coordinated approach on taxing digital giants.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

  • U.K.’s Johnson Pushes to Get Australia Trade Deal Completed

    (Bloomberg) -- U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is pushing to get a trade deal with Australia over the line, amid warnings from farmers that cheaper imports could put them out of business.Johnson is preparing to offer Australia tariff-free access to U.K. food markets as talks continue within the government over the deal, The Times newspaper reported Wednesday.That is despite concerns from Britain’s National Farmers’ Union that many farms would face ruin if they have to compete with zero-tariff imports of beef and lamb. Johnson’s office declined to comment on the report, saying negotiations were ongoing.Britain and Australia agreed the bulk of a free-trade agreement in April and have signaled they want to conclude the pact by the G-7 summit in June.Any agreement will “include protection for the agriculture industry and won’t undercut U.K. farmers,” Johnson’s spokesman Max Blain told reporters Tuesday.Read More: U.K., Australia Seal Most of Trade Deal in Boost for Johnson (1)National Farmers’ Union President Minette Batters said in a statement that the government “must recognize that opening up zero tariff trade on all imports of products such as beef and lamb means British farming, working to its current high standards, will struggle to compete.”“Will it watch family farms go out of business when they are unable to compete?” she added.Environment Secretary George Eustice told Sky News there was a “balance to be struck between your commercial interests and your desire to open up new markets.”Post-Brexit TargetA trade deal with Australia is one of the government’s key post-Brexit targets, alongside ongoing negotiations with the U.S. and New Zealand. A deal between the U.K. and Australia is expected to boost Britain’s GDP by 0.02% over 15 years, according to a British government assessment.Australian Trade Minister Dan Tehan on Wednesday said the nations were making “good progress” in their FTA negotiations.“We are now meeting every week in a sprint to have an in-principle agreement by the end of June,” Tehan said in an emailed statement sent in response to a request for comment. He declined to comment on the details of the negotiations.Eustice said his department is considering ways to protect sensitive sectors during the negotiations, such as having tariff-rate quotas on certain goods. International Trade Secretary Liz Truss is said to favor a zero-tariff, zero-quota deal similar to Britain’s accord with the EU, according to a report in the Financial Times.The Department for International Trade said in a statement that a deal would be a step toward joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, or CPTPP, an 11-country pact including Singapore, Malaysia and Japan, which would “allow U.K. farmers even greater access to growing consumer markets in Asia.”Separately, the U.K. government said it will soon start talks to improve upon the roll-over post-Brexit trade deals it signed with Canada and Mexico.(Updates with Australian trade minister’s comments in 10th, 11th paragraphs)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Slate of Google updates boost its smartwatch, work collaboration efforts

    (Reuters) -Alphabet Inc's Google on Tuesday unveiled updates across many services, including Maps, Photos and operating systems, as the company showcases its role in a world that has become more digitally connected during the pandemic. The announcements during the virtually-held Google I/O developer conference add up to a boost for the company's smartwatch efforts, which compete with Apple Inc , and for its collaboration tools that rival offerings from Microsoft Corp. They also show how Google is aiming to demonstrate that its advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) will keep users attracted to its ad-supported or paid services for shopping, communication and entertainment even as pandemic lockdowns ease and people resume in-person activities.

  • Thailand Said to Plan $22 Billion Borrowing for Covid Relief

    (Bloomberg) -- Thailand plans to borrow an additional 700 billion baht ($22.3 billion) to fund measures to counter the worst wave of Covid-19 outbreak to hit Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy, people familiar with the matter said.A meeting of the cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha on Tuesday approved the new borrowing plan from the finance ministry, the people said, declining to be identified before a public announcement.The government proposes to spend 400 billion baht of the new borrowing to help various sections of the society affected by the new outbreak, while 270 billion baht will be used to revive the economy, the people said. About 30 billion baht will be set aside to finance medical supplies and vaccines to contain the latest outbreak, they said.The fresh borrowing can be completed before Sept. 30 next year, and is on top of an ongoing 1-trillion baht debt plan authorized by the cabinet last year to fund pandemic relief measures, they said.Thailand’s public debt-to-gross domestic product ratio may rise to 58.6% by September with the additional borrowing, but would still be below the nation’s 60% debt ceiling, the people said. The government will need to issue an emergency law that needs to be endorsed by the king before the public debt management office can begin raising fresh debt, they said.Kulaya Tantitemit, a spokesperson for the Finance Ministry and head of its Fiscal Policy Office, declined to comment. Anucha Burapachaisri, a government spokesman also declined to comment.Weak OutlookThailand, which is grappling with the deadliest Covid wave to hit the nation so far, slashed its growth outlook for this year earlier this week, citing the delay in reopening borders to foreign tourists and slow vaccination. The economy may expand between 1.5% and 2.5% this year, less than the 2.5%-3.5% forecast in February, the National Economic and Social Development Council said Monday. The country’s budget deficit soared almost 17% in the first half of the fiscal year that began in October as revenue tumbled, prompting the government to almost triple borrowing to meet the shortfall. The cabinet this month gave in-principle approval for a $7.2 billion assistance package that included short-term financial relief for those affected by the virus, as well as measures to stimulate consumption once infections abate.Thailand has imposed curbs on businesses and travel to contain the resurgence in the pandemic that seen the nation’s total caseload almost quadruple since the start of April. The country has vaccinated only about 2% of its population, trailing the pace of countries like Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore. (Updates with latest GDP forecast in seventh paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Greek island Corfu welcomes first cruise ship of new season

    The Greek island of Corfu welcomed its first cruise ship of the new season on Tuesday, hoping much awaited tourists will help salvage losses incurred during 2020 due to the coronavirus. Corfu port authorities said some 600 tourists from countries including Italy, France and Germany were on board the Costa Luminosa, operated by Italy's Costa Cruises, and all safety measures were being adhered to in the port. Greece opened its doors on Saturday to tourists from the EU and other key markets such as the United States, Israel and Britain, lifting the need for people to quarantine as long as they have been vaccinated or tested negative for COVID-19.

  • The Workouts That Got Shay Mitchell Feeling Like Herself Again After Having a Baby

    When Shay Mitchell was pregnant with her daughter Atlas in 2019, she revealed to Women's Health that she dealt with depression. And after she gave birth, she didn't feel like herself.

  • Shay Mitchell Says A 4-Week Workout Challenge 'Changed Everything' For Her Post-Baby

    Between first-time motherhood and a life-altering pandemic, Shay struggled to find a new normal that felt good.

  • Olivia Munn, Henry Golding and More Join Ken Jeong in See Us Unite for Change Special Event

    The See Us Unite for Change special will help provide further support to the AAPI community

  • Google is making big design and privacy changes to the world's most popular operating system

    Google's Android 12 will feature a new look and feel, as well as improved security and privacy features.

  • IBM to acquire Salesforce partner Waeg

    IBM said on Tuesday it would buy Waeg, a consulting partner for Salesforce, in a deal that will extend its range of services and support its hybrid cloud and artificial intelligence strategy. The deal to acquire Waeg, which is based in Brussels and serves clients across Europe, complements IBM's acquisition in January of 7Summits, a U.S. consultancy that specialises in Salesforce's customer management software. "Waeg’s strength in Salesforce consulting services will be key to creating intelligent workflows that allow our clients to keep pace with changing customer and employee needs and expectations," Mark Foster, senior vice president of IBM Services and Global Business Services, said.

  • Gwen Inglis, Renowned U.S. Cycling Champion, Struck and Killed by Suspected DUI Driver During Training Ride

    The sports star was riding her bike when the driver drifted into the bike lane and collided with her, the Lakewood Police Department said in a statement

  • London's 'Golden Age' as Europe's financial capital is over, says NatWest chair

    The City of London's 'Golden Age' as Europe's financial capital is over following Brexit, but it will remain a major and profitable centre, NatWest bank chairman Howard Davies said on Tuesday. The City has been largely cut off from the EU since Britain's full departure on Dec. 31, 2020, with bankers and City officials not expecting any direct access to the bloc anytime soon. "Almost five years after the Brexit referendum, and five months after Britain's exit from the European Union, the future of London as a global financial center seems secure," Davies said in a column for Project Syndicate on Tuesday.

  • Missouri farmer killed two men over $215,000 cattle contract, federal prosecutors say

    Human remains were found by law enforcement on his 74-acre farm in 2019.

  • Home Depot Q1 sales and profits lifted by skyrocketing inflation

    Home Depot had a strong first quarter, but in the process experienced some shocking levels of inflation as the economy rebounds from the pandemic.

  • Jaguar Land Rover Owner Swings to Profit as China Sales Jump

    (Bloomberg) -- Jaguar Land Rover’s Indian owner reported a pretax profit for the three months through March as a recovery in Chinese demand lifted sales of the automaker’s luxury sports cars and SUVs.Tata Motors Ltd. posted fourth-quarter earnings of 57 billion rupees ($23 million) before tax and one-time items on Tuesday, rebounding from a loss of 65 billion rupees a year earlier. Revenue soared 42% and exceeded estimates.JLR’s improving sales performance is crucial for Mumbai-based Tata as the group’s Indian business is being buffeted by the surge in coronavirus cases gripping the country. Government-imposed lockdowns have shuttered sales outlets and halted factories’ production lines.“While demand remains strong, the supply situation over the next few months is likely to be adversely impacted by disruptions from Covid-19 lockdowns in India and semiconductor shortages worldwide,” Tata said in a statement.Charge TakenThe group booked a 1.5 billion-pound ($2.1 billion) charge initially flagged in February related to JLR’s shift to electric models, though its net loss still narrowed.Tata Motors closed 3.5% higher before the company released earnings. The stock is up 80% this year.Jaguar Land Rover posted a pretax profit of 534 million pounds in the quarter after selling 12% more vehicles. Sales more than doubled in China and increased 10% in North America.All model ranges except Jaguar-brand autos were back to pre-Covid levels in the quarter, lifting JLR’s market share to 6%. That was up from 4.4% in the first three months of the financial year, with the new Defender sport utility vehicle spurring gains.Chip IssueThe global shortage of semiconductors has affected JLR since the quarter ended, forcing the carmaker to suspend production at its Castle Bromwich and Halewood plants for a limited period.The company is working with suppliers to resolve the issue, though Chief Financial Officer Adrian Mardell said it could contribute to a small Ebit loss in the current quarter, which is always JLR’s weakest for cash flow. He reiterated full-year cash and profit-margin targets.JLR is staging a recovery after wrangling with uncertainty over Brexit and stricter emissions limits in the past few years. Chief Executive Officer Thierry Bollore has outlined plans to cut costs by 2.5 billion pounds and reduce headcount by 2,000 while accelerating an electrification drive.The company said it has reduced expenses to lower its breakeven point to 400,000 vehicle sales a year, from 600,000 in 2019.Tata said its own operations will show a “relatively weak” performance in the current quarter as the Covid-19 outbreak hampers production and commodity prices increase. It expects a gradual improvement later in the year.(Updates with sales details in the eighth paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. Bankruptcy Tracker: Filings Slide to Zero as Pandemic Eases

    (Bloomberg) -- To get a sense of just how quickly corporate America has bounced back from the pandemic, consider this: for the first time since January 2020, U.S. bankruptcy courts saw no large Chapter 11 bankruptcy filings last week.The halt in filings by companies with at least $50 million of liabilities comes as re-openings and vaccinations pick up steam. Bankruptcies and restructuring in the lodging sector and others related to leisure and travel should continue to decline as vaccines roll out globally, Ronen Bojmel, head of restructuring at Guggenheim Securities, said in an interview.“People are going to want to go out, they will want to spend and travel, and the market will demonstrate significant strength for a period of time,” Bojmel said. But it’s “extremely volatile” and “could change direction pretty quickly.”Just 56 large firms have sought bankruptcy court protection in the U.S. as of May 17, well below last year’s tally of 87 during the same time. Still, the pace of bankruptcy filings is above the 10-year average of about 52 cases as of that date, data shows.“There’s no distress in the economy right now -- it’s pretty amazing,” said Chris Ward, a bankruptcy lawyer with Polsinelli PC. “Retail is coming back. Bars and restaurants are opening. There’s definitely optimism in the economy.”Despite the lack of new filings, last week was busy for companies already in bankruptcy court. Hertz Global Holdings picked Knighthead Capital Management and Certares Management to buy the car renter out of bankruptcy. Brazos Electric Power Cooperative secured a $350 million bankruptcy loan from JPMorgan Chase & Co. Energy company Seadrill Partners also won approval of its plan to slash $2.8 billion of debt, while the National Rifle Association lost its Chapter 11 protection after it was tossed out of bankruptcy court.Meanwhile, the total amount of traded distressed bonds and loans is less active, falling again to about $79 billion as of May 14, data compiled by Bloomberg show. There were 209 distressed bonds from 120 issuers trading as of Monday, up from 200 and up from 119, respectively, one week earlier, according to Trace data.Click here for a worksheet of distressed bonds and loansBusinesses most impacted by the pandemic stand to gain from the slow down in Covid-19 infections seen in recent weeks. The amount of traded distressed bonds rose 1.3% week-on-week, while distressed loans fell 13.2%Despite the lack of troubled issuers on a week-by-week basis, industries including retail, real estate, and hospitality can still offer deals for bargain hunters willing to take on uncertainty, Howard Marks, co-founder of Oaktree Capital Management, said last week during a virtual finance panel hosted by the Committee of 100.Diamond Sports Group LLC had the most distressed debt of issuers that hadn’t filed for bankruptcy as of May 14, Bloomberg data show. Its parent company, Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc., said in a March filing that it expects Diamond to have enough cash for the next 12 months if the pandemic doesn’t get worse.Click here for more news on distressed debt and bankruptcy. First Word is curated by Bloomberg editors to give you actionable news from Bloomberg and select sources, including Dow Jones and Twitter. First Word can be customized to your Worksheet, sectors, geography or other criteria by clicking into Actions on the toolbar or hitting the HELP key for assistance.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Microsoft says it investigated Gates' involvement with employee

    Microsoft said it had received a concern in the latter half of 2019 that Gates "had sought to initiate an intimate relationship with a company employee in the year 2000," a Microsoft spokesman said in a statement. The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday that Microsoft's board had decided that Gates' involvement with the female employee was inappropriate and he needed to step down in 2020, citing people familiar with the matter.

  • Stocks Fall as Inflation Unease Lingers; Oil Rises: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks fell for the first time in three sessions and the dollar weakened as investors mulled risks to the economic outlook including inflation and a spike in Covid-19 cases in parts of the world.Technology and communication services led the benchmark S&P 500 into the red, while energy shares rose. Apple and Microsoft weighed on the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100. Semiconductor stocks continued to be under pressure, with the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index dropping as low as 10% from a peak in early April.“Investors should brace for further bouts of volatility, driven by inflation data along with other risks, such as setbacks in curbing the pandemic,” wrote UBS Global Wealth Management’s Chief Investment Officer Mark Haefele. “But we don’t see inflation concerns ending the rally in stocks, which we expect to be led by cyclical parts of the market as the global economic reopening broadens.”Oil edged up as rising optimism around a demand recovery in regions such as the U.S. offset Covid-19 flare-ups in parts of Asia.Bitcoin tumbled to as low as $42,133 before stabilizing after a volatile weekend that saw Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Elon Musk whipsaw prices with a series of tweets that touched on the energy usage of the cryptocurrency and whether he was selling. Coinbase Global Inc. fell to a record low and below the reference price used in its April direct listing. Gold climbed to the highest in more than three months.Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida said during a webinar that weaker-than-expected April payroll report shows “we have not made substantial further progress” on the central bank’s goals for employment and inflation laid out as thresholds to begin scaling back the central bank’s massive monthly bond purchases.Concerns that policy makers may have to pull back support sooner than expected to quell rising inflation have weighed on global equities. Investors this week will parse the minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee’s latest meeting for any discussion about accelerating price pressures, and hints of a timeline for reducing asset purchases.“Expect this volatility to continue as the market searches for direction,” said Mike Loukas, chief executive officer at TrueMark Investments. “The release of the Fed minutes on Wednesday will be interesting. With earnings season almost over, inflation will continue to hold center stage.”Elsewhere, the Stoxx Europe 600 Index edged lower and stocks in Asia were mixed.Click here for MLIV’s Question of the Day: How Far Can East-West Stocks Divergence Go?Here are some key events this week:Reserve Bank of Australia publishes minutes of its latest meeting TuesdayThe Fed publishes minutes from its April meeting Wednesday, which may provide clues to officials’ views on the recovery and how they define “transitory” when it comes to inflationThese are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 fell 0.3% as of 4 p.m. New York timeThe Nasdaq 100 fell 0.6%The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2%The MSCI World index was little changedCurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%, falling for the third straight day, the longest losing streak since May 10The euro rose 0.1% to $1.2158The British pound rose 0.3% to $1.4142The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 109.17 per dollarBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 1.64%Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to the highest in about two yearsBritain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 0.86%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.5% to $66 a barrelGold futures rose 1.6%, the most since May 7More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • EU’s Prelude to Landmark Recovery Bond Sales Ends With a Whimper

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union’s final bond sales for its regional jobs program failed to live up to the hype of previous editions, a concerning sign for its landmark borrowing spree that’s due to start in the second half of the year.Investors placed 88.7 billion euros ($108 billion) of orders for eight- and 25-year securities tied to the SURE social program, little more than a third of the record set for a dual-tranche issue last year. It comes as yields across the region climb as investors prepare for European Central Bank to scale back its bond purchases in the face of growing inflationary pressures. The bloc is ready to start sales for its 800 billion-euro recovery fund by July.It marks a stark turnaround for one of the hottest new triple-A rated bond markets in town. When the EU launched the securities last year, Europe was still firmly in the throes of lockdowns, the ECB was committed to pumping money into debt markets and investor demand for the securities was enormous. Now, with economies reopening and consumer prices expected to accelerate, they’re becoming a less attractive asset.“We had been used to some very strong demand for the EU bonds,” said Jens Peter Sorensen, chief analyst at Danske Bank AS. “Why buy today, if you can buy cheaper tomorrow? That’s becoming a self-fulfilling prophecy.”The bloc is set to become a major issuer of bonds in the coming years, potentially creating a debt market akin to the size of Spain’s. The securities have also been touted as a one-day rival to U.S. Treasuries, given the current scarcity of German bonds -- the region’s haven asset -- and the risks associated with holding riskier peripheral debt.In another sign of waning demand, the yield on 10-year SURE bonds has climbed more than 40 basis points since they were issued in October. That mirrors moves elsewhere in Europe, with German 10-year bond yields climbing to their highest level since 2019 last week.Goldman Sachs Group Inc. expects them to breach 0% for the first time since 2019 this year. Italian 10-year bond yields rose to the highest level since July on Monday as investors speculated an economic growth rebound could mean less central bank support.“The first few EU SURE syndications were a smashing success in terms of demand,” said Martin van Vliet, a strategist at Robeco. “There will be structural demand for triple AAA paper such as the EU, so the recovery fund issuance will be digested, but we’re not sure demand will be as astronomical.”The Commission announced Monday that it would use an auction system operated by France’s central bank to issue debt later in the year, relying on syndications in the meantime. Sales are expected to average around 150 billion euros per year for the duration of the program, though all member states need to ratify the recovery program for funds to start flowing.Still, EU bonds will outperform “core” European sovereign peers because investors face a serious shortage of notes in both the short- and long-term, Commerzbank AG analysts wrote in a note to clients last month. Any attempt to extend the size of the package is likely to be politically difficult, they argue.The EU mandated Deutsche Bank AG, LBBW, Morgan Stanley, Natixis SA and NatWest Markets for the sale of SURE bonds. Commerzbank expects the EU will sell as much as 15 billion euros of bonds. The sale of eight-year securities was given a price of two basis points below midswaps, while the 25-year was marked at 17 basis points above.“Over the last couple of weeks things have definitely turned more challenging,” said Christoph Rieger, head of fixed-rate strategy at Commerzbank. “Lower ECB buying may require somewhat higher premiums.”(Updates to include final demand from first paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Chinese Firm GDS Is Said to Weigh Buying GLP’s Data Centers

    (Bloomberg) -- GDS Holdings Ltd. is considering acquiring GLP Pte’s data centers business as the Chinese cloud computing company seeks to expand its digital infrastructure capacity in the world’s second-largest economy, according to people familiar with the matter.GDS, a developer and operator of high-performance data centers across China, is holding preliminary talks with Singapore investment manager GLP over a potential transaction that could value the assets at $8 billion to $10 billion, the people said, asking not to be identified because the deliberations are private. As part of the deal GLP would become a shareholder in Shanghai-based GDS, the people said.Considerations are at an early stage and the companies could decide against pursuing a transaction, the people said. Details including valuation and structure of a deal could change, they said. Representatives for GDS and GLP didn’t respond to phone calls, emails and text messages requesting comment.GDS’s American depositary shares jumped as much as 5.4% Tuesday. They were up 4.2% at 12:41 p.m. in New York, giving the company a market value of $14.8 billion and putting it on track to close at the highest level in more than two weeks.Booming Interest The prospective deal comes as digital infrastructure swells in importance to the global economy, with data centers supporting everything from the video streams that enable remote working to the online gaming and social media that fill our leisure time.Read More: Global Switch’s Chinese Owners Said to Mull $11 Billion SaleGDS, China’s largest independent data center operator by market value, raised $1.9 billion in a Hong Kong secondary listing last year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Chief Executive Officer William Huang said in a November Bloomberg Television interview that the company plans to use the proceeds primarily to invest in data centers in China, Hong Kong and possibly Southeast Asia. GDS might also look at M&A opportunities in China and beyond, Huang said.GLP has substantial data center holdings of its own in China. The company has been developing GLP Huailai Internet Data Centre in Hebei province, northern China, with a total investment of about 10 billion yuan ($1.6 billion), according to its website. The facility will offer more than 15,000 cabinets, which can hold about 200,000 servers, once the project is finished.Founded in 2009, the firm is a global investment manager in logistics, real estate, infrastructure and technology, the website shows. It operates in markets including China, the U.S., Brazil, Europe, India, Japan and Vietnam and counts more than $100 billion in assets under management.A sale of the data center assets would follow other blockbuster deals by GLP. In 2019, it sold its U.S. urban logistics properties to Blackstone Group Inc. in an $18.7 billion transaction.(Updates with New York trading in fourth paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • QIA Mulls Injecting HSBC Headquarters Into Singapore REIT

    (Bloomberg) -- Qatar Investment Authority is in talks to inject HSBC Holdings Plc’s London headquarters building into a planned property trust being listed by City Developments Ltd., people with knowledge of the matter said.The potential deal would boost the value of the real estate investment trust portfolio to 1.8 billion pounds ($2.6 billion) from 600 million pounds, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private.The Gulf sovereign wealth fund and the Singaporean homebuilder aim to raise 500 million pounds from an initial public offering of the sterling-denominated REIT, the people said. The IPO could take place in the city-state as soon as the third quarter, they said.Deliberations are ongoing and there is no certainty that a deal will proceed, said the people. A representative for City Developments declined to comment. A representative for QIA did not immediately respond to requests for comment.The IPO denominated in sterling would be only the second such offering in Singapore, after Elite Commercial REIT’s first-time share sale raised 135.4 million pounds last year. City Developments has been working with DBS Group Holdings Ltd. and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. on the planned REIT IPO, Bloomberg News reported last year.City Developments has constructed more than 46,000 homes and owns over 24 million square feet of properties in 29 countries and regions, according to its website. Its portfolio includes residences, offices, hotels and shopping malls.QIA manages about $300 billion of assets and ranks as the world’s 11th-largest wealth fund, according to the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute. It bought 8 Canada Square, the building in London’s Canary Wharf financial district that houses HSBC’s head office, in 2014 from South Korea’s National Pension Service for an undisclosed amount.Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, QIA’s chairman and Qatar’s foreign affairs minister, told Bloomberg TV in January that the fund is looking to Asia for deals in an effort to diversify an investment portfolio heavily weighted toward North America and Europe.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.