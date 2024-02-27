Canada to Sell $4 Billion of Green Bonds Under New Framework

(Bloomberg) -- Canada is preparing to sell $4 billion of sustainable debt in its first issue since the government amended its sovereign green-finance framework in November to include nuclear power.

The 10-year bonds may yield about half a basis point less than Canadian government debt due in December 2033, according to a person familiar with the matter. The deal has drawn more than C$6.5 billion ($4.8 billion) in orders and is expected to price Tuesday.

The funds will be used for eligible green expenditures as set out in the framework, the person said, asking not to be named discussing a private matter.

The new deal is the second since Canada first sold green bonds in March 2022. That security excluded nuclear energy from the activities it financed.

