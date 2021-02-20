TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 19, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AUTOMOTIVE FINCO CORP. ("AFCC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: February 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.0171

Payable Date: March 31, 2021

Record Date: February 26, 2021

Ex-dividend Date: February 25, 2021

________________________________________

COUNTY CAPITAL 2 LTD. ("CTWO.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: February 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Capital Pool Company's (the 'Company') Prospectus dated January 19, 2021, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commissions effective January 20, 2021, under the provisions of the respective Securities Acts. The common shares of the Company will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange, on the effective dates stated below.

The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering are $600,000 (6,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Listing Date: At the close of business (5:01 p.m. EDT) on February 22, 2021.



Commence Date: The common shares will commence trading on TSX Venture

Exchange at the opening Tuesday, February 23, 2021, upon

confirmation of closing.

The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur before the market opening on February 23, 2021. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which 23,886,500

common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: 10,670,000 common shares



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: CTWO.P CUSIP Number: 22247D108 Agent: Canaccord Genuity Corp.



Agent's Options: 600,000 options to purchase one share at $0.10 for a period of 60

months from the date of the listing.

For further information, please refer to the Company's prospectus dated January 19, 2021.

Story continues

Company Contact: Robert Munro Company Address: 301 – 1665 Ellis Street

Kelowna, BC V1Y 2BE Company Phone Number: (416) 272-1140 Company email: rob@countycapital.ca

______________________________________

BATTERY MINERAL RESOURCES CORP. ("BMR")

[formerly Fusion Gold Ltd. ("FML.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Name Change and Consolidation, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the Company's Qualifying Transaction described in its filing statement dated February 5, 2021 (the "Filing Statement"). As a result, at the opening on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company.

The Qualifying Transaction includes the Company's arm's length acquisition of Battery Mineral Resources Corp. (the "Target") by way of three-cornered amalgamation, whereby the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary amalgamated with the Target under the British Columbia Business Corporations

Act and the amalgamated entity became a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

In addition, the Exchange has accepted for filing the name change and consolidation set out below. The Exchange has been advised that closing of the Qualifying Transaction has been completed effective February 12, 2021.

On January 20, 2020, in connection with the Qualifying Transaction, the Target completed a concurrent financing of 735,294 subscription receipts for flow-through common shares of the Target at a price of $0.68 per subscription receipt and 1,923,077 subscription receipts for non-flow-through common shares of the Target at a price of $0.65 per subscription receipt, raising aggregate gross proceeds of $1,750,000.

Including the common shares of the Company issued in exchange for the shares underlying the aforementioned subscription receipts of the Target, the Company issued an aggregate of 131,276,856 post-consolidation common shares as consideration at the time of completion of the Qualifying Transaction, and an additional 31,100,000 shares are reserved for issuance pursuant to certain deferred consideration, property purchase and settlement obligations of the Target, all as further described in the Filing Statement.

Post-Consolidation Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

134,376,856 shares are issued and outstanding



Escrow: 100,001,000 common shares held by Principals subject to a

Tier 2 Value Escrow Agreement; 2,142,500 common shares

subject to a CPC Escrow Agreement; and 22,654,990

common shares held by non-Principals subject to a Tier 2

Value Escrow release schedule



Symbol: BMR (new)

The Company is classified as a "Mining" company.

Company Contact: Lazaros Nikeas Company Address: Suite 400-744 West Hastings St

Vancouver, British Columbia

V6C 1A5 Company Phone Number: 604-229-3830 Company Email Address: lnikeas@bmrcorp.com

Name Change and Consolidation

Pursuant to a resolution passed by the directors of the Company on December 18, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a two (2) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed to "Battery Mineral Resources Corp.".

Effective at the opening on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, the common shares of "Battery Mineral Resources Corp." will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of "Fusion Gold Ltd." will be delisted.

Post-Consolidation Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

134,376,856 shares are issued and outstanding



Escrow: 100,001,000 common shares held by Principals subject to a

Tier 2 Value Escrow Agreement; 2,142,500 common shares

subject to a CPC Escrow Agreement; and 22,654,990

common shares held by non-Principals subject to a Tier 2

Value Escrow release schedule



Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: BMR (new) CUSIP Number: 07133G109 (new)

Resume Trading

Effective at the opening on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, shares of the Company will resume trading.

For further information, refer to the Filing Statement and the Company's news release dated December 24, 2019, March 25, 2020, May 15, 2020, September 1, 2020, December 31, 2020, February 11, 2021 and February 16, 2021, which are available under the Company's SEDAR profile.

________________________________

GRAVITAS ONE CAPITAL CORP. ("GONE.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: February 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's (the Company) Amended and Restated Prospectus dated February 9, 2021 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commissions effective February 10, 2021 pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta. The common shares of the Company will be listed on the TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.

The Company has completed its initial distribution of securities to the public. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the Offering were $1,000,000 (5,000,000 common shares at $0.20 per share).

Commence Date: At the open of market February 22, 2021, the Common shares will

commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange.



Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which

8,700,001 common shares will be issued and outstanding at the

closing of the offering Escrowed Shares: 3,700,001 common shares will be subject to escrow at the closing of

the offering



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company



Trading Symbol: GONE.P



CUSIP Number: 38912G101



Agent: Gravitas Securities Inc. and Canaccord Genuity Corp.



Agent's Warrants: 400,000 non-transferable warrants. One warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at $0.20 per share for a period of 5 years from listing date.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Amended and Restated Prospectus dated February 9, 2021.

Company Contact: Nima Besharat Company Address: 2800-1021 W. Hastings St. Vancouver, BC V6E 0C3 Company Phone Number: 416-479-4342 Company Email Address: nbesharat@gravitassecurities.com

________________________________________

INDICO RESOURCES LTD. ("IDI.H")

[formerly Indico Resources Ltd. ("IDI")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: February 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, Indico Resources Ltd. (the "Company") has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.

As of February 23, 2021, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from IDI to IDI.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the Exchange bulletin issued October 7, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

JESMOND CAPITAL LTD. ("JES.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Exchange's Bulletin dated February 17, 2021, the Company has submitted to the Exchange acceptable documentation respecting its Capital Pool Company listing.

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, February 23, 2021, the shares of the Company will resume trading.

________________________________________

21/02/19 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BAYHORSE SILVER INC. ("BHS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: February 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the bulletin dated February 17, 2021, TSX Venture Exchange has corrected the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

New Expiry Date of Warrants: December 27, 2022 (as to 1,500,000 warrants)

January 18, 2023 (as to 2,231,500 warrants)

March 2, 2023 (as to 3,768,500 warrants)

________________________________________

BLUE STAR GOLD CORP. ("BAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Property Purchase Agreement dated February 17, 2021 between the Company and Eugene Flood whereby the Company has acquired nine minerals claims known as the Roma Project that is located in Nunavut. Consideration is 750,000 common shares.

________________________________________

CORNISH METALS INC. ("CUSN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced February 5, 2021:

Number of Shares: 117,226,572 shares



Purchase Price: GBP £0.07 per share



Number of Placees: 69 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Donald Njegovan Y 200,000 Richard Williams Y 200,000 David Grenville Thomas Y 200,000



Agent's Fee:

GBP £268,400 payable to SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP GBP £138,800 payable to Hannam & Partners GBP £10,300 payable to Minexia

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on February 16, 2021 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

HANSTONE GOLD CORP. ("HANS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: February 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 268,000 bonus shares at a deemed price of $0.40 per share to the following insider, in consideration of bonus compensation.



Shares Warrants Ray Marks 268,000 Nil

For further information, refer to the news release dated February 17, 2021.

________________________________________

HTC PURENERGY INC. ("HTC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation an Asset Sale Agreement ("Agreement") dated January 27, 2021, in connection with the Company's disposition of 65.7% ownership interest in its newly incorporated subsidiary, Delta Clean Tech Inc. ("Delta"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company was able to raise an aggregate of $7,670,000 by issuing 38,350,000 units ("Units"), subject to a pooling arrangement, at a price of $0.20 per Unit to certain investors. Each Unit consisted of one common share of Delta and one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable for one common share of Delta at a price of $0.50 for a period of 48 months, subject to an acceleration clause, after the date of issuance. Following the closing of this transaction, the Company will take reasonable steps to list the common of shares of Delta on a recognized stock exchange.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Units





Lionel Kambeitz Y 1,500,000





Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. – $211,800 in cash and 1,057,500 Finder's Warrants

Gravitas Securities Inc. – $8,750 in cash and 43,750 Finder's Warrants

Liberty North Capital Corp. – $14,000 in cash and 70,000 Finder's Warrants

PowerOne Capital Markets Limited - $35,000 in cash and 175,000 Finder's Warrants

Haywood Securities Inc. – $10,500 in cash and 52,500 Finder's Warrants

Each Finder's Warrants will be exercisable for one common share of Delta at an exercise price of $0.20 for a period of four years from the closing date.

For more information, please reference the Company's news releases dated January 4, 2021, and January 28, 2021.

________________________________________

ISIGN MEDIA SOLUTIONS INC. ("ISD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 16, 2021:

Number of Shares: 4,734,200 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 4,734,200 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,734,200 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.075 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 7 placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

JESMOND CAPITAL LTD. ("JES.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Feb. 19, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

K2 GOLD CORPORATION ("KTO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced December 8, 2020:

Number of Shares: 12,500,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.56 per share



Warrants: 6,250,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,250,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.075 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 120 Placee



Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Stephen Swatton Y 50,000 Robert Scott Y 50,000 Craig Roberts Y 50,000 John Robins Y 50,000





Finder's Fee: Received an aggregate of $407,996.40 in cash and 728,565 shares.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on December 30, 2020. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

KINCORA COPPER LIMITED ("KCC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: February 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 605,000 shares for Q1 at a deemed price of $0.15; 201,667 shares for Q2 at a deemed price of $0.45; 286,283 shares for Q3 at a deemed price of $0.317 and 232,133 shares for Q4 at a deemed price of $0.375, in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to agreements dated effective January 1, 2020.

Insider Participation:

Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares Spring Investments & Consulting Pty Ltd.





(Jonathan Spring) Y $20,000 $0.15 133,333



$20,000 $0.45 44,444



$20,000 $0.317 63,092



$20,000 $0.375 53,333 Anthony Jackson Y $9,000 $0.15 60,000



$9,000 $0.45 20,000



$9,000 $0.317 28,391



$9,000 $0.375 14,133 Ray Nadarajah Y $6,000 $0.15 40,000



$6,000 $0.45 13,333



$6,000 $0.317 18,928



$6,000 $0.375 16,000 Lewis Marks Y $6,000 $0.15 40,000



$6,000 $0.45 13,333



$6,000 $0.317 18,928



$6,000 $0.375 16,000 Cameron McRae Y $25,000 $0.15 166,667



$25,000 $0.45 55,556



$25,000 $0.317 78,866



$25,000 $0.375 66,667 John Holliday Y $6,000 $0.15 40,000



$6,000 $0.45 13,334



$6,000 $0.317 18,928



$6,000 $0.375 16,000 Peter Leaman Y $18,750 $0.15 125,000



$18,750 $0.45 41,667



$18,750 $0.317 59,149



$18,750 $0.375 50,000

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated January 8, 2021.

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

________________________________________

LOOP INSIGHTS INC. ("MTRX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Asset Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement"), dated February 16, 2021, between Loop Insights Inc. (the "Company") and Digital2Go Media Networks Inc. – a global location data intelligence company (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company has acquired certain intellectual property assets from the Vendor.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will issue 166,250 common shares at a deemed value of $1.20 per share to satisfy the $199,500 purchase price.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated October 7, 2020 and February 17, 2021.

________________________________________

MAPLE GOLD MINES LTD. ("MGM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Regional Office Change

BULLETIN DATE: February 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Pursuant to Policy 1.2, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised of, and accepted the change of the Filing and Regional Office from Montreal, Quebec to Vancouver, British Columbia.

_______________________________________

NEVADA ZINC CORPORATION ("NZN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 07, 2021 and January 11, 2021:

Number of Shares: 7,142,857 common shares



Purchase Price: CDN$0.07 per share



Number of Placees: 20 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Northern Shoreline



Corp. (Max Vichniakov) Y 238,095 Donald H. Christie Y 630,957 Jim Beqaj Y 630,957 Eugene Lee Y 285,714 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 76,666 [1 placee]





Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

NEVADA ZINC CORPORATION ("NZN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 11, 2021:

Number of Shares: 2,777,777 common shares



Purchase Price: CDN$0.09 per share



Number of Placees: 20 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Northern Shoreline



Corp. (Max Vichniakov) Y 92,593 Donald H. Christie Y 245,367 Jim Beqaj Y 245,367 Eugene Lee Y 111,111 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 29,814 [1 placee]





Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

RAZOR ENERGY CORP. ("RZE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Feb. 19, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

RED PINE EXPLORATION INC. ("RPX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:23 a.m. PST, Feb. 19, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

RIDGESTONE MINING INC. ("RMI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Property Option Agreement dated January 27, 2021 between Ridgestone Mining Inc. (the Company) and Endeavour Silver Corp. (the Vendor) whereby the Company may acquire a 100% interest in the Guadalupe y Calvo Project located in Chihuahua, Mexico. Consideration is US$1,500,000 cash, US$1,750,000 in shares, and US$750,000 in work commitments over a 4-year period. Share issuances will be at the greater of CDN$ 0.10 or the 20 day VWAP prior to the payment date.

________________________________________

SILVER SPRUCE RESOURCES INC. ("SSE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 22, 2020:

Number of Shares: 5,420,000 flow-through units ("FT Unit"). Each FT Unit consists of one common

share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant.



Purchase Price: $0.06 per FT Unit



Warrants: 2,710,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,710,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.075 per share for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 15 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Units





Brian Penney Y 500,000





Finder's Fee: $714 cash payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp.

$7,140 cash payable to CIBC World Markets Inc.

$1,890 cash payable to EMD Financial Inc.

$10,080 cash payable to Ken MacLeod

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on February 9, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

STANDARD LITHIUM LTD. ("SLL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: February 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective December 18, 2020, the Company's Prospectus dated December 14, 2020 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on December 18, 2020, for gross proceeds of $35,534,500 (including exercise of the over-allotment option).

Agents: Roth Canada, ULC, Echelon Wealth Partners Inc.



Offering: 15,697,500 shares



Share Price: $2.20 per share



Agents' Commission: Roth Canada, ULC was paid a cash fee of $1,587,470 and Echelon Wealth

Partners Inc. was paid a cash fee of $680,345, for aggregate cash fees of

$2,267,815, representing: (i) 7% of the gross proceeds of the offering (including

in respect of the over-allotment option), other than the president's list; and (ii) 2%

of the gross proceeds of shares sold to persons set out on the president's list.



Over-Allotment Option: The Company granted to the Agent, an option to purchase up to 2,047,500

additional shares, up to 15% of the offering up to the close of business 30 days

from date of closing. The over-allotment option was exercised in full.

Please refer to the Company's news releases dated December 2, 2020, December 8, 2020 and December 18, 2020 for further details

________________________________________

STAR ROYALTIES LTD. ("STRR") ("STRR.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-IPO-Shares and Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: February 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Reference is made to our bulletin dated February 17, 2021, with respect to the listing of the Company's Common Shares and warrants.

The Company has completed its public offering of securities (the "Offering") on February 19, 2021. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the Offering were $24,000,200 for a total of 34,286,000 Units at $0.70 per Unit.

We have received confirmation that the closing of Offering has occurred. Therefore, the Common Shares and warrants of the Company which were listed at the close of business on February 18, 2021 commenced trading at the opening on February 19, 2021.

_______________________________________

TNR GOLD CORP. ("TNR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Apr 14, 2020:

Number of Shares: 13,333,333 shares



Purchase Price: $0.03 per share



Warrants: 13,333,333 share purchase warrants to purchase 13,333,333 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.05



Warrant Term to Expiry: 5 Years



Number of Placees: 8 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Kirill Klip Y 3,400,000

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction. The closing of this financing was announced in news releases dated April 29, 2020, May 29, 2020 and June 23, 2020

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY :

KING'S BAY RESOURCES CORP. ("KBG.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: February 19, 2021

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue *4,790,800 shares to settle outstanding debt for $239,540.

Number of Creditors: 6 Creditors



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

















Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares Kevin Bottomley Y $40,790 $0.05 815,800

*Note: pursuant to the debt settlement, 850,000 units are subject to Resale Restrictions.

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2021/19/c2160.html