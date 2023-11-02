Canada Stocks Rally the Most in Nearly a Year, Led by Advances in Tech Shares

(Bloomberg) -- Canada’s benchmark stock index had its biggest intraday boost in nearly a year, rebounding from a late October slump as tech shares rallied.

The S&P/TSX Composite index rose by as much as 2.6% to 19,571 points in midday trading on Thursday, marking its largest intraday move since Nov. 10, 2022. Shopify, Inc., Lightspeed Commerce Inc. and Dye & Durham Ltd were among the top tech gainers for the index, with increases ranging from 14% to 21% by 1 p.m. Toronto time.

The gains helped the index regain some lost ground after it slipped more than 3% in October amid declines in heavyweight sectors including financials.

Shopify topped the list of index gainers after the cloud-based commerce platform’s revenue beat analyst expectations in the third quarter. Similarly, Lightspeed Commerce gained as revenue exceeded expectations when it reported its latest earnings and it raised revenue guidance for 2024, putting it among the best-performing stocks on the S&P/TSX Composite.

Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Gillian Wolff pointed to tech names as one of the index’s biggest equities drivers in an Oct. 2 note. Despite a hawkish central bank and decades-high interest rates, these tech names have posted stronger-than-expected earnings.

