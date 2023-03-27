CANADA SUPPORTS AFFORDABLE HOUSING IN GRANDE PRAIRIE

GRANDE PRAIRIE, AB, March 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, the Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism, Associate Minister of Finance, and Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre, and Travis McNally, President of the Grande Prairie Residential Society, announced a combined investment of more than $660,000 to repair aging water lines in Margaret Edgson Manor in Grande Prairie.

Government of Canada Logo (CNW Group/Government of Canada)

The apartment building has been operating at almost full capacity since it opened in 2005, with 70 two-bedroom units, 16 of which are fully wheelchair accessible. Over the years the building has been home to many families, seniors, and people of all ages, providing affordable housing with rents at approximately 70 percent of market value.

Funding provided for this project includes:

$256,451 from the Government of Canada through the National Housing Co-investment Fund (NHCF) and

$409,698 from the Grande Prairie Residential Society.

Quotes:

"Everyone deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. By investing in the maintenance of existing affordable housing units we are ensuring the long-term sustainability of rental housing, as well as the health and well-being of those who are living there. That is why our government is pleased to provide funding to support repairs at Margaret Edgson Manor. By investing in the long-term upkeep of this building, we can ensure that residents continue to have access to quality and affordable homes in their community. This is another example of our government's National Housing Strategy at work." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

"A secure, safe, and accessible home is essential to the quality of life of seniors and families in Grande Prairie. By investing in the maintenance and repair of Margaret Edgson Manor, our government is ensuring that those who need it most will continue to have affordable homes that meet their needs within their community." – The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism, Associate Minister of Finance and Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre

Story continues

"When we realized that the water lines in the building were failing and insurance would no longer cover damages, the Society set out to ensure the repairs were completed in a timely manner with as little disruption to the daily lives of our tenants as possible. This proved to be a very costly project, and we were fortunate to receive assistance with funding from CMHC, through the National Housing Co-investment Fund. This financial contribution will help to ensure that our non-profit organization can continue to provide safe, accessible, affordable housing in our community." – Travis McNally, President, Grande Prairie Residential Society.

Quick facts:

The National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF) is a $13.2 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults.

Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $82-plus billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home.

The Grande Prairie Residential Society (GPRS) was established in 1986, with a mission to provide accessible and affordable housing for people with physical disabilities. For more information visit www.gpresidentialsociety.com

Margaret Edgson Manor is self-sustaining with no operating support from government.

Related links:

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, please visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

SOURCE Government of Canada

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/27/c2506.html