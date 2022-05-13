U.S. markets open in 2 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,970.25
    +43.00 (+1.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,889.00
    +237.00 (+0.75%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,151.25
    +204.00 (+1.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,753.50
    +16.00 (+0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.17
    +2.04 (+1.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.90
    -8.70 (-0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    20.75
    -0.02 (-0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0382
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8170
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.81
    -1.75 (-5.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2188
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.9170
    +0.5240 (+0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,339.61
    +2,151.16 (+7.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    680.83
    +50.73 (+8.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,346.12
    +112.78 (+1.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,427.65
    +678.93 (+2.64%)
     

Canada - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses

BuddeComm
·3 min read
BuddeComm
BuddeComm

Canada concludes another 5G spectrum auction

Sydney, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of BuddeComm report outlines the latest developments and key trends in the telecoms markets. - https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Canada-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW
Investment programs have also been supported by regulatory efforts to ensure that operators have spectrum available to develop 5G services. Spectrum in the 600MGz and 3.5GHz ranges has already been auctioned, while other auctions are planned through to 2024. In the 3.5GHz range the regulator set aside 50MHz for new entrants to encourage competition in the wireless segment.

There has also been a concentration of investment in fixed-line infrastructure, focussed on FttP and, among cable broadband providers, upgrades to the DOCSIS3.1 standard. This is having the effect that the DSL segment is steadily losing market share as customers are migrated to fibre. Telus expected to have completely decommissioned its copper network by the end of 2022.

Government policy has encouraged the extension of broadband to rural and regional areas, with the result that services are almost universally available and the emphasis now is on improving service speeds to enable the entire population to benefit from the digital economy and society. Cable broadband is the principal access platform, followed by DSL. The main cablecos are upgrading their networks to the DOCSIS3.1 standard, which can deliver data at 1Gb/s and above. Fibre deployments are also gaining momentum, with a growing number of Gigabit towns now connected.

The mobile penetration rate remains comparatively low by international standards, and so the market offers further room for growth. Canadians are well provided for LTE and LTE-A infrastructure. Despite topographical challenges and the remoteness of many areas, the major players effectively offer 99% population coverage with LTE. In the 5G segment, Telus and Bell Wireless were early triallists, followed by Shaw Communications in May 2018. Operators now provide up to 70% population coverage with 5G.
The government has endeavoured to encourage market competition by ensuring that blocks of spectrum have been reserved for new entrants, while preventing deals among operators which would have concentrated spectrum either regionally or nationally. About 43% of spectrum to be auctioned in the 600MHz band has been reserved for smaller operators in a bid to encourage competition.

This report provides a broad range of key statistical data on the major telecoms segments, as well as developments in e-commerce and e-health, and policies which support the adoption of smart meters and the progress of smart grids. It provides an overview of each major sector, an analysis of market developments and an assessment of operator strategies. The report also covers the mobile voice and data markets, as well as the fixed-line and fixed-wireless broadband sectors.

Key developments:

  • Google announces plan to lay the Topaz subsea cable connecting Canada to Japan, to be lit in 2023;

  • Second phase of the Connecting Families project is launched;

  • Telus calculates savings to be made from decommissioning copper infrastructure;

  • Rogers’ 5G network using LiDAR sensors to monitor city vehicle and pedestrian traffic;

  • Rogers and Shaw gain approvals for their merger;

  • Federal Court of Appeals directs incumbents to establish fair wholesale internet rates;

  • ISED approves AWS-3 spectrum sharing agreement between Bell and Telus;

  • Value of Canadian e-commerce transactions grew 17.9% in 2021;

  • Report update includes the regulator’s 2020 telecom monitoring report, operator data to February 2022, recent market developments.


Companies mentioned in this report:


Rogers Wireless, Bell Mobility, Virgin Mobile Canada, Telus Mobility, SaskTel Mobility, MTS Allstream, Freedom Mobile, Mobilicity, Public Mobile, Vidéotron Wireless, Shaw Communications, Bell Canada, Bell Aliant, BOLDstreet Wireless, Tadaa Wireless, DoDo Wireless, Hotspotzz, Wayport, Boingo, FatPort, Rogers Communications, Craig Wireless System, Barrett Xplore, I-NetLink, SaskTel, Vidéotron, Shaw Cablesystems, Rogers Cable Communications, Cogeco Cable.


Read the full report: https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Canada-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW

CONTACT: Nicolas Bombourg: nbombourg@budde.com.au Europe office: +44 207 097 1241 Oceania Office: +61 280 767 665


Recommended Stories

  • These 5 Stocks Are Netting Warren Buffett $4.3 Billion in Annual Passive Income

    Berkshire Hathaway is on pace to collect more than $6 billion in dividend income over the next year. Roughly $4.3 billion will come from just five stocks.

  • Russia Curbs Gas Supplies to Germany in Warning for Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany said Russia is using energy as a “weapon” after Moscow reduced natural gas supplies in retaliation for Europe’s penalties over the war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksSony PlayStation Staff Fume Over CEO’s Abortion CommentsMore Than $200 Billion Wiped Off Cryptocurrency Market in a DayNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesStocks End Almost Flat After Suffering Wild Swings: Markets WrapA unit o

  • Terraform Again Halts Blockchain Behind UST Stablecoin, Luna

    (Bloomberg) -- The blockchain behind the collapsed TerraUSD stablecoin and the affiliated Luna token stopped processing new transactions for the second time in less than a day.Most Read from BloombergSony PlayStation Staff Fume Over CEO’s Abortion CommentsUkraine Latest: US Senator Delays Aid Vote; Russia Eyes BorderCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksMore Than $200 Billion Wiped Off Cryptocurrency Market in a DayNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesTer

  • Approaching Retirement? T. Rowe Price Says You Need This Much Saved Based on Your Income

    Retirement is a big milestone for many, and planning for retirement can constitute a large financial goal that takes years to reach. In fact, data from the Federal Reserve indicates that the majority of Americans only have $65,000 saved for … Continue reading → The post Approaching Retirement? T. Rowe Price Says You Need This Much Saved Based on Your Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Oil prices are surging — these eight stocks are still bargains for long-term investors

    Many oil and gas companies are still trading cheaply to expected earnings. And low spending on new oil wells supports high energy prices for years to come.

  • Boeing 737 Max production rate slowed by supply chain trouble

    It’s a reflection of the ongoing supply chain turmoil that a single component hindered efforts by The Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) to reach full production of the 737 Max in April, the jet maker's chief financial officer said Wednesday. Boeing did not hit its target rate of 31 jets per month due to a shortfall of one wiring connector that slowed production, CFO Brian West said during an investor presentation. Boeing hasn't released specifics on the 737 Max production for April, but the jet maker delivered just 29 Max jets last month with around 340 remaining parked in inventory.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: MSFT, FB Among 29 Stocks On This Screen

    Who joins Microsoft on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO?

  • Why Lordstown Motors Stock Jumped 58% Today

    Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) stock is absolutely crushing the markets today. Lordstown Motors, which is on the verge of bankruptcy, was just thrown a lifeline, and the market now can't seem to keep its hands off the penny stock. Just earlier this week, Lordstown Motors shares crashed after the company warned it may not be able to close its deal with Taiwanese electronics-giant Hon Hai Precision (OTC: HNHPF), better known as Foxconn.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • The Bottom Is in for These 2 Stocks? Oppenheimer Says ‘Buy’

    There’s really no use denying the headwinds that are pushing the markets around these days. Persistently high inflation, slowing GDP growth, and a jobs market that, while expanding in absolute terms, is still down from pre-pandemic levels are feeding fears that we’re facing a round of ‘70’s-style stagflation. And these have combined with geopolitical factors – the Russia-Ukraine war, the resumption of severe lockdown policies in China – to ratchet up worries about recession in the near term. At

  • Berkshire’s biggest shareholders could undermine Buffett’s legacy and all that makes the company unique

    Powerful institutional shareholders do not care about the unique qualities that have made Berkshire what it is today.

  • Crypto winter is coming

    Hello and welcome back to the Chain Reaction podcast, where we unpack and explain the latest crypto news, drama and trends, breaking it down block by block for the crypto curious. UST is supposed to track the U.S. dollar, with 1 UST = 1 USD at all times, but it lost its peg this week and chaos has been unfolding ever since, putting downward pressure on the largest cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin and Ethereum. Who better to share words of wisdom for startups and investors facing off with a market rout than someone like Kevin Rose, an investor at True Ventures, who says this is his "10th or so" crypto downturn?

  • Results: Matterport, Inc. Exceeded Expectations And The Consensus Has Updated Its Estimates

    One of the biggest stories of last week was how Matterport, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MTTR ) shares plunged 23% in the week since...

  • AUD/USD Price Forecast – Australian Dollar Continues to Drift Lower

    The Australian dollar has fallen somewhat hard during the trading session on Thursday as we have fallen through the floor. Ultimately, this is a market that looks like it will go much lower.

  • FTSE 100 and European markets follow rises across Asia

    The FTSE 100 and European stock markets have rebounded at the end of a volatile week even as investors continue to grapple with concerns over inflation.

  • Aerospace employers call DEI efforts 'imperative' in battle for talent

    With competition at a fever pitch for skilled manufacturing talent, employers are more focused than ever on diversity, equity and inclusion.

  • Analysts Just Shipped A Massive Upgrade To Their AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Estimates

    AbCellera Biologics Inc. ( NASDAQ:ABCL ) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making...

  • Biden Cancels Alaskan Oil & Gas Lease – What Does This Mean for Prices at the Pump?

    The national average gas price for regular unleaded at nearly $4.42 per gallon today -- well over $1 more than this time last year, according to gasprices.aaa.com. This week alone, since Monday, May...

  • Natural Gas Price Prediction – Prices Rally on Strong Inventory Report

    The EIA Inventory Report stated that working gas storage rose by 76 Bcf from 1,567 Bcf to 1,643 Bcf.

  • China's top chipmaker SMIC says smartphone, PC demand has 'dropped like a rock'

    China's top chipmaker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp said on Friday it anticipates smartphone sales from its clients this year to fall by at least 200 million units due to the Russia-Ukraine war and China's COVID lockdowns. While SMIC previously had issues fulfilling orders due to high demand amid a global chip shortage, customers from the smartphone, personal computer and household appliance sectors were now cancelling orders due to these two events, CEO Zhao Haijun told analysts after the company's quarterly results. Demand for such products "dropped like a rock" as sales in Russia and Ukraine were heavily impacted while China's COVID lockdowns meant that companies had trouble delivering products or had to shut stores, he said.