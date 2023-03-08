U.S. markets close in 5 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,990.22
    +3.85 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,783.24
    -73.22 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,553.60
    +23.27 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,885.72
    +7.00 (+0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.34
    -0.24 (-0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,826.40
    +6.40 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    20.24
    +0.04 (+0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0553
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9070
    -0.0680 (-1.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1831
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.8280
    -0.2630 (-0.19%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,156.07
    -184.94 (-0.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    503.43
    +0.07 (+0.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,943.71
    +24.23 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,444.19
    +135.03 (+0.48%)
     

Canada’s Trendi Launches New Rescued Ingredients Blends at SXSW Culinary Showcase

TrendiTech Inc
·3 min read
TrendiTech Inc
TrendiTech Inc

The brand new nutritious and sustainable powders and purees are made from rescued fruits and vegetables

Trendi’s rescued ingredients

Officially launching at SXSW, Trendi’s rescued ingredients feature nutritious, sustainable, and shelf-stable powders and purees made from rescued fruits and vegetables, which can be used across a variety of industries.
Officially launching at SXSW, Trendi’s rescued ingredients feature nutritious, sustainable, and shelf-stable powders and purees made from rescued fruits and vegetables, which can be used across a variety of industries.

BURNABY, British Columbia, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trendi, Canada’s agri-food robotics company, is giving the global community a new way to help combat food waste with the creation of its first ingredients line. Officially launching at SXSW, Trendi’s rescued ingredients feature nutritious, sustainable, and shelf-stable powders and purees made from rescued fruits and vegetables, which can be used across a variety of industries.

Trendi’s rescued ingredients are currently sourced directly from farm partners in Ecuador, using “misfit” and unsold fruits and vegetables. At launch, they will feature four blended flavours in both powder and puree form, such as Berry Breeze, Mango Tango, Strawburst, and Groovy Guava.

“When we first started Trendi, we always knew we wanted to create a product line that uses rescued fruits and vegetables, and make nutritious ingredients accessible and affordable at the same time,” says Carissa Campeotto, co-founder, TrendiTech Inc. “Our ingredients are versatile and have many different applications - from smoothies, baked goods, to marinades, sauces and also pet food. They will help make an impact and work towards our goal to reduce food waste in a positive way.”

Both the powders and purees have intense flavours, particularly the powders because freeze-drying locks in the flavour and nutrients in about 10 percent of their original size and weight. The powders are lightweight, shelf-stable, and easy-to-store - no refrigeration is required. Both formats allow chefs and manufacturers to have flavourful natural ingredients on hand at all time while also reducing the inventory headaches of fresh ingredients that spoil quickly.

On Saturday, March 11, 2023, Trendi is hosting the Future of Food Culinary Showcase during SXSW. This event was created in collaboration with Austin Community College, where culinary students team up with local chefs to create new dishes incorporating innovative ingredients, such as Trendi’s rescued ingredients. Others include plant-based meats, upcycled ingredients, cultivated fats and proteins, and more.

Attendees will have the chance to taste the dishes, while celebrity chefs will judge and offer feedback on each creation.

“We’re sending the teams Berry Breeze and Mango Tango flavours and are excited to see what the students and chefs come up with,” adds Christine Couvelier, president, Trendi. “Students are our future, and Trendi has already been working with several other culinary colleges to design similar food waste innovation challenges.”

Trendi’s rescued ingredients are already on the market, available to wholesale clients. Companies or organizations interested in trying samples or learning more can contact hello@trendi.com.

For more information about Trendi, please visit www.trendi.com.

About TrendiTech Inc.
TrendiTech Inc. is a Canadian-based start-up dedicated to creating robotic product solutions for the food and beverage industry through its agri-food technology. Its mission is to rescue misfit and excess foods at the source and upcycle them into nutritious shelf-stable products for human consumption - creating a circular economy and helping to feed more people.

www.trendi.com
Instagram: @trendi.technology | Facebook: TrendiTech.Technology | Linkedin: TrendiTech

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bc13a824-a987-426d-8c54-3bbc3042eb49


Recommended Stories

  • Hershey's New Reese's Peanut Butter Cup is Missing Something

    When certain iconic foods and popular brands go plant-based, not everyone is left feeling happy at having another option to choose from. Last August, diner chain Cracker Barrel generated tens of thousands of upset social media comments and caught the eye of Fox over the "very woke" decision to add plant-based breakfast sausage to its menus. The latest big snack brand to take the plant-based route is Hershey Company .

  • Toblerone can’t put the Matterhorn or ‘Swiss chocolate’ on its wrapper anymore — here’s why

    If you love Toblerone chocolate bars in all their sweet, Swiss-made glory, you may have to come to a new geographical understanding. The candy can no longer be identified as Swiss because some of it is being produced in … Bratislava. On top of that, the bars will no longer feature those Swiss mountain peaks as part of their signature design.

  • Campbell Soup lifts sales outlook as Americans keep snacking

    (Reuters) -Campbell Soup Co raised its annual sales forecast after topping Wall Street estimates for quarterly results on Wednesday, as inflation-weary Americans turn to its condensed soups, ready-to-serve meals and snacks to stock their pantries. Though stretched thin amid increasing prices, Americans are still snacking on Campbell's cookies and salty snacks while a continued preference for cooking at home has further bolstered demand. "Consumers continue to seek out our brands as they look for ways to stretch their food budgets and turn to value-driven meals that ... are easy to prepare," Chief Executive Mark Clouse said.

  • Hold the Mayo as Japan Egg Shortage Hits McDonald’s to 7-Eleven

    (Bloomberg) -- McDonald’s, 7-Eleven and mayonnaise-maker Kewpie are just some of the firms in Japan contending with the worst-ever global outbreak of bird flu. Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekIt Turns Out Money Does Buy Happiness, At Least Up to $500,000Global Investors Contemplate Fallout From US Rates Reaching 6%Powell Sees Higher Peak for Interest Rates, Says Fed Prepared to Speed Up If NeededBiden Eyes Tax Hike on Income Over $400,000 to Fund Med

  • Jack in the Box Brings Back Menu Item That KFC Discontinued

    McDonald's has built its brand on its iconic menu items, such as its World Famous French Fries, The Big Mac, or Chicken McNuggets, and the McFlurry. It occasionally brings back some of its popular limited-time items, such as its popular McRib sandwich, the Shamrock Shake for St. Patrick's Day or its McCafe Pumpkin Spice Latte in the fall. Yum Brands' Taco Bell and KFC both occasionally remove items to make way for newer ones and eventually bring back items that were popular in the past.

  • Opko Health shares rise on Merck deal for experimental Epstein-Barr vaccine

    Shares of Opko rose as much as 24%, before paring gains to trade 9.4% higher at $1.16. Merck will take over the clinical and regulatory activities related to the vaccine, as well its commercialization once the drugmaker files a joint application with Opko unit ModeX Therapeutics to test it in humans, the company said. Opko will receive an upfront payment of $50 million and is eligible for milestone payments of up to $872.5 million, plus royalties, on global sales.

  • EV Roundup: Key Tidbits From Quarterly Releases of NIO, LI, RIVN, CHPT & BLNK

    While NIO reports wider-than-expected quarterly loss, ChargePoint (CHPT), Blink (BLNK) and Rivian (RIVN) post narrower-than-expected loss. Meanwhile, LI Auto (LI) delivers an earnings beat.

  • Musk: ‘Berkshire Hathaway high on Coke.' Warren Buffett earned $704M in dividends from Coca-Cola in 2022 — here are 3 more income stocks in the portfolio

    Even the world’s richest man is impressed.

  • This 11.8%-Yielding ETF Pays Large Monthly Dividends

    There are few things investors enjoy more than receiving a dividend payment each quarter. However, a popular ETF from JPMorgan, the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI), takes this approach and does it one better by paying investors a dividend on a monthly basis. Not only that, but JEPI’s dividend yield is a massive 11.8% on a trailing basis, which is more than seven times the average yield for the S&P 500 of 1.65% and nearly three times the yield that investors can get from 10-yea

  • These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Penny Stocks Are Poised for a Massive Rally, Say Analysts

    For investors, the stock market is always a game of risk and reward, and no segment exemplifies that better than the penny stocks. Defined as stocks trading at a price of less than $5, the pennies bring an ultra-low cost of entry to the table, along with a powerful potential for strong gains. At these low initial prices, even a small incremental increase in share price will quickly translate into a high-percentage gain on the initial investment – and for penny stocks’ fans, gains of 200% or even

  • Petrobras (PBR) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates But Revenues Falter

    At the end of 2022, Petrobras (PBR) had a net debt of $41,516 million, down from $47,626 million a year ago and $47,483 million as of Sep 30, 2022.

  • Google boss Sundar Pichai says staff are bemoaning office ghost towns—‘It’s just not a nice experience’

    The search engine giant is facing what is likely its greatest competitive threat since it was founded in 1998, forcing Pichai to make tough choices on costs.

  • Three Dividend Stocks to Consider Now: Morningstar

    The firm's analysts give them all wide moats, meaning they will have competitive advantages for at least 20 years.

  • We are in our 50s, living in California, and have $2 million in retirement savings. We want someone to tell us whether we can feasibly retire — what’s our best bet there?

    House is paid off, kid’s education also largely paid off, roughly $2 million in retirement savings plus sizable other assets/non-retirement savings. Answer: Many advisers offer a retirement readiness consultation for a fee — though how this will look and what it will cost will vary. You may want to look for a certified financial planner who works on a per-project basis, using sites like LetsMakeAPlan.org, Garrett Planning Network or XY Planning Network.

  • ‘I’m afraid to tell my spouse’: I maxed out my credit cards and racked up $100,000 in debt due to my gambling addiction. Can you help?

    THE MONEYIST Dear Moneyist, I’ve gotten to a point where I need serious help for my gambling addiction, though I’m not at rock bottom yet. I am a journeyman-level employee with about 20 years’ experience at my current job.

  • Tesla investigated for Model Y steering wheels that may detach during use

    Tesla shares are lower today as the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is opening an investigation into the Model Y SUV over an issue with steering wheels that may fall off when the vehicle is in operation.

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Keeps Buying Even More of This Oil Company’s Stock

    The purchases, which occurred on Friday, Monday, and Tuesday, were made at prices ranging from about $59 to $62 a share and are Berkshire’s first purchases since the end of the third quarter. Occidental Petroleum stock has gained 2.7% in premarket trading Wednesday, while the (XLE) has risen 0.1%. Berkshire also owns around $27 billion in Chevron stock (ticker: CVX).

  • Rivian Stuns Investors With Very Bad News

    The EV upstart, seen as a serious rival to Tesla, plans to raise additional capital to finance its operations. The stock falls.

  • High Rates’ Pain Is Others’ Gain: Here Are 2 Stocks That Could Benefit From the Fed’s Tightening Policy

    Inflation remains high, and that was on the mind of Jerome Powell as the Federal Reserve chair gave testimony to the Senate Banking committee today. Powell made it clear that the central bank is likely to lift interest rates higher than previously anticipated. Currently, the Fed’s key funds rate is set in the range of 4.5% to 4.75%. “Although inflation has been moderating in recent months, the process of getting inflation back to 2% has a long way to go, and is likely to be bumpy… The latest eco

  • Enphase Energy (ENPH) Stock Moves -0.51%: What You Should Know

    Enphase Energy (ENPH) closed at $224.21 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.51% move from the prior day.