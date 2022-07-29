U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,130.29
    +57.86 (+1.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,845.13
    +315.50 (+0.97%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,390.69
    +228.09 (+1.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,885.23
    +12.20 (+0.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.30
    +1.88 (+1.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.70
    +13.50 (+0.76%)
     

  • Silver

    20.33
    +0.47 (+2.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0227
    +0.0031 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6420
    -0.0390 (-1.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2181
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.1900
    -1.1300 (-0.84%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,762.43
    -131.99 (-0.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    551.24
    -1.16 (-0.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,423.43
    +78.18 (+1.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,801.64
    -13.84 (-0.05%)
     

Canada and Tseshaht First Nation successfully conclude 1913 Surrender and Sale of Iwachis IR 3 Specific Claim; $21 million paid to Tseshaht

·3 min read

TSESHAHT FIRST NATION, BC, July 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Chief Ken Watts of Tseshaht First Nation and the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations, announced that Tseshaht First Nation and the Government of Canada have negotiated a settlement agreement regarding the Tseshaht First Nation's 1913 purported Surrender and Sale of Iwachis IR 3 Specific Claim and that the settlement of $21 million has now been paid to the First Nation.

The specific claim, filed on April 16, 2016, at the Specific Claims Tribunal, seeks to address a historic wrong regarding the alleged surrender and subsequent sale of Iwachis reserve land (IR 3) to the Canadian Northern Pacific Railway for the development of the railway in 1913. The former reserve land known as Iwachis is approximately 26 acres of land at the mouth of the Franklin River on the eastern side of the Alberni Inlet on Vancouver Island.

The settlement and payment of the compensation to Tseshaht First Nation successfully concludes the specific claim. Tseshaht voters ratified the settlement agreement by an overwhelming majority of votes cast, and now the Nation will determine next steps.

Quotes

"Tseshaht has been waiting over 100 years to deal with this long-standing issue involving our former Indian Reserve known as Iwachis. Today, our ancestors, our current membership and future generations can celebrate this historic agreement for our community, as this settlement, now deposited, helps right the wrongs of the past while providing a brighter future. We thank the Government of Canada for taking steps towards reconciliation with Tseshaht."

Ken Watts, Tseshaht First Nation Elected Chief Councillor

"This settlement marks an important step in Canada's relationship with Tseshaht First Nation. Working collaboratively to resolve historical grievances like this is fundamental to advancing reconciliation in Canada and to renewing our relationships with Indigenous Peoples."

The Honourable Marc Miller
Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations

Quick facts

  • Tseshaht First Nation is one of the 14 member First Nations of the Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) on the west coast of Vancouver Island. Tseshaht First Nation currently has a population of 1,264.

  • Canada has a longstanding policy and process in place to resolve specific claims by negotiating settlements with First Nations. Since January 1, 2016, it has settled more than 183 specific claims with First Nations, totalling $8.9 billion in compensation.

  • In the fiscal year 2021–22, 56 claims were filed with the Minister, 83 were "assessed" (77 were accepted for negotiation, while six claims were not accepted for negotiations), and 26 were resolved (23 claims were settled through negotiations and three were awarded compensation at the Tribunal).

  • Working in partnership with First Nations, Canada has resolved over 592 specific claims since 1973.

Associated links

Tseshaht First Nation

Stay connected

Join the conversation about Indigenous Peoples in Canada:

Twitter: @GCIndigenous 
Facebook: @GCIndigenous 
Instagram: @gcindigenous

You can subscribe to receive our news releases and speeches via RSS feeds. For more information or to subscribe, visit www.cirnac.gc.ca/RSS

SOURCE Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/29/c1144.html

Recommended Stories

  • Bill Ackman calls carried interest loophole an 'embarrassment' after new tax bill

    Washington Democrats may have found an unlikely ally in their bid to end a long time tax rule enjoyed by some of Wall Street’s richest executives: hedge fund billionaire Bill Ackman.

  • Democrats Ready Carried-Interest Tax Hike After 15-Year Lobbying Campaign

    Sens. Joe Manchin and Charles Schumer agree to a $14 billion tax increase on investment managers in their larger fiscal deal.

  • U.S. inflation surges again and stays at 40-year high, key price gauge shows

    A key gauge of U.S. inflation rose a sharp 1% in June, led by higher fuel prices, in a sign that price pressures in the economy are still intense and unlikely to relent quickly.

  • Chips bill advances to Biden's desk — Here's what's in the soon-to-be law

    After more than a year of negotiations, Congress has passed a bill to alleviate the chip shortage and shore up U.S. competitiveness with China — in part by giving $50 billion to the semiconductor industry.

  • What’s in, and out, of Democrats’ $739 billion inflation-fighting package

    Lawmakers are pouring over the $739 billion proposal struck by two top negotiators, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and holdout Sen. Joe Manchin, the conservative West Virginia Democrat who rejected Biden's earlier drafts but surprised colleagues late Wednesday with a new one.

  • El-Erian, Crescenzi Paint Picture of Investors Betting on Fed

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are in a gambling mood when it comes to the Federal Reserve.Most Read from BloombergThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekAlito Decries 'Hostility to Religion' in First Public Remarks Since Abortion Decision Rockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooBiden, Xi Plan In-Person Meet as Taiwan Tensions IntensifyEuro-Zone Inflation Hits Record, Backing Calls for Larger HikesThat’s the conclusion one could reach after lis

  • Cannabis News Week: Tilray's Quarter, Brittney Griner Swap

    The U.S. is proposing to trade a convicted Russian arms dealer for Griner and a Marine that has been in custody since 2018.

  • One of the greatest financial historians alive says central bankers have been incompetent for decades and inflation is our ‘big hangover’

    Who’s to blame for inflation? Edward Chancellor argues it’s central bankers: “We are now waking up to a big hangover from this monetary extremism.”

  • U.S. Senate Democratic electric vehicle tax credit plan faces questions

    Automakers and lawmakers on Thursday were closely reviewing details of a proposed expansion of the electric vehicle tax credit that could help cut greenhouse gas emissions and retool factories to build green vehicles. Under a deal announced by Senators Chuck Schumer, the 200,000-vehicle per manufacturer cap on the $7,500 EV tax credit would be lifted and a new $4,000 used EV tax credit adopted. Lawmakers and automaker executives want to know more about whether content sourcing requirements will bar many EVs from getting tax credits and if consumers will be able to use it at the time of sale.

  • What to Know About the Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Act

    The scaled-down version of the Build Back Better Act aims to address climate change, healthcare, taxes, the deficit, and more.

  • Two US Cost Gauges Surpass Estimates, Stoking Inflation Concern

    (Bloomberg) -- Two key US inflation gauges posted larger-than-forecast increases on Friday, heightening concerns that prices will remain persistently high and prompt continued aggressive interest-rate increases from the Federal Reserve.Most Read from BloombergThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekAlito Decries 'Hostility to Religion' in First Public Remarks Since Abortion Decision Rockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooBiden, Xi Plan In

  • Shock July Stock Rally Was a Monster the Fed May Regret Seeing

    (Bloomberg) -- Among the many superlatives attaching to markets in July, one that could come back to haunt the Federal Open Market Committee is Wednesday and Thursday’s, when the stocks posted their biggest post-meeting rally on record.Most Read from BloombergThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekAlito Decries 'Hostility to Religion' in First Public Remarks Since Abortion Decision Rockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooBiden, Xi Plan In

  • Inflation Bill Would Close the Carried Interest Loophole, Hurting Private Equity

    Sen. Joe Manchin (D., W.Va), is now supporting a bill, the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, that aims to close the carried interest loophole.

  • What possible credit-card legislation could mean for Visa, Mastercard — and you

    Credit-card companies look to be under a political microscope once again as the Wall Street Journal reported that senators are working on a new bill that would target Visa Inc. and Mastercard Inc.

  • U.S. Reaches $1.74 Billion Deal With Moderna for Updated Covid-19 Shots

    The Biden administration said it would spend $1.74 billion to buy 66 million doses of Moderna updated Covid-19 vaccine, as well as the option to purchase up to 234 million additional doses, as part of a fall booster campaign. The deal Friday, which follows an agreement to buy 105 million doses of updated vaccines from Pfizer and partner BioNTech SE is expected to give the federal government enough shots for a booster push as early as September. Under the latest deal, the U.S. government has the option to buy up to an additional 234 million doses from Moderna.

  • US-China relations: Cooperation ‘is over and not coming back anytime soon,' analyst says

    The diplomatic relationship between the U.S. and China continues to falter — and according to one analyst, it's not going to get better 'anytime soon.'

  • House passes $280 billion package for chips, scientific research and Biden set to sign bill into law — here’s what’s in it

    In a 243-187 vote on Thursday, the House approves a $280 billion bill focused on domestic semiconductor manufacturing and scientific research.

  • Biden pledge to tax wealthy, companies revived with Manchin-led bill

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden's campaign trail promise to increase taxes on corporations and the wealthy as part of a battle against glaring income inequality in the United States got an unexpected boost on Wednesday. Early proposals to increase tax rates from Biden and his fellow Democrats hit a brick wall in Congress after Republicans -- and some Democrats -- opposed them. Biden has often said in office that companies should instead pay a "fair share," a contrast to deference to private markets begun by Republicans with former President Ronald Reagan's election in 1980, and buoyed by rounds of tax cuts and deregulation, by both parties.

  • US plunges into recession as inflation hammers world’s biggest economy

    Joe Biden has insisted that the US is not in a recession despite after official figures showed the world’s biggest economy had shrunk in two consecutive quarters.

  • China Probes Government, Bosses as Chip Race With US Heats Up

    (Bloomberg) -- China has begun a series of investigations into key figures responsible for shaping chip policy and investment, raising questions about the impact on Beijing’s blueprint for challenging US dominance of a $550 billion industry.Most Read from BloombergThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekAlito Decries 'Hostility to Religion' in First Public Remarks Since Abortion Decision Rockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooBiden, Xi Pl