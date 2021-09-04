U.S. markets closed

Canada’s Unions Demand Workers-Centred Recovery in Toronto-Danforth

Canadian Labour Congress
·1 min read

TORONTO, Sept. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Labour Congress’ cross-Canada election tour was in Toronto today with Larry Rousseau canvassing for New Democrat candidate Claire Hacksel.

“Frontline workers helped keep us all afloat through the pandemic by keeping us fed, healthy, housed and supported. The COVID-19 pandemic also laid bare existing inequalities,” said Rousseau, the CLC’s Executive Vice-President. “We are supporting candidates like Claire Hacksel, who will make sure the recovery is focused on providing decent work for all through good jobs that offer decent wages, benefits, pensions and paid sick days.”

Canadian Labour Congress representatives are travelling the country in support of candidates who are putting workers at the centre of their recovery plan.

“This federal election is about who can lead a recovery that leaves no one behind,” said CLC President Bea Bruske. “This means supporting candidates who prioritize creating affordable housing, ending the underfunding of health care and making sure everyone in Canada can afford needed prescription medicine. We need a recovery focused on alleviating inequality and providing decent work for all.”

Over the next several weeks, Bruske and the CLC will be engaging voters and campaigning for real solutions to lost jobs; for strengthening public health care through universal pharmacare; for investing in disaster-proofing Canada’s social safety net with affordable housing and childcare; and for tackling climate change in a way that leaves no workers behind.

Learn more about how Canada’s union are helping to shape the recovery at canadianplan.ca.

To arrange an interview, please contact:
CLC Media Relations
media@clcctc.ca
613-355-1962


