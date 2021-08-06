U.S. markets close in 59 minutes

Canada’s unions encouraged by continued job market recovery but urge parties to stay focused on the long road ahead

Canadian Labour Congress
·2 min read

OTTAWA, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada’s unions are calling on the elected leaders to stay focused on running the economy hot, allowing a high-pressure economy to fuel demand for labour and boost wages.

While Statistics Canada’s latest job numbers for July demonstrate another strong month for job gains, achieving pre-pandemic measures of employment and unemployment would only return Canada to the highly unequal, and for many, insecure and precarious job-market that existed on the eve of the pandemic.

“Workers continue to struggle to access good jobs,” said Bea Bruske, president of the Canadian Labour Congress. “It isn’t good enough for laid-off workers to find precarious work. The federal government can help build back better by doubling down on a coordinated agenda to improve job quality. That includes a host of measures from providing affordable child care to strengthening workplace standards and removing barriers for workers who want to organize. Letting the job market heal on its own won’t cut it; now is the time for a good jobs agenda committed to creating a more inclusive and equitable job market.”

In July, the official unemployment rate fell to 7.5%, back to where it was in March. However, the overall unemployment rate among workers from racialized communities remained a much higher 10.2%.

“As the federal parties gear up for an election, it is crucial that those vying for power understand how critical it will be to ensure workers in this country have all the supports required to succeed,” said Bruske. “That means addressing inequality, ensuring decent work, and striving for a more equitable economy. Canada’s unions are going to continue to advocate for workers who must not be left behind in the recovery.”

Canada’s unions will be advancing four critical priorities throughout the upcoming election, including replacing lost jobs with better ones, disaster-proofing our social safety net, strengthening public health care, and tackling climate change and ensuring no worker is left behind.

To arrange an interview, please contact:

CLC Media Relations
media@clcctc.ca
613-526-7426


  • Didi Weighs Giving Up Data Control to Appease Beijing

    (Bloomberg) -- Didi Global Inc. is weighing giving up control of its most valuable data as part of efforts to resolve a Chinese regulatory probe into the aftermath of its controversial U.S. initial public offering, people familiar with the matter said.The ride-hailing giant has put forth a number of proposals to appease the powerful internet industry overseer, including ceding management of its data to a private third party, the people said, asking not to be identified talking about internal del

  • July job report sheds light on factors contributing to unemployment

    Brian Cheung joins Yahoo Finance at the interactive board to break down the July job report, and the factors contributing to the unemployment rate as employers try to attract employees back into the workforce.

  • The US Senate Goes to War Over Crypto Taxation

    With two competing amendments and pressure from the White House and Treasury, crypto taxation is suddenly the crux of the massive infrastructure bill.

  • NYC Push to Plow Pensions’ $265 Billion Into City Hits a Wall

    (Bloomberg) -- Brad Lander, the Democratic candidate for New York City comptroller, wants to pump more of the city’s $265 billion of pension assets into apartments for poor and working-class residents, invest in rooftop solar panels and lend to small enterprises owned by women and minorities.But his ambition to use the pensions to invest in the five boroughs will butt up against law and economic reality. Trustees of New York’s five retirement plans, including the mayor and comptroller, have a fi

  • Canadian dollar extends weekly decline after jobs miss

    The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as data showing U.S. job growth rose solidly in July bolstered the greenback, while a domestic employment report undershot expectations. Canada added 94,000 jobs in July, far fewer than expected, though most of the gains were in full-time work, and the unemployment rate continued to tick down as the economy reopened. The greenback rallied against a basket of major currencies as the U.S. jobs data suggested the economy maintained its strong momentum at the start of the second half of the year.

  • Stock market news live updates: S&P 500 ekes out record high after strong July jobs report

    Stocks were mixed Friday on the heels of a key labor market report, which reflected a stronger than expected rebound in employment last month and a marked drop in the jobless rate.

  • Strong July jobs report points to Fed taper this year

    A better-than-expected jobs report for July shows the economy may soon be ready to run with reduced support from the Federal Reserve.

  • 2 Updates That Sent the Dow Jones Surging 195 Points Higher Are Great for Disney, Salesforce, and Walmart

    Historically speaking, these two data points wouldn't be considered good, but right now they're positive signs.

  • Infrastructure Bill Has Big Wins for Oil, Climate Advocates Say

    (Bloomberg) -- When negotiators released the more-than-2,700-page text of the infrastructure bill now inching its way forward in the Senate this week, they discussed it as a glass half full — the first, imperfect step toward greening U.S. energy and industry.To many looking at it from outside the government, however, what’s in that glass has been polluted.Many of the bill’s provisions are on the oil industry’s wish list. The proposed legislation has more than $10 billion for carbon capture, tran

  • Poland’s Battle With U.S. Media Giant Raises Alarm for Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Poland’s populist leadership is no stranger to making enemies, whether they be judges, migrants, sexual minorities or the European Union. Its battle with Discovery Inc. may be harder to overlook by investors.The ruling party has drafted a media law that Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said is needed to prevent Russian and Chinese companies entering the broadcasting market. Yet the legislation targets one company: the American owner of Polish broadcaster TVN. The regulator has fo

  • Fed skepticism builds over the need for a digital dollar

    Yahoo Finance’s Brian Cheung breaks down Fed's Waller’s skepticism of a Central Bank digital currency improving U.S. payments and outlook on the Fed tapering its bond purchases.

  • 7.5M workers face end to pandemic unemployment benefits in September

    Yahoo Finance’s Denitsa Tsekova breaks down the cutoffs in pandemic unemployment benefits fro millions of Americans.

  • Janet Yellen Has Been Lobbying Against Wyden-Lummis-Toomey Crypto Amendment: Report

    Senators had hoped to pass the bipartisan bill on Thursday night, but issues remained unresolved around the cryptocurrency regulations.

  • Greg Abbott turns Republican rage into law

    On the Texas governor's unconstitutional embrace of the base

  • Why the drop in the U.S. Black unemployment rate may not be good news

    (Reuters) -It should have been a number to celebrate: The U.S. Black unemployment rate fell a full percentage point to 8.2% in July - the biggest drop of any major racial or demographic group. Nearly 250,000 African Americans left the workforce and the total number employed fell by 12,000 - a measure that rose solidly for whites, Hispanics and Asians. The numbers indicate the drop in the Black unemployment rate was driven not by more people finding jobs, but by a rise in the number of people setting their job searches aside.

  • Russia Captures No. 2 Rank Among Foreign Oil Suppliers to U.S.

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia is supplying more oil to the U.S. than any other foreign producer aside from Canada as American refiners scour the globe for gasoline-rich feedstocks to feed surging motor-fuel demand.U.S. imports of crude and refined petroleum products from its former Cold War adversary surged 23% in May to 844,000 barrels a day from the prior month, government data showed. Mexico was edged out of the No. 2 spot as its shipments to its northern neighbor rose by less than 3%.Russia has beco

  • 'Weapon of war': the U.S. rifle loved by drug cartels and feared by Mexican police

    The flow of high-caliber arms smuggled across the porous U.S. border has alarmed Mexican officials and few weapons are as powerful as the U.S.-made M82 semi-automatic rifle increasingly favored by the powerful drug cartels. The M82 can easily penetrate bulletproof vests, concrete walls and even tanks, says its manufacturer Barrett Firearms. It is also one of the weapons of choice for drug cartels, according to the Mexican government, which this week filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court in Massachusetts against the company and 10 other gun manufacturers.

  • Why Afghanistan matters to China as US withdraws from war-torn country

    China is strategically positioning itself in Afghanistan as the US withdraws from the war-torn country, but Beijing’s moves do not come without risks, according to Michael Kugelman with the Washington-based think tank Wilson Centre. The deputy director for the centre’s Asia programme and its senior associate for South Asia said Beijing regards Washington policy in Afghanistan as a failure and has since pledged its support for the Taliban to play a role in Afghanistan’s reconstruction. In an…

  • U.S. Companies Urge Biden to Restart China Talks, End Duties

    (Bloomberg) -- More than 30 U.S. trade groups called on the Biden administration to resume negotiations with China and remove tariffs, which they say are harming the American economy.In a Thursday letter to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Trade Representative Katherine Tai, the groups urged the U.S. government to restart talks with China to ensure Beijing meets its commitments under the 2020 phase one trade deal and increase purchases of American goods in the rest of 2021.The groups include

  • July jobs report was strong — can the momentum continue?

    BofA Securities senior U.S. economist Joe Song joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the July jobs report, which showed the unemployment rate dropped to a 16-month low, and his economic outlook for the rest of the year.