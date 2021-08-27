U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,509.37
    +39.37 (+0.88%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,455.80
    +242.68 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,129.50
    +183.69 (+1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,277.15
    +63.17 (+2.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.67
    +1.25 (+1.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,820.50
    +25.30 (+1.41%)
     

  • Silver

    24.03
    +0.48 (+2.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1804
    +0.0044 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3120
    -0.0300 (-2.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3759
    +0.0058 (+0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8100
    -0.2460 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,015.08
    +1,829.72 (+3.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,231.85
    +63.96 (+5.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,148.01
    +23.03 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,641.14
    -101.15 (-0.36%)
     

Canada’s Unions: Windsor Families Need Strong Representation Committed to a Workers-Centred Recovery

Canadian Labour Congress
·1 min read

WINDSOR, Ontario, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Labour Congress’ cross-Canada tour continued today in Windsor with Larry Rousseau canvassing for New Democrat candidate Brian Masse.

“Windsor was the hardest-hit labour market in Ontario and is still suffering from persistently higher unemployment,” said Rousseau, the CLC’s Executive Vice-president. “Brian Masse has proven himself to be the strong representative the people of Windsor West need. Someone committed to creating good, family-supporting jobs and making life more affordable for Windsor families.”

Canadian Labour Congress representatives are travelling the country in support of candidates who are putting workers at the centre of their recovery plan.

“In Windsor, workers are concerned about the rising cost of living and worried about being left behind in the pandemic recovery,” added Canadian Labour Congress President Bea Bruske. “Canada’s unions are demanding all parties have a plan for replacing lost jobs with better ones that offer decent wages, benefits, and a path to unionization.”

Over the next four weeks, Bruske and the CLC will be engaging voters and campaigning for real solutions to lost jobs; for strengthening public health care through universal pharmacare; for investing in disaster-proofing Canada’s social safety net with affordable housing and child care; and for tackling climate change in a way that leaves no workers behind.

Learn more about how Canada’s unions are helping to shape the recovery at canadianplan.ca.

To arrange an interview, please contact:
CLC Media Relations
media@clcctc.ca
613-355-1962


