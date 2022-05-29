Canada welcomes second charter flight for Ukrainians in Montréal

MONTRÉAL, May 29, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - As part of our commitment to support those fleeing Russia's unjustifiable invasion of Ukraine, Canada has secured three charter flights for those who need help travelling to Canada. The Government of Canada continues to work closely with provinces and territories, settlement organizations, and NGOs across the country to support Ukrainians and their family members before, during, and after their arrival in Canada.

Today, a federal charter flight carrying 306 Ukrainians and their family members arrived in Montréal. They were welcomed by the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Marie-France Lalonde, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship.

This flight is the second of three federal charters organized to bring people to Canada as a temporary safe haven. The first federal flight brought 328 Ukrainians to Winnipeg, Manitoba, on May 23, 2022, and a third charter is scheduled to arrive in Halifax, Nova Scotia, on June 2, 2022. The charters were available to Ukrainian nationals and their family members approved through the Canada-Ukraine Authorization for Emergency Travel (CUAET) program. Those arriving on the three charter flights who do not have suitable arrangements will have temporary accommodations for up to 14 nights.

Last week, the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Citizenship and Refugees, announced details on transitional financial assistance to help Ukrainian nationals and their family members meet their basic needs upon arrival in Canada. Online applications for this one-time financial support will be available as of June 2, 2022.

To access this financial support, parents and guardians can submit one application for themselves, a spouse, and dependants. Payments will be made through direct deposit, so applicants will need to have a bank account with a Canadian financial institution under the same name as the name of the adult's temporary resident status document (work permit, study permit, temporary resident permit or visitor record).

These charter flights build on other travel support initiatives, including the Ukraine2Canada Travel Fund, through which Canadians and Canadian companies can donate their Aeroplan points to help bring at least 10,000 Ukrainians and their families on flights to Canada.

"Today's flight is proof of how Canadians and communities across the country remain ready to welcome Ukrainians fleeing the ongoing invasion of their homeland. We will continue to do everything we can to help Ukrainians find safe haven in Canada, and ensure their success once they arrive. "

– The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

"Canada is unwavering in our support for Ukraine and its people. Welcoming these families in Montréal is a reminder of the human impact of Putin's war, and of Canada's continued promise to offer a temporary safe haven to those in need."

– The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs

Launched on March 17, 2022, the CUAET program provides Ukrainians and their immediate family members of any nationality the opportunity to stay in Canada as temporary residents for up to three years. They are also eligible for a free open work permit or study permit, which allows them to take a job with almost any Canadian employer or enrol in an education program in Canada.

Under the Canada-Quebec Accord, Quebec is solely responsible for the design, delivery and administration of settlement and integration services. Quebec is offering settlement support and other services to Ukrainians arriving under CUAET in their province.

Ukrainians arriving under CUAET, as well as Ukrainian temporary residents who were in Canada when the war broke out, who choose to live in other parts of Canada are eligible for federal settlement services to help them adjust to their new life in Canada. These settlement services include language training, information about and orientation to life in Canada and information and services to help find a job.

Through the Ukraine2Canada Travel Fund Canadians and Canadian companies can donate their Aeroplan points to help bring 10,000 Ukrainians and their families on flights to Canada.

All individuals with a valid work permit, study permit, temporary resident permit or visitor record in Canada under CUAET will be eligible to receive one-time financial support of $3,000 per adult (18 years and older) and $1,500 per child (17 years and under).

Between March 17 and May 25, 2022, IRCC received more than 259,000 CUAET applications, of which over 120,600 have been approved.

Between January 1 and May 22, 2022, more than 35,455 Ukrainian citizens arrived in Canada at our land and air ports of entry. These arrival statistics cover all Ukrainian passport holders, including returning Canadian permanent residents of Ukrainian origin. Key figures are updated on a weekly basis.

