U.S. markets close in 4 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,961.39
    +14.83 (+0.38%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,742.56
    +196.24 (+0.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,144.75
    -0.20 (-0.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,853.80
    +14.68 (+0.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.15
    -2.49 (-3.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,758.60
    -4.40 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    21.12
    +0.15 (+0.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0357
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7990
    +0.0240 (+0.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1915
    +0.0049 (+0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.9480
    -0.2980 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,680.47
    +65.47 (+0.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    388.88
    -3.20 (-0.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,382.94
    +36.40 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,899.77
    -30.80 (-0.11%)
     

Canada wraps up its participation at COP27 more committed than ever

·5 min read

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Canada is wrapping up its participation at the Twenty-Seventh United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27), more committed than ever to keeping the goal alive of limiting global temperature increase to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, supported by Catherine Stewart, Canada's Ambassador for Climate Change, and Steven Kuhn, Canada's Chief Negotiator for Climate Change, and a strong team, met with colleagues from more than 190 countries in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, at a critical time as countries are being devastated by climate events such as historic flooding, as well as rising energy and food crises due to geopolitical instability. Canada came to the table as a fully-committed partner in advancing cooperation and implementation for climate action and is leading by example with the 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan, the country's comprehensive sector-by-sector roadmap to achieve its goal to reduce emissions by at least forty percent by 2030, on the road to net zero by 2050.

Negotiations focus on moving the needle on many important climate issues under the Paris Agreement, including mitigation, climate finance, and adaptation. Canada notes many challenges on the topic of loss and damage and heard vulnerable countries on the difficulties they are facing in accessing the resources they need. Canada has engaged, and continues to engage, constructively on loss and damage and is working toward a concrete outcome. Minister Guilbeault will share a statement on the final text decision in the coming days.

Amid the often tough and ongoing negotiations underway, Canada announced many new commitments and investments over the course of the conference, including around emissions reduction, climate financing for the most vulnerable developing nations, and clean energy transition, along with multilateral partnerships.

Canada announced increased cooperation with the United States on reducing oil and gas sector emissions—with a special focus on methane. Cutting oil and gas methane emissions is one of the fastest and most cost-effective ways to combat climate change. This is why Canada joined the Joint Declaration from Energy Importers and Exporters on Reducing Greenhouse Gas Emissions from Fossil Fuels and reaffirmed its commitment to reduce methane emissions by at least seventy-five percent by 2030. To help achieve these goals, Canada published a regulatory framework to help to inform consultations and the development of forthcoming stricter oil and gas methane regulations. It also joined the International Methane Emissions Observatory to help monitor and share methane emissions data gathered by satellites.

Canada is committed to helping the world's most vulnerable combat the impacts of climate change, and announced a number of practical initiatives totalling $84.25 million through its $5.3 billion international climate finance commitment and other sources of funding at COP27. This includes $24 million for critical areas such as loss and damage, access to climate finance, and climate governance and $4 million to help Belize, Grenada, Guyana and Saint Lucia, Small Island Developing States (SIDS) in the Caribbean, reduce methane emissions and help them achieve their climate target under the Paris Agreement. Canada remains steadfast in its commitment, including working in partnership to reach the collective goal of mobilizing US$100 billion as soon as possible and through 2025. Canada is proud to have released the Climate Finance Delivery Plan Progress Report with Germany ahead of COP27 to provide further transparency on developed countries' commitment toward the goal.

Canada continues to advocate for clean energy and is ambitiously pushing for the adoption of carbon pricing globally by rolling out with Chile the Global Carbon Pricing Challenge, launched by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at COP26. New Zealand, Sweden, and the United Kingdom are among countries that are considering, or have already made, carbon pricing key to their approach in fighting climate change. Canada announced an additional $16 million in support of the World Bank's Partnership for Market Implementation to advance the Challenge's goals, as well as two new initiatives under its $5.3 billion commitment to help developing countries transition to clean energy and drive global ambition.

The relationship between protecting nature, halting biodiversity loss, finding nature-based solutions and climate change was emphasized at COP27. Minister Guilbeault held bilateral meetings with his counterparts from other countries and organizations to discuss shared priorities on climate change, as well as nature and biodiversity loss, as Canada prepares to welcome the world to Montréal, Quebec, for the Fifteenth United Nations Conference on Biological Diversity (COP15). The international community cannot delay working together to jointly address these pressing challenges. Canada is ready to welcome the global community this December to come to an agreement on an ambitious post-2020 global biodiversity framework.

Quotes

"Progress on commitments was at the forefront of this COP. It was very fitting, as it's time to move from ambition and pledges to concrete action, which is exactly what we are doing at home with our sector-by-sector Emissions Reduction Plan. Throughout the past two weeks, Canada actively looked for ways to make progress and bridge positions on cornerstone issues, including on the important matter of loss and damage. And in a time of significant global challenges, we remain more committed than ever to support the global transition to cleaner energy. We will keep up the momentum as we head to COP15 in Montréal next month and rally for ambitious commitments to protect our natural world."
– The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

Quick facts

  • COP27 marked the fifth anniversary of the Powering Past Coal Alliance, co-launched by Canada and now over 165 members strong. Phasing out coal electricity is one of the single most important climate steps the world can take.

  • The Prime Minister attended the concurrent G20 Leaders' Summit in Bali, Indonesia, where he made other notable climate announcements including:

Associated links

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Twitter page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Facebook page

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/18/c2469.html

Recommended Stories

  • 4 Charts Showcasing Why This 7.6%-Yielding Dividend Should Keep Rising

    Demand for fossil fuels has steadily risen for years, propelled by population and economic growth. It has driven the need for more infrastructure like pipelines, processing plants, and export terminals to support rising volumes of oil and gas. While the world is working hard to transition to cleaner energy sources like renewable energy, demand for fossil fuels won't evaporate overnight.

  • A Messy Day for Oil Stocks

    Stocks look fine on Friday morning. As long as you look away from the energy sector. Ten of the eleven sectors of the S 500 were up or flat as trading began. Lower prices for oil and gas, however, meant a 1.7% decline across energy stocks. All 23 tickers in the group were in the red, according to FactSet. Unsurprisingly, those names are among the worst performers in early trading. Diamondback Energy, EOG Resources and Pioneer Natural Resources were all down at least 3%.

  • 3 myths about the Trump tax cuts

    Donald Trump is running for president again, and he's touting the tax cuts he signed into law as a historic accomplishment. Eh, not really.

  • Trump Organization CFO Weisselberg chokes up on witness stand, claims his ‘personal greed’ drove $1.7 million tax-avoidance scheme

    Weisselberg remains an employee of the Trump family business and has continued to receive his $640,000 base pay.

  • Fed to lift rates by 50 basis points, but peak policy rate may be higher: Reuters Poll

    The Federal Reserve will downshift in December to deliver a 50-basis-point interest rate hike, but economists polled by Reuters say a longer period of U.S. central bank tightening and a higher policy rate peak are the greatest risks to the current outlook. U.S. consumer price inflation unexpectedly fell below 8% last month, bolstering already well-established market expectations the Fed would go for smaller rate hikes going forward after four consecutive 75-basis-point increases. But the latest Reuters poll shows forecasts for inflation in the coming year and into next are slightly higher than thought one month ago, suggesting it is not time yet to consider an imminent pause in the Fed's tightening campaign.

  • Exclusive: Ex-Russian spy flees to the NATO country that captured him, delivering another embarrassing blow to Moscow

    “The Russians have no idea,” Alexander Toots, the head of Estonian counterintelligence, tells me, laughing. “They have absolutely no idea he is here. You can be the one to tell them.” Toots was referring to the defection of a Russian spy to Estonia. But Artem Zinchenko isn’t just any spy. He was the first agent of Russia’s military intelligence arrested by Estonia, in 2017, then traded back to Moscow a year later for an Estonian citizen in Russian custody. Zinchenko has now sought asylum from the very NATO country that unmasked and imprisoned him for spying against it.

  • Pennsylvania Tesla bursts into flames, photos show unrecognizable metal husk

    A Tesla vehicle burst into flames while driving on a Pennsylvania highway Tuesday morning, requiring firefighters to use 12,000 gallons of water to extinguish it.

  • Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Begins Operations at Japan Solar Project

    Canadian Solar (CSIQ) announces the commencement of operations at its flagship mega solar project in Japan.

  • Pelosi takes sly dig at Trump in farewell speech as speaker

    In her final speech Thursday as House speaker, Nancy Pelosi couldn't resist taking one final dig at former President Donald Trump.

  • Former NBA Champ Is Transforming The $11 Trillion Construction Industry

    The construction industry accounts for as much as 40% of global emissions, but new technology could be on track to help people build cleaner and more efficient homes

  • China’s Top Officials Give Hint on Party’s Economic Strategy

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors whipsawed by China’s policy signals in recent weeks can find clues about the economy’s long-term objectives in a series of articles published by top officials this month.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s ‘Hardcore’ Ultimatum Sparks Exodus, Leaving Twitter at RiskFTX’s New Boss Reveals Chaos Left Behind by Bankman-FriedGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnThis Is the Memo Twitter Sent Telling S

  • Earthquake in Oil Country Highlights Environmental Concerns

    The U.S. Geological Survey says the disposal of fluids used in crude production is the main factor behind an increase in seismic activity.

  • Biden Administration to Make It Easier to Dismiss Student Loans in Bankruptcy

    New guidelines set specific requirements for borrowers to prove that they are experiencing economic distress.

  • Key Evangelical Figures Turn On Trump: 'He Used Us'

    One ripped the ex-president for acting "like a little elementary schoolchild." Another warned that if the GOP turns to him in 2024, "we will get destroyed.”

  • Vladimir Putin isn’t just losing in Ukraine — he’s set Russia’s economy back 40 years

    The means of the Ukrainian army has increased substantially over the past few months. In addition to receiving more modern equipment from NATO, the Ukrainians enjoyed a larger weapon transfer from the Russian side to the Ukrainian than NATO had provided when they pushed Russian army out of Kharkiv Oblast. The last card Putin has left is the threat of nuclear war.

  • Why Palo Alto Networks, Palantir, and MongoDB Stocks All Traded Lower Thursday

    Comments by a top Federal Reserve official have all but erased investor hopes that the central bank will pause its interest rate hikes.

  • US moves to shield Saudi crown prince in journalist killing

    The Biden administration says Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's high office should shield him from a lawsuit over his role in the killing of a U.S.-based journalist, making a turnaround from Joe Biden's passionate campaign trail denunciations of the prince over the brutal slaying. The administration spoke out in support of a claim of legal immunity from Prince Mohammed — Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler, who also recently took the title of prime minister — against a suit brought by the fiancée of slain Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi and by the rights group Khashoggi founded, Democracy for the Arab World Now. “Jamal died again today,” Khashoggi's fiancée, Hatice Cengiz, tweeted after the U.S. filing late Thursday in her lawsuit.

  • Inflation Reduction Act 'accelerated our ambitions,' FREYR CEO says

    FREYR Battery CEO Tom Jensen joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company’s planned Giga manufacturing facilities, the energy transition, and the outlook for storing renewable energy.

  • JPMorgan expects 'a Category 1 economic hurricane' in 2023

    The economic hurricane that JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon warned about in June may be less intense than originally feared, according to a new report from the bank.

  • The White House Admits It: We Might Need to Block the Sun to Stop Climate Change

    Photo Illustration by Erin O'Flynn/The Daily Beast/GettyWe’re entering the final days of COP27, the UN’s annual climate summit, and it’s safe to say that this year’s edition was disappointing—to say the least. It was widely panned by climate experts and activists and drew intense criticism for being sponsored by the likes of Coca-Cola, the world's leading plastic polluter.Moreover, like so many climate summits in the past, little action has actually taken place in terms of concrete climate actio