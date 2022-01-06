U.S. markets close in 5 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,676.69
    -23.89 (-0.51%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,209.29
    -197.82 (-0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,942.15
    -158.02 (-1.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,201.47
    +7.47 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.78
    +1.93 (+2.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,791.60
    -33.50 (-1.84%)
     

  • Silver

    22.18
    -0.99 (-4.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1320
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7210
    +0.0160 (+0.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3524
    -0.0028 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6770
    -0.4530 (-0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,928.89
    -3,795.54 (-8.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,082.55
    -8.79 (-0.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,450.06
    -66.81 (-0.89%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,487.87
    -844.29 (-2.88%)
     
JUST IN:

Jobless claims: Another 207,000 Americans filed new claims last week

New unemployment claims remained near a 52-year low

Canada's Assent Compliance lands $350M from Vista Equity for supply chain data management

Mary Ann Azevedo
·3 min read

Never before has the importance of a smooth-flowing supply chain been as clear as it has been in the COVID-19 pandemic era. For manufacturers in particular, managing intricate supply chains can be particularly challenging.

Enter Assent Compliance -- a Canadian company focused on supply chain sustainability management. Put more simply, Ottawa-based Assent aims to help manufacturers make smarter decisions regarding “who they do business with and how their products are sourced,” notes CEO Andrew Waitman.

And today, the company is announcing it has raised $350 million at a valuation of more than $1 billion in a funding round led by Vista Equity Partners. The financing follows a $131 million Series C raise led by Warburg Pincus, which remains the company’s largest shareholder.

Interestingly, Assent was bootstrapped for the first five years of its life -- from 2010 to 2015. In the subsequent years, after Waitman came on as CEO, the company has raised over $500 million and grew its headcount from about 20 to 820 today (45% of which identify as female). While half a billion dollars raised in the U.S. is not uncommon, it’s a bit more rare in the Canadian tech scene.

Assent’s trajectory continues to grow and Waitman projects the SaaS company will cross $100 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) this year after growing ARR by over 50% in the past 12 months. Its customers include the likes of GE Appliances, Polaris, Stryker and Escatec.

The company delivers enterprise-wide supply chain sustainability solutions across product compliance, trade compliance and ESG -- better known as Environmental, Social and (Corporate) Governance. Assent has made a name for itself by being exclusively focused on complex manufacturing. Doubling down on that niche has allowed it to build what it claims is “the industry's largest network of supplier intelligence.” Specifically, it works to help complex manufacturers proactively identify and manage risk, accelerate market access and growth and promote brand reputation.

Assent’s compliance platform provides centralized access to supply chain data for use by teams across a given company. It automates data collection and validation and provides "configurable" reporting so that its customers “can stay ahead” of their data requirements.

“The increasing complexity and scale of regulations and varying requirements globally, combined with a heightened focus on ESG, presents challenges for companies across industries, particularly for manufacturers,” Waitman said. “Assent enables deep insight and rapid transparency to help ensure products are made with environmental and human rights standards necessary to compete — and win — in markets of the future."

Canada’s startup market booms alongside hot global VC investment

The company plans to use its new capital mostly to continue expanding in Europe, eventually enter the Asian market and grow its headcount by 40% across its sales, services, engineering, customer success and marketing teams.

“Manufacturing represents 20% of GDP,” Waitman told TechCrunch. “It’s an enormous market.”

Vista’s Foundation Fund, which invests in middle-market companies seeking to scale and accelerate their growth trajectory, led the investment. Vista’s Patrick Severson, co-head of the Vista Foundation Fund, and Jake Hodgman, managing director of the Foundation Fund, will join the Assent board of directors.

Companies globally are facing increased demand to ensure they source their components and raw materials in an ethical and responsible manner, either from government regulators who oversee them or from customers and partners whose expectations hold them to higher standards, noted Severson. Assent is “ahead of the curve” when it comes to solving enterprise supply chain challenges through technology.

Assent’s solution empowers companies to mitigate their brand and reputation risk and become better corporate citizens,” Severson added. “The scrutiny being placed on complex manufacturers in how they manage their supply chains is only increasing. Assent is uniquely positioned to be a clear leader in a future focused on manufacturers adopting supply chain sustainability best practices.”

Recommended Stories

  • AMD, Nvidia Lead Chip Stocks Lower in Broad Tech Selloff

    (Bloomberg) -- Semiconductor stocks slid as rising U.S. Treasury yields drove investors to shift from growth stocks toward companies more closely tied to swings in the pace of economic growth.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHong Kong Scraps Flights, Shuts Bars, Gyms on Omicron ThreatHow Safe Is Flying With the Omicron Variant Surging?

  • Steering innovation toward the public good

    Millennia ago, some unnamed innovator created humanity’s most famous early invention: the wheel. From e-scooters to spacecraft, technology shapes most human journeys, whether it’s a historic spaceflight or a daily cross-town commute. At the U.S. Department of Transportation, my colleagues and I think every day about how transportation technologies are evolving, and we use our policy tools to support these innovations and make sure they deliver convenience, safety, and economic opportunity for the American people.

  • Intel's Mobileye unveils a chip that could bring self-driving cars to the masses

    Intel's Mobileye has designed a chip that could help bring self-driving cars into the mainstream.

  • Personal computers aren't dead yet: Laptops are showing new signs of life at CES

    Based on the innovation on display at the Consumer Electronics Show, this is probably one of the most vibrant periods in the PC's 40+ year history

  • Crypto Markets Turn Red as $200 Billion Exits The Space

    Cryptocurrency markets are tumbling hard today as the selloff that started at the beginning of the year accelerates.

  • 5 Reasons to Buy Intel Stock Right Now

    One cheap tech stock that stands out is Intel (NASDAQ: INTC). Intel has lost considerable market share to rivals in recent years, but it still commands the lion's share of chip sales, and CEO Pat Gelsinger has a clear strategy to retake the throne. Here are five reasons why Intel stock is a bargain.

  • Jim Cramer: 2022 is the year to invest in companies that actually make money — and these 3 stocks fit the bill

    It's time to abandon today’s obsession with empty growth, the CNBC host says.

  • Alibaba Stock Rises Despite Tech’s Tumble and a Price Target Cut. Here’s Why.

    Investors wouldn’t be blamed for thinking the recent selloff in technology stocks could only add more weight to the weakened shoulders of Alibaba.

  • Sundial Growers and Alcanna Inc. Announce the Agreement to Revised Consideration Under the Proposed Plan of Arrangement

    Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) ("Sundial") and Alcanna Inc. (TSX: CLIQ) ("Alcanna") announce that Sundial has agreed to improve the consideration to be provided to Alcanna shareholders (the "Alcanna Shareholders") for their common shares of Alcanna (each, an "Alcanna Share") pursuant to the previously announced plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act (the "Arrangement") by including a cash component.

  • 5 Growth Stocks That Could Turn $250,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    While looking for stocks to quadruple over the next eight years may sound overwhelming, the 19% annualized growth rate that this equates to makes it seem much more reasonable. Furthermore, by exploring the intersection of solid moats, high sales growth rates, and budding profitability, we can find companies that have positioned themselves beautifully for the long term. Led by its founder Anthony Wood, streaming juggernaut Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) has seen its share price tumble around 50% in the last six months.

  • Why Palantir Technologies Stock Tumbled Again Today

    Shares of software-company Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) has been a darling among retail investors since its publicly traded debut in late 2020, but the company has plenty of skeptics on Wall Street. Palantir stock was down 6.7% today as of market close, caught up in yet another steep slide for high-growth but richly valued stocks. Palantir is now nearly 60% below its all-time high, reached in early 2021.

  • Why AT&T Tumbled in 2021, but Is Rebounding in 2022

    Despite AT&T's (NYSE: T) merger with TimeWarner in 2018 being blamed for holding the telecom giant back over the years, the market hasn't exactly rewarded Ma Bell's decision to shed its WarnerMedia division and merge it with Discovery (NASDAQ: DISCA)(NASDAQ: DISCK). According to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, AT&T stock lost 14.5% of its value in 2021, very likely because in addition to getting rid of its media business, AT&T is also slashing its dividend in half. The TimeWarner acquisition saddled the telecom with a mountain of debt, and the spinoff is expected to net it some $43 billion, which will go a long way to paying down its debt load.

  • Where Will Wish Be in 5 Years?

    Wish's stock tumbled as its monthly active users (MAUs) declined, its revenue growth decelerated, and it continued to bleed red ink. Its logistics and quality control issues, the abrupt resignation of its founder and CEO Piotr Szulczewski, regulatory headwinds in France, and insider sales exacerbated that sell-off.

  • An Intrinsic Calculation For Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Suggests It's 49% Undervalued

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. ( NYSE:CLF ) by taking the...

  • 2 High-Growth Stocks That Could Soar

    Investors could have gotten whiplash watching the stock market collapse in 2020 because of the pandemic, then quickly rebound to regain all the lost ground and go on to set new record highs. The S&P 500 outperformed the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq exchange by its widest margin in over two decades in 2021, making it only the sixth time in its history it has beaten the other indexes. If you ignore the sudden plunge the market experienced at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic last year, the stock market has been on an incredible years-long tear.

  • Bitcoin Tanked After the Fed Minutes Were Released. Here’s Why.

    Bitcoin slid sharply after the Federal Reserve released minutes of its December meeting, with policy makers indicating growing unease over inflation and the potential for interest rates to start rising as soon as this March. Bitcoin was down more than 4% to $44,200, falling from around $46,000 soon after the Fed made the minutes public. Fed officials indicated that inflation readings and tight labor conditions could warrant an interest-rate increase “sooner or at a faster pace than participants had earlier anticipated.”

  • 10 Real Estate Dividend Stocks with High Yields

    In this article, we will discuss 10 real estate dividend stocks with high yields. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the real estate market, you can go directly to 5 Real Estate Dividend Stocks with High Yields. According to McKinsey, the dollar volume of commercial real estate transactions in the United States […]

  • Beat GameStop and AMC With This Explosive Growth Stock

    With volatility reigning supreme for this company's stock, posting 52-week highs of $401 and lows of $39, a purchase at today's prices could bring more significant returns than beloved meme stocks AMC Entertainment Holdings and GameStop over the long term. Seemingly caught up in the wake of the broader technology growth stock sell-off, the company's shares have quickly become an appealing investment proposition. Although Upstart's reliance upon Cross River Bank (CRB) for 63% of its revenue as of year-end 2020 may still fuel investor concern, the company has said that the number of banking partners using its AI technology had risen from 10 to 31 as of the third quarter of 2021.

  • Why Intel Popped, but AMD and Nvidia Dropped Today

    It's Jan. 5 and at long last, the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2022) is underway in Las Vegas. As chipmakers demo their wares today, shares of Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) (a "featured exhibitor" at CES 2022) are enjoying a nice 2.4% pop in afternoon trading, as of 2:22 p.m. ET. In contrast, Intel rivals Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) are moving in the opposite direction -- down 4.3% and 4.6%, respectively.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Disappoints, but This Nasdaq Stock Took the Biggest Hit Thursday

    The stock market has been turbulent lately, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) has been the worst performer among major market benchmarks. On Thursday morning, it seemed likely that the Nasdaq's downward streak would continue, with futures on the index falling 87 points to 15,679 as of 8 a.m. ET. Earnings season won't start for another week or two, but a few companies are already getting a jump on things, and Bed Bath & Beyond's (NASDAQ: BBBY) report on its most recent results proved to be extremely disappointing to shareholders.