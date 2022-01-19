U.S. markets close in 4 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,569.09
    -8.02 (-0.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,329.15
    -39.32 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,443.06
    -63.83 (-0.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,078.25
    -17.98 (-0.86%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.30
    +1.87 (+2.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,839.30
    +26.90 (+1.48%)
     

  • Silver

    24.03
    +0.54 (+2.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1356
    +0.0026 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8470
    -0.0180 (-0.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3630
    +0.0032 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2300
    -0.3550 (-0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,864.90
    +269.83 (+0.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    992.01
    -2.74 (-0.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,582.45
    +18.90 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,467.23
    -790.02 (-2.80%)
     

Canada's contribution to the global effort to map the genomes of complex life on Earth

·4 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - The health of the communities we live in relies on well functioning ecosystems that provide clean air, fresh water, medicines and food security. They also limit disease and help stabilize the climate. Typically, the greater variety or the more 'biodiversity' of plants, animals and other living things will positively impact that ecosystem's ability to thrive.

Genome British Columbia Logo (CNW Group/Genome British Columbia)
Genome British Columbia Logo (CNW Group/Genome British Columbia)

However, biodiversity loss is happening at unprecedented rates, impacting human health worldwide. Earth is forecast to lose 50% of its biodiversity by the end of this century without action to curb climate change and protect the health of global ecosystems. The Global Risks Report 2021 from the World Economic Forum ranked biodiversity loss as one of the top five threats confronting humanity.

The Earth BioGenome Project is a global effort to map the genomes of all plants, animals, fungi and other microbial life on Earth. Powerful advances in genome sequencing technology, informatics, automation, and artificial intelligence have propelled humankind to the threshold of a new beginning in understanding, utilizing, and conserving biodiversity. For the first time in history, it is possible to efficiently sequence the genomes of all known species, and to use genomics to help discover the remaining 80 to 90 percent of species that are currently hidden from science.

Canada possesses significant biodiversity, having approximately 80,000 plant and animal species in environments ranging from desert to the arctic. British Columbia is home to thousands of species and ecosystems, and some of these are at risk of disappearing from our province due to rapid changes in climate and other human-led impacts on our environment.

One of Canada's contributions to this global initiative includes the Canadian BioGenome Project, an initiative funded in partnership with Genome British Columbia through Genome Canada's 2020 Large-Scale Applied Research Project Competition: Genomic Solutions for Natural Resources and the Environment.

Dr. Steven Jones, Co-Director and Head of Bioinformatics for Canada's Michael Smith Genome Sciences Centre and Dr. Maribeth Murray, Director of the Arctic Institute of North America at the University of Calgary are leading a collaborative effort between scientists, Indigenous peoples and conservation groups, to embark on the task of determining the genetic diversity of Canada's plants and animals through genomic sequencing.

The project is seeking to identify approximately 400 species that would benefit from a fully sequenced genome. The species are being selected based on existing and established priorities of Indigenous peoples, federal and provincial organizations, academic scientists and other conservation and wildlife groups.

Through a case study approach, the team is also working with partners to establish priorities for genomics tools development, policy recommendations for the use of genomics to maintain biodiversity and support conservation and management, and a user-friendly platform of genomics data and information specific to a particular location. The data generated will also be freely available to scientists in Canada and worldwide.

"Sequencing the genomes of Canada's plants and animals is a massive proposition that requires significant scientific collaboration—one with enormous benefits not only for better understanding the evolution of life itself but in uncovering fundamental genetic principles of health and disease, for individuals and populations," says Dr. Steven Jones.

"Genome BC recognizes the urgent need to develop and accelerate the implementation of technological innovation to monitor and protect our rapidly changing environment," says Dr. Federica Di Palma, Chief Scientific Officer and Vice President, Sectors and International Scientific Chair of the Global Earth BioGenome Project. "Applications of this data are real-time, and it builds on our strengths in genome sequencing in this province."

The Earth BioGenome Project announced this week that it is entering a new phase as it moves from pilot projects to full scale production sequencing. This new phase is marked with a collection of papers published this week in Proceedings of the National Academies of Science, describing the project's goals, achievements to date and next steps. To learn more about Earth BioGenome Project visit earthbiogenome.org.

About Genome British Columbia:

Genome BC is a not-for-profit organization supporting world-class genomics research and innovation to grow globally competitive life sciences sectors and deliver sustainable benefits for British Columbia, Canada and beyond. The organization's initiatives are improving the lives of British Columbians by advancing health care in addition to addressing environmental and natural resource challenges. In addition to scientific programming, Genome BC works to integrate genomics into society by supporting responsible research and innovation and foster an understanding and appreciation of the life sciences among educators, students and the public.

SOURCE Genome British Columbia

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/19/c4149.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Plug Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of fuel cell pioneer Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) dropped Wednesday morning after the company conducted a business update webcast and made an accompanying Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing that featured new projections for fiscal 2022 revenue -- and 2025 revenue as well. As of 10 a.m. ET, Plug stock is down 2.2% (but trending higher). In its update, Plug Power predicted that by the end of this year, it will be producing 70 tons per day of "green hydrogen" (that's liquid hydrogen produced from power generated by renewable energy sources).

  • Plug Power Just Gave Bullish 2022 Sales Guidance. Shares Are Down.

    Hydrogen fuel cell technology provider Plug Power expects 2022 sales to come in between $900 and $925 million, ahead of Wall Street estimates.

  • Intel Enters the Bitcoin (BTC) Mining Space amidst Rising Concerns over Mining and the Environment

    Intel’s latest move is a timely one. Following China’s Bitcoin mining ban, a U.S Congress subcommittee hearing on cryptos will put greater focus on mining.

  • Ford F150 Lightning makes electric vehicles interesting to average car buyer, critic says

    More than two dozen models of electric vehicles from legacy automakers such as Ford and General Motors to startups Fisker and Lordstown Motors (near Youngstown, Ohio) are expected to hit the market this year.

  • Companies worry U.S. SEC climate rule may require broad emissions disclosures

    As the U.S. securities regulator wraps up a draft of a landmark new climate change rule, environmental campaigners and activist investors want it to require companies to disclose not only their own greenhouse gas emissions but those generated by their suppliers and other partners. Corporate groups, meanwhile, are pushing for a narrower rule that will make it easier and less expensive to gather and report emissions data, and which will protect them from being sued over potential mistakes. Last year, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) started working https://www.reuters.com/business/sustainable-business/sec-considers-disclosure-mandate-range-climate-metrics-2021-06-23 on a new rule requiring U.S.-listed companies to provide investors with detailed disclosures on how climate change could affect their business.

  • Rocket Lab acquires SolAero Holdings for $80M to boost space solar cell production

    Rocket Lab is on a mission to vertically integrate space solutions. On Tuesday the launch and space systems company announced the close of a deal to acquire SolAero Holdings, a supplier of space solar power products and precision aerospace structures, for $80 million in cash. Buying SolAero, a 24-year-old, New Mexico-based company, means Rocket Lab now has another key supplier in-house for its satellite manufacturing.

  • Here's What Scientists Know About the Tonga Volcano Eruption

    While residents of Tonga struggle to recover from a devastating volcanic explosion that smothered the Pacific island nation with ash and swamped it with water, scientists are trying to better understand the global effects of the eruption. They already know the answer to one crucial question: Although it appeared to be the largest eruption in the world in three decades, the explosion of the Hunga volcano on Saturday will very likely not have a temporary cooling effect on the global climate, as so

  • U.K.’s Wind Capacity Set for Big Boost After Record Auction

    (Bloomberg) -- Scotland awarded rights for a massive offshore wind development more than twice the size of the U.K.’s current capacity, in a move that surprised the market for its scale and was welcomed by environmentalists.Most Read from BloombergFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableOlympic Ticket Sales Halted; Hong Kong Arrest

  • ‘Responsibly Sourced' Gas Finds a Niche, But Some Cry Greenwashing

    (Bloomberg) -- From organic chicken to fair-trade coffee, buyers have increasingly shown they’re prepared to pay more for products that meet higher environmental and social standards. The U.S. natural gas sector is wagering its customers will do the same.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaMicrosoft Deal Wipes

  • Nightmare Vaccine Logistics Are Prolonging the Global Pandemic

    (Bloomberg) -- After losing her son to Covid-19 last year, 79-year-old Tomasa Valdez was desperate to get vaccinated. But on the remote Philippine island of San Salvador, where she lives, there were no shots to be had. Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaMicrosoft Deal Wipes $20 Billion Off Sony's Market Value

  • Louisville public company sells nearly 5,000 acres to investor group

    In the future, the company plans to sell a remaining 1,300 acres on the site, including office buildings.

  • Tonga Eruption Gets Blame for Peru Oil Spill 6,800 Miles Away

    (Bloomberg) -- High ocean waves stemming from a massive volcanic eruption near Tonga caused an oil spill off the coast of Peru, closing beaches and halting fishing after the country’s Navy failed to issue a tsunami warning. Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Mar

  • In tiny Wyoming town, Bill Gates bets big on nuclear power

    In this sleepy Wyoming town that has relied on coal for over a century, a company founded by the man who revolutionized personal computing is launching an ambitious project to counter climate change: A nationwide reboot of nuclear energy technology. Until recently, Kemmerer was little-known for anything except J.C. Penney's first store and some 55-million-year-old fish fossils in quarries down the road. Then in November, a company started by Bill Gates, TerraPower, announced it had chosen Kemmerer for a nontraditional, sodium-cooled nuclear reactor that will bring on workers from a local coal-fired power plant scheduled to close soon.

  • First images of Tonga volcano devastation

    New images show the scope of the devastation of the deadly underwater volcanic eruption near Tonga. Every home on one island was destroyed by 50-foot waves.

  • All homes on one of Tonga's islands destroyed, three dead

    SYDNEY/WELLINGTON (Reuters) -All the homes on one of Tonga's small outer islands have been destroyed by a massive volcanic eruption and tsunami, with three people so far confirmed dead, the government said on Tuesday in its first update since the disaster struck. With communications https://tmsnrt.rs/3qzVPyy badly hampered by the severing of an undersea cable https://www.reuters.com/markets/funds/undersea-cable-fault-could-cut-off-tonga-rest-world-weeks-2022-01-18, information on the scale of the devastation after Saturday's eruption had so far mostly come from reconnaissance aircraft. But the office of Prime Minister Siaosi Sovaleni said in a statement that every home on Mango island, where around 50 people live, had been destroyed, only two houses remained on Fonoifua, and Namuka island had suffered extensive damage.

  • Exxon Is Getting Greener, but the Next Step is Trickier

    Exxon Mobil  said on Tuesday that it would stop producing net carbon emissions from its operations by 2050, an announcement that shows the degree to which oil companies are investing in climate change strategies—and the limits to those strategies. Shares of Exxon (XOM) were up 2.3% on Tuesday, though that likely had more to do with rising oil prices than its climate-related commitment. Exxon’s pledge means that by 2050 it plans to eliminate as much carbon as it produces from its operations.

  • Larry Fink Infuriates Republicans and Climate Activists Alike

    (Bloomberg) -- Larry Fink, the chief executive officer of BlackRock Inc., is drawing a lot of ire these days for someone who’s attracting record inflows from investors.Most Read from BloombergFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets WrapOlympic Ticket Sales Halted; Hong Kong Arrest

  • Tonga’s volcanic eruption may harm environment for years

    The destruction from Tonga’s massive underwater volcanic eruption is still being assessed but scientists now warn that the damage could be long-lasting.The volcano has been releasing sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxide— two gases that create acid rain.This could damage crops, including staples like taro, corn and bananas which locals depend on.Geologist Marco Brenna has been studying the eruption's impact via satellite photos."So as the plume rose beyond 20 kilometres it reached well into the stratosphere. So a lot of that ash and gas will remain within the stratosphere for quite a number of weeks and possibly months, and kind of circulate across the globe. The more immediate impact on Tonga especially was the ashfall directly from the cloud which blanketed most of the Tongan landscape in a few centimetres of ash from what has been seen off satellite images. And that basically had an impact on basically water, drinking water sources, on vegetation, grazing for animals etc. because the volcanic ash is toxic."And it may not just be Tonga - much of the rain could land on Fiji.Underwater, fish are at risk.Tonga's livelihoods depend on the ocean..but ash from the eruption could be harmful to marine life.Murky, ash-filled water near the volcano will deprive fish of food and wipe out spawning beds."Certainly fisheries are likely to have been impacted by, for instance, the murkiness of the water. So the eruption would have produced quite a lot of suspended particle in the ocean water, so that might impact fishing grounds. Ashfall could also have such an impact and could potentially cause changes in ocean surface acidification."Meanwhile, surviving marine life will be forced to migrate.Even before the eruption, Tonga’s reefs were threatened by disease outbreaks and the effects of climate change including coral bleaching and increasingly strong cyclones.

  • Hood Canal Salmon Enhancement Group adds 50 acres to protected estuary land at Big Beef Creek

    The acquisition is the final piece of a more than 300-acre restoration effort.

  • Tonga volcano: New images reveal scale of damage after tsunami

    Trees are torn down and buildings ripped apart following Saturday's tsunami triggered by a volcano.