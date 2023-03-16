U.S. markets open in 4 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,892.00
    -0.75 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,827.00
    -45.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,284.75
    +37.00 (+0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,758.10
    -4.10 (-0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.43
    +0.82 (+1.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,926.00
    -5.30 (-0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    22.06
    +0.17 (+0.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0612
    +0.0028 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4920
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.40
    +2.67 (+11.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2063
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.8110
    -0.5390 (-0.40%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    24,500.85
    -355.70 (-1.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    544.76
    -12.47 (-2.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,393.96
    +49.51 (+0.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,010.61
    -218.87 (-0.80%)
     

Canada's Couche-Tard in talks on $3.3 billion TotalEnergies stores deal

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: TotalEnergies logos are seen at a fuel station in Nice

(Reuters) - Convenience store operator Alimentation Couche-Tard is in exclusive talks to buy some of French energy company TotalEnergies retail assets for 3.1 billion euros ($3.29 billion) in cash, the Canadian company said on Thursday.

The proposed deal would comprise all of the stores at TotalEnergies' service stations in Germany and the Netherlands as well as a 60% controlling interest in its stores in Belgium and Luxembourg.

The purchase price of about 3.1 billion euros is on a cash-free, debt-free basis, subject to closing adjustments, the Couche-Tard statement said.

Couche-tard said it plans to fund the deal with available cash along with existing and credit facilities and new debt.

($1 = 0.9422 euros)

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru and Dominique Vidalon in Paris,; Editing by David Goodman)

Recommended Stories

  • Japan bank lobby chief sees no signs of contagion from Credit Suisse woes

    The head of Japan's banking lobby said on Thursday that there are no signs at the moment of the Japanese financial system being affected by a crisis of confidence in Credit Suisse, as the country's banks are well-capitalised. A plunge in shares of Credit Suisse has renewed fears of a full-blown banking crisis, causing a rout in global bank shares. Credit Suisse later announced it would borrow up to 50 billion Swiss francs ($54 billion) from the Swiss central bank.

  • Guolian wins auction for Minsheng Securities after creditors seize asset from debt-stricken developer Oceanwide group

    Guolian Securities, an investment banking group listed in Hong Kong, has bought a 30.3 per cent stake in Minsheng Securities for 9.1 billion yuan (US$1.3 billion) through an online auction, after creditors seized the asset to recover debt owed by its distressed parent Oceanwide Holdings. The company outbid rivals including Soochow Securities and Zheshang Securities after a 162-round of bidding war for the block of shares. It was transacted on JD.com's auction platform, with a reserve price of ab

  • John Lewis issues job cuts warning as losses balloon

    The owner of John Lewis has warned of job cuts and scrapped its staff bonus after losses ballooned to more than £230m.

  • The Climate Choice wants to make supply chain emissions more visible and more green

    The World Economic Forum says that so-called 'Scope 3 emissions,' - or CO2 in supply chains  - can make up as much as 90% of a company’s carbon footprint and worldwide more than half of all emissions can be traced back to only a handful of supply chains. Berlin-Based startup, The Climate Choice closed a $2 million round to help companies cut a chunk of their carbon out of that part of their emissions, too.

  • Noodles & Co. (NDLS) Moves 5.6% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

    Noodles & Co. (NDLS) witnessed a jump in share price last session on above-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions for the stock doesn't suggest further strength down the road.

  • Oil Climbs From 15-Month Low After Banking Crisis Roils Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose from the lowest close in 15 months after a three-day rout started by the US banking crisis and accelerated by options covering.Most Read from BloombergFirst Republic Bank Is Said to Weigh Options Including a SaleCredit Suisse Reels After Top Shareholder Rules Out Raising StakeRyan Reynolds-Backed Mint Is Bought by T-Mobile for $1.35 BillionIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000Traders Dash for Cover as Bank Drama Rattles Globe: Markets WrapWest Texas Inter

  • SVB collapse forces African startups to rethink their banking options

    The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) last week sent ripples in startup ecosystems around the world, and it is emerging that millions of dollars held by African startups and venture capital funds at the bank were at stake, until the U.S. Federal Reserve acted to save the day. In the wake of the bank's collapse, founders in Africa have been forced to review their banking options to cushion their startups from such eventualities. Nala, a U.K.-based and Africa-focused mobile money transfer startup that managed to pull its funds out of SVB before it collapsed, told TechCrunch it’s exploring partnerships with new large corporate banks, while the Pan-African fund Future Africa, which suffered “minimal exposure” also hinted that it was keen on opening an account with a global banking institution.

  • China Regulators Gather Feedback, Plan Talks on Bond Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese regulators including the central bank are soliciting feedback from market participants after the sudden suspension of commonly used bond price feeds this week, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergFirst Republic Bank Is Said to Weigh Options Including a SaleCredit Suisse Reels After Top Shareholder Rules Out Raising StakeRyan Reynolds-Backed Mint Is Bought by T-Mobile for $1.35 BillionIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000Tra

  • Baidu unveils ChatGPT-rival Ernie Bot; 650 companies sign up

    Chinese search giant Baidu unveiled its artificial intelligence chatbot Ernie Bot, presenting its rival to the Microsoft-backed ChatGPT in a pre-recorded video presentation Thursday that appeared to disappoint investors. Baidu CEO Robin Li said Ernie Bot was still not perfected, but the company went ahead with presenting it due to high demand. Shares plunged 10% after Li showed a prerecorded demonstration of the Ernie bot instead of the real-time live demonstration of its capabilities that many had expected.

  • Silicon Valley Bank committed 'one of the most elementary errors in banking,' Larry Summers says

    Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers said Silicon Valley Bank made an "elementary" mistake in banking that led to its collapse and takeover by federal regulators.

  • First Republic Bank and SVB Made the Same Flawed Bet. They’re Paying Now.

    Investors and customers fell in love with these two Silicon Valley banks and their CEOs. Then they fled as the crisis hit.

  • Berkshire Buys More Occidental Stock, Now Holds 23% Stake

    Berkshire Hathaway (Ticker BRK.A, BRK.A) bought the shares from Monday through Wednesday at prices ranging from $56 to $61 a share. Occidental Petroleum (OXY) stock fell 5.6% Wednesday to $56.80 because of a drop of more than $3 a barrel in oil prices to under $68 a barrel as measured by West Texas Intermediate. Berkshire now holds a stake in Occidental worth nearly $12 billion after buying about $475 million in recent days.

  • Report: 10 Banks Are Most Exposed To Uninsured Deposits

    High levels of uninsured deposits helped do in Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. But it turns out they're not alone.

  • Credit Suisse shares leap 35% as markets cheer lifeline

    Credit Suisse shares soared by over 35% in premarket trading on Thursday, while the value of its bonds soared after the company secured a $54 billion lifeline from the Swiss National Bank to shore up liquidity and investor confidence. JPMorgan analysts said the loan from the SNB would not be enough to soothe investor concerns and "status quo was no longer an option", leaving a takeover for Credit Suisse as the most likely outcome. Credit Suisse shares were indicated at 2.3 Swiss francs ($2.48), up 35% from Wednesday's close.

  • Jack Welch's GE legacy ended last week: R.I.P.

    Jack Welch, the legendary long-time chief executive of General Electric, died on Mar. 1, 2020, almost two decades after he left the company. His corporate legacy died at GE’s recent Investor Day event: Mar. 9, 2023.

  • First Republic Bank Is Said to Weigh Options Including a Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- First Republic Bank, the San Francisco-based lender that was cut to junk by S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings on Wednesday, is exploring strategic options including a sale, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergFirst Republic Bank Is Said to Weigh Options Including a SaleCredit Suisse Reels After Top Shareholder Rules Out Raising StakeRyan Reynolds-Backed Mint Is Bought by T-Mobile for $1.35 BillionIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Lik

  • Three U.S. Banks Collapsed in a Week. Here's Why Others Might Follow.

    Global markets fear that other banks will fail after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, Silvergate and Signature Bank in New York. Here's why.

  • Was Berkshire Hathaway Buying Bank of America Stock? We’ll Find Out Soon.

    Berkshire Hathaway has been a steady seller of bank stocks in the past few years, eliminating holdings in JPMorgan Chase Wells Fargo and Goldman Sachs Group while sharply reducing stakes in U.S. Bancorp and Bank of New York Mellon in 2022. B) CEO Warren Buffett has left alone is Bank of America (BAC). Berkshire owns just over one billion shares of the bank, which were worth about $28 billion with the stock down 2.7% to $27.98 on Wednesday.

  • Amyris, Inc. (AMRS) Reports Q4 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

    Amyris, Inc. (AMRS) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -160% and 27.18%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Bank of America won big from the Silicon Valley Bank collapse

    Sources familiar with the matter say former Silicon Valley Bank customers are looking to put their money in the safest institution possible.