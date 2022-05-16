Canada's Credit Card Industry Report 2022: Analysis of the Canadian Credit Card Market Within the Context of the $9 Trillion Canadian Payments Market
DUBLIN, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Canadian Credit Card Market Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The characteristics of the Canadian payments industry are determined by more than the competition among credit card and debit card issuers, the financial institutions and retailers, and consumer demographics.
Payment trends also reflect consumer demands for transformative digital purchasing experiences and real-time payments, as well as the shifting pressures on card reward programs as consumers dialed down their in-store shopping and travel behaviors because of COVID-19.
Two years after the onset of the pandemic, total Canadian consumer spending has recovered to 2019 levels and the overall economy is on the road to full recovery, but the payments landscape remains altered with regard to where consumers spend their money, the channels used for spending money, and how consumers choose and interact with their payment products.
Canadian payment product and their rewards/loyalty program trends also track the Federal government's efforts to both push down interchange fees to benefit merchants and retain current levels of rewards to appease consumers. The government's push to move industry income in only one direction contravenes the historical pattern of card issuers collecting less in interchange and thereby lowering the value of rewards programs commensurately.
This all-new report reviews and analyzes the Canadian credit card market within the context of the $9 trillion Canadian payments market, covering transaction volumes and transaction values across product types and usage channels.
It also examines emerging credit products, payment strategies, and buy-now, pay-later (BNPL) offerings of the Big Five banks, as well as those from financial technology companies and the card networks. The report also provides analysis of the partnerships between the big Canadian banks and their credit card co-branding partners, including retailers and airlines.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Executive Summary
Retail Category Patterns
Canadian Banking is Highly Concentrated
Pandemic Devastated Industries Central to Credit Cards: Airlines and Hotels
Paydown in Credit Card Debt a Sharp Reversal Over Historic Trends
Payment Transactions
Debit Cards and Interac E-Transfers
Digital Payments
Contactless Payments
Canadian Consumers Use of Credit Cards
Chapter 2: Overview of Canadian Payments
Growth Forecast for Canadian Payments to 2025
Canadian Payment Ecosystem
In Wake of Pandemic, Consumer Financial Behaviors Are Changed
Canadian Banking
The Big Five
Caisse Populaire and the Desjardins Group
The Pandemic and Consumer Spending
Retail Category Patterns
Pandemic Created Waves of Lockdowns
Pandemic Devastated Industries Central to Credit Cards: Airlines and Hotels
Airline Industry is Still Recovering
Hotel Industry Hard Hit in Pandemic
Payments in the Pandemic
Cardholders With the Highest Interest Rates Were the First to Pay Off
Paydown in Credit Card Debt a Sharp Reversal Over Historic Trends
Natural Disaster and the Pandemic Affected Huge Swaths of Canada's Citizens
Canadians and Payment Products
Payment Transactions
Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT)
Online Transfers
Interac E-Transfers Dominate Canadian P2P Market
Pandemic Drove Retail Sales to E-Commerce
Debit Cards
Prepaid Cards
Contactless Payments
Chapter 3: Consumer Attitudes and Behavior
Pandemic Sparked Changes in Payment Product Preferences
Canadian Consumers Use of Credit Cards
Why Consumers Use Specific Credit Cards
Value and Choice of Primary Card
Consumers' Satisfaction With Primary Credit Card
Canadians Feeling Positive About Their Own Finances and the Economy
Consumers Respond Positively to Issuer Communications During the Pandemic
Financially Vulnerable Cardholders Are Least Satisfied With Their Issuers
Rewards Redemptions Were Down, But Rewards Satisfaction Was Up
No Annual Fee Cardholders Are the Most Satisfied
Call Centers Remains the Industry's Weakest Spot
Debit Card Use
What Consumers Value About Debit Cards
Retail Rewards Drive Prepaid Card Use
Online Purchasing
Prepaid Cards
Chapter 4: Canadian Credit Card Issuers
Canadian Tire
Triangle Rewards Program
CIBC
Costco Partnership Grows CIBC's Credit Card Portfolio by 30%
Capital One Exits Canadian Retailer Cobranded Market
The New CIBC
Costco Mastercard
CIBC Wins for Costco Rewards
Royal Bank of Canada
Overview
RBC's Summer Promotional Campaign Drive Card Value and Points Utility
Petro-Canada Promotion
Scotiabank
TD Bank
Air Canada Partnership
Chapter 5: Retailer Credit Cards
Costco
The Hudson's Bay Company
Air Canada
Amazon Canada
Interchange
Push to Lower Interchange Fees for Smaller Businesses
Online and In-App Card Payments Incur Interchange Fees Twice Those of In-Store
E-Commerce is Costing Canadian Businesses More Than In-Store Transactions
Big Retailers and Card Issuers
Walmart Vs. Visa -- Battle of the Titans
Chapter 6: Canada's Buy-Now, Pay-Later Industry
Top Canadian Financial Institutions Are Strong Players in BNPL
Alternative to Debit and Credit Cards
Focus on BYPL Providers
Affirm: Paybright Acquisition and Beyond
American Express Pay It Plan It
CIBC's Pace It
Mastercard
MBNA Payment Plans
Scotia Selectpay
RBC Payplan
Sezzle: Over 3,000 Canadian Merchants
Visa Installment
Walmart Canada
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e14v69
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canadas-credit-card-industry-report-2022-analysis-of-the-canadian-credit-card-market-within-the-context-of-the-9-trillion-canadian-payments-market-301547760.html
SOURCE Research and Markets