U.S. markets close in 6 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,009.70
    -14.19 (-0.35%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,128.67
    -67.99 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,805.00
    +434.00 (+3.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,792.67
    +53.29 (+3.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.78
    +0.29 (+0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.10
    -3.10 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    21.28
    +0.28 (+1.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0430
    +0.0013 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9130
    -0.0220 (-0.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2247
    -0.0015 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.1450
    -0.0400 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,832.36
    -333.00 (-1.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    668.84
    -12.26 (-1.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,438.72
    +20.57 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,547.05
    +119.40 (+0.45%)
     

Canada's Credit Card Industry Report 2022: Analysis of the Canadian Credit Card Market Within the Context of the $9 Trillion Canadian Payments Market

·5 min read

DUBLIN, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Canadian Credit Card Market Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The characteristics of the Canadian payments industry are determined by more than the competition among credit card and debit card issuers, the financial institutions and retailers, and consumer demographics.

Payment trends also reflect consumer demands for transformative digital purchasing experiences and real-time payments, as well as the shifting pressures on card reward programs as consumers dialed down their in-store shopping and travel behaviors because of COVID-19.

Two years after the onset of the pandemic, total Canadian consumer spending has recovered to 2019 levels and the overall economy is on the road to full recovery, but the payments landscape remains altered with regard to where consumers spend their money, the channels used for spending money, and how consumers choose and interact with their payment products.

Canadian payment product and their rewards/loyalty program trends also track the Federal government's efforts to both push down interchange fees to benefit merchants and retain current levels of rewards to appease consumers. The government's push to move industry income in only one direction contravenes the historical pattern of card issuers collecting less in interchange and thereby lowering the value of rewards programs commensurately.

This all-new report reviews and analyzes the Canadian credit card market within the context of the $9 trillion Canadian payments market, covering transaction volumes and transaction values across product types and usage channels.

It also examines emerging credit products, payment strategies, and buy-now, pay-later (BNPL) offerings of the Big Five banks, as well as those from financial technology companies and the card networks. The report also provides analysis of the partnerships between the big Canadian banks and their credit card co-branding partners, including retailers and airlines.


Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Executive Summary

  • Retail Category Patterns

  • Canadian Banking is Highly Concentrated

  • Pandemic Devastated Industries Central to Credit Cards: Airlines and Hotels

  • Paydown in Credit Card Debt a Sharp Reversal Over Historic Trends

  • Payment Transactions

  • Debit Cards and Interac E-Transfers

  • Digital Payments

  • Contactless Payments

  • Canadian Consumers Use of Credit Cards

Chapter 2: Overview of Canadian Payments

  • Growth Forecast for Canadian Payments to 2025

  • Canadian Payment Ecosystem

  • In Wake of Pandemic, Consumer Financial Behaviors Are Changed

  • Canadian Banking

  • The Big Five

  • Caisse Populaire and the Desjardins Group

  • The Pandemic and Consumer Spending

  • Retail Category Patterns

  • Pandemic Created Waves of Lockdowns

  • Pandemic Devastated Industries Central to Credit Cards: Airlines and Hotels

  • Airline Industry is Still Recovering

  • Hotel Industry Hard Hit in Pandemic

  • Payments in the Pandemic

  • Cardholders With the Highest Interest Rates Were the First to Pay Off

  • Paydown in Credit Card Debt a Sharp Reversal Over Historic Trends

  • Natural Disaster and the Pandemic Affected Huge Swaths of Canada's Citizens

  • Canadians and Payment Products

  • Payment Transactions

  • Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT)

  • Online Transfers

  • Interac E-Transfers Dominate Canadian P2P Market

  • Pandemic Drove Retail Sales to E-Commerce

  • Debit Cards

  • Prepaid Cards

  • Contactless Payments

Chapter 3: Consumer Attitudes and Behavior

  • Pandemic Sparked Changes in Payment Product Preferences

  • Canadian Consumers Use of Credit Cards

  • Why Consumers Use Specific Credit Cards

  • Value and Choice of Primary Card

  • Consumers' Satisfaction With Primary Credit Card

  • Canadians Feeling Positive About Their Own Finances and the Economy

  • Consumers Respond Positively to Issuer Communications During the Pandemic

  • Financially Vulnerable Cardholders Are Least Satisfied With Their Issuers

  • Rewards Redemptions Were Down, But Rewards Satisfaction Was Up

  • No Annual Fee Cardholders Are the Most Satisfied

  • Call Centers Remains the Industry's Weakest Spot

  • Debit Card Use

  • What Consumers Value About Debit Cards

  • Retail Rewards Drive Prepaid Card Use

  • Online Purchasing

  • Prepaid Cards

Chapter 4: Canadian Credit Card Issuers

  • Canadian Tire

  • Triangle Rewards Program

  • CIBC

  • Costco Partnership Grows CIBC's Credit Card Portfolio by 30%

  • Capital One Exits Canadian Retailer Cobranded Market

  • The New CIBC

  • Costco Mastercard

  • CIBC Wins for Costco Rewards

  • Royal Bank of Canada

  • Overview

  • RBC's Summer Promotional Campaign Drive Card Value and Points Utility

  • Petro-Canada Promotion

  • Scotiabank

  • TD Bank

  • Air Canada Partnership

Chapter 5: Retailer Credit Cards

  • Costco

  • The Hudson's Bay Company

  • Air Canada

  • Amazon Canada

  • Interchange

  • Push to Lower Interchange Fees for Smaller Businesses

  • Online and In-App Card Payments Incur Interchange Fees Twice Those of In-Store

  • E-Commerce is Costing Canadian Businesses More Than In-Store Transactions

  • Big Retailers and Card Issuers

  • Walmart Vs. Visa -- Battle of the Titans

Chapter 6: Canada's Buy-Now, Pay-Later Industry

  • Top Canadian Financial Institutions Are Strong Players in BNPL

  • Alternative to Debit and Credit Cards

  • Focus on BYPL Providers

  • Affirm: Paybright Acquisition and Beyond

  • American Express Pay It Plan It

  • CIBC's Pace It

  • Mastercard

  • MBNA Payment Plans

  • Scotia Selectpay

  • RBC Payplan

  • Sezzle: Over 3,000 Canadian Merchants

  • Visa Installment

  • Walmart Canada

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e14v69

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canadas-credit-card-industry-report-2022-analysis-of-the-canadian-credit-card-market-within-the-context-of-the-9-trillion-canadian-payments-market-301547760.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Ethereum co-founder says every ‘average smallholder’ impacted by Terra’s stablecoin crash should be made whole, cites FDIC’s $250,000 as ‘precedent’

    "The obvious precedent is FDIC insurance (up to $250,000 per person)," Vitalik Buterin tweeted, adding that he “strongly supports” helping the “average UST smallholder."

  • Warren Buffett Spends Big as Stock Market Sells Off

    Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has used the recent markets slump as an opportunity to ramp up spending on stocks.

  • SoFi Technologies Is Primed for a Rebound

    A fundamental analyst at Piper Sandler raised their rating on SoFi Technologies to "overweight" Monday with an upside price target of $10. In the daily bar chart of SOFI, below, we can see a big decline since November. The daily On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has worked lower into May but now we might start to see a reversal.

  • Morgan Stanley Says These 3 Stocks Could Surge Over 60% From Current Levels

    Investors are facing a confusing environment, with long- and short-term signals sending different messages. Inflation remains stubbornly high, above an 8% annualized rate, and the Federal Reserve has made it clear that additional interest rate hikes are in the offing. Stocks are well off their highs, and despite last Friday's gains, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq posted their sixth consecutive weekly loss. But there are positives, too. The 1Q22 earnings season gave an upbeat vibe, as more than three

  • The Nasdaq Is Down More Than 25% This Year. Time to Buy These 5 Top Stocks

    With the Nasdaq Composite index down roughly 27% this year as of this writing, several growth stocks have also seen significant correction. Let's discuss five such top stocks that look very attractive right now. The stock's market capitalization, which crossed $150 billion days after its listing, has fallen to $22 billion.

  • Twitter Stock Extends Slide As Elon Musk Reveals Spat With Legal Team, Adding to Takeover Doubts

    "Twitter legal just called to complain that I violated their (non-disclosure agreement)," Musk Tweeted Saturday.

  • Stock Market Bottom Or Bull Trap? The Wyckoff Method Reveals Insights

    Let’s adopt the Wyckoff method to determine if the strong rebound on last Friday marked the stock market bottom or a bull trap to suck in more retailers to catch the falling knife.

  • Stocks on Sale: Is AMD a Buy?

    In a tumultuous market, it's more important than ever to invest in great companies led by outstanding managers. One such example is Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD). If you had bought $10,000 worth of AMD shares when Lisa Su became chief executive officer in 2014, your investment would be worth more than $225,000 today.

  • Can This 1 Thing Hurt Vaxart?

    Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) has been involved in the coronavirus vaccine race since the beginning. All of this means there is one big problem for Vaxart right now. Vaxart's biggest problem is the time it's taking the company to bring its candidate through development to commercialization.

  • Upstart Investors Are Learning a Lesson LendingClub Investors Learned Years Ago

    Being a "'platform" sounds well and good, but it's hard for fintechs involved in lending to escape the economics of banks.

  • Tech Wreck 2022: 3 Stocks Down as Much as 90% That Are Screaming Buys

    Regardless of whether you're relatively new to the stock market or have been putting your money to work on Wall Street for decades, this has been a challenging year. The sell-off has been even more pronounced in the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite, where the peak-to-trough move since hitting its all-time high in November was nearly 30% last week. While there are a number of reasons behind this sell-off, tech stocks are shouldering a lot of the blame.

  • When your neighbor asks: 'Has the stock market bottomed yet?'

    The bulls are beginning to stalk the stock market carnage. Here's what to watch in the markets on Monday, May 16, 2022.

  • CIBC Asset Management announces changes to ETF line-up

    CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) 2– CIBC Asset Management Inc. (CAMI), as manager of the CIBC Exchange Traded Funds, announced today that it will terminate the CIBC Multifactor Canadian Equity ETF (TSX: CMCE), the CIBC Multifactor U.S. Equity ETF (TSX: CMUE) (common units) and (TSX: CMUE.F) (hedged units) (collectively, the "CIBC Strategic Beta ETFs") on or about July 29, 2022 (the termination date).

  • Warren Buffett's Cost Basis on These 4 Stocks Is Shockingly Low

    Over the past six decades, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has demonstrated that he knows a thing or two about investing. Since taking Berkshire's reins in 1965, he's created more than $680 billion in shareholder value and generated an average annual return -- I repeat, average annual return -- of 20.1% for his company's stock. While there are a number of reasons for Buffett's ongoing success, such as portfolio concentration and his love of dividend stocks, arguably the biggest key to the Oracle of Omaha's outperformance is his willingness to hold investments for long periods.

  • The Stock Market Nearly Entered a Bear Market. What History Says Happens Next.

    A Friday rally saves the S&P 500 from a technical bear market, but leaves questions hanging: How long will this last, and will it end in recession?

  • Morgan Stanley’s Wilson Sees S&P 500 Losses After Bear Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- The latest bounce in US stocks is a bear market rally and more declines lie ahead, according to Morgan Stanley strategists.Most Read from BloombergGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionHow Omicron Infection Turbo-Charges Vaccinated People’s Immunity$11 Trillion and Counting: Global Stock Slump May Not Be OverTerra Hasn’t Killed Crypto, But It Was a Narrow Escape“With valuations now m

  • 2 Biotech Stocks That Could Go Parabolic

    Biotech stocks have taken a beating to start the year, with the S&P Biotech Industry Index down more than 49% so far. There are several reasons a biotech stock could go parabolic -- that is, have its shares see a sharp rise in a short period. The company could be the buyout target of a merger deal with a larger pharmaceutical company.

  • Is There An Opportunity With Altria Group, Inc.'s (NYSE:MO) 48% Undervaluation?

    Does the May share price for Altria Group, Inc. ( NYSE:MO ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the...

  • Crypto investor Barry Silbert offers sympathy and advice to those who have lost fortunes this week

    Billionaire crypto investor, Barry Silbert, the founder and CEO of Digital Currency Group, on Saturday offered sympathy and advice to those who have lost fortunes recently. It’s been a tough six months to be a crypto investor.

  • Cathie Wood’s 2022 Portfolio: 10 Small-Cap Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 small-cap stock picks of Cathie Wood’s 2022 portfolio. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Wood’s hedge fund performance, stock selection and history, go directly to Cathie Wood’s 2022 Portfolio: 5 Small-Cap Stock Picks. Cathie Wood is the brains behind ARK Investment Management, a Florida-based hedge […]