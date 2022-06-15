U.S. markets close in 2 hours 5 minutes

Bell rolling out the next evolution of 5G, extending its network leadership

MONTRÉAL, June 15, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Bell today announced the network readiness of 5G+, to be deployed across the country on Canada's fastest and most awarded 5G wireless network, and offering unprecedented mobile data speeds.

Canada’s fastest 5G network just got faster, Bell introduces 5G+ (CNW Group/Bell Canada)
Canada’s fastest 5G network just got faster, Bell introduces 5G+ (CNW Group/Bell Canada)

In 2021, Bell secured prime 3500 MHz spectrum in urban and rural markets across the country, adding high-capacity airwaves critical to the evolution of Bell 5G on its network. Bell is now poised to deploy 3500 MHz wireless spectrum and unleash the next phase of 5G advancement. Bell plans to continue its network leadership position and deliver to customers the fastest 5G+ network in Canada, with its world-class network technology strategy and prime spectrum position.

Optimized for demanding apps and services, 5G+ is the fastest mobile technology yet in Canada. From gaming to streaming, to video conferencing, everything is expected to be faster and more responsive with peak theoretical download speeds of up to 3Gbps in select areas.

"Today's announcement reinforces Bell's commitment to provide the best networks to Canadian consumers and businesses so they can do more of what they love. I'm thrilled that 5G+ is here and with this release, we'll take the country's top-ranked 5G service to new heights with faster mobile data speeds. It's a significant milestone in the evolution of next generation communications in Canada, and we're proud to lead the way."

Stephen Howe, Chief Technology and Information Officer, Bell

"Last year, we set out to expand our 5G footprint as part of our objective to connect more people in communities large and small across the country, and now cover over 75% of the Canadian population with Bell 5G. With 5G+, we'll offer customers a faster experience when consuming their daily content with peak theoretical download speeds of up to 3 gigabits per second. And, as new applications are developed, Bell 5G+ is future-ready for what comes next."

Blaik Kirby, Group President, Consumer and Small & Medium Business, Bell

Bell 5G customers with compatible devices will soon have access to 5G+ capabilities, starting with those in Toronto. For all other 5G customers, until 5G+ is available in their area, they can continue to enjoy 4G, LTE and 5G on Canada's best network. Bell will work towards offering 5G+ coverage to approximately 40% of the Canadian population by the end of 2022.

Providing customers with the ultimate 5G+ experience

For many Canadians, their mobile device is indispensable in their daily lives and how they consume most of their content. Bell's unlimited Ultimate 45 and Ultimate 50 plans were designed for heavy usage, high content consumption and maximum enjoyment with features like international messaging, hotspot capability, HD video quality and 24 months of Crave Mobile. Customers with either plan already take advantage of Bell 5G and will automatically have access to 5G+ speeds, provided it's available in their area and they have a compatible device. This way they can continue to enjoy the plans they love, now with faster speeds.

Bell already offers a large selection of 5G-enabled smartphones, including ones that are or will soon be 5G+ compatible like the iPhone 12, 13 and SE, the Pixel 6 and the Samsung S21 and S22. This selection will continue to grow as new 5G+ compatible smartphones are introduced.

For more details, pricing and availability on the unlimited Ultimate 45 and Ultimate 50 plans, please visit Bell.ca/Ultimate. Further details about 5G+ and capable smartphones and other devices will soon be available on Bell.ca.

Quick facts

  • Bell has the fastest, most awarded 5G wireless network, and is set to get faster with 5G+ speeds

  • Bell 5G+ to be deployed across the country starting in Toronto

  • Bell customers with compatible devices and Ultimate 45 and Ultimate 50 plans to be among the first to access 5G+

About Bell

Bell is Canada's largest communications company, providing advanced broadband wireless, TV, Internet, media and business communication services throughout the country. Founded in Montréal in 1880, Bell is wholly owned by BCE Inc. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.

Through Bell for Better, we are investing to create a better today and a better tomorrow by supporting the social and economic prosperity of our communities with a commitment to the highest environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards. This includes the Bell Let's Talk initiative, which promotes Canadian mental health with national awareness and anti-stigma campaigns like Bell Let's Talk Day and significant Bell funding of community care and access, research and workplace leadership initiatives throughout the country. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

Media inquiries
Jessica Benzinger, jessica.benzinger@bell.ca
@Bell_News

Investor inquiries
Richard Bengian, richard.bengian@bell.ca

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this news release are forward-looking statements, including statements relating to our network deployment plans and anticipated capital expenditures as well as the benefits expected to result therefrom, our business outlook, objectives, plans and strategic priorities, and other statements that are not historical facts. All such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of applicable Canadian securities laws and of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties and are based on several assumptions which give rise to the possibility that actual results or events could differ materially from our expectations. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or events, and we caution you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release describe our expectations at the date of this news release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Except as may be required by applicable securities laws, we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this news release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Our network deployment plans and anticipated capital expenditures and the benefits expected to result therefrom are subject to risks and, accordingly, there can be no assurance that our network deployment plans will be completed, that our anticipated capital expenditures will be made or that the benefits expected to result therefrom will be realized. The completion of our network deployment plans assumes, among others, the availability of sufficient equipment, labour and capital and the value of our planned capital expenditures assumes our ability to access or generate the necessary sources of capital. However, there can be no certainty that the required equipment, labour and sources of capital will be available with the result that our actual network deployments and capital expenditures could materially differ from current expectations. For additional information on assumptions and risks underlying certain of our forward-looking statements made in this news release, please consult BCE Inc.'s (BCE) 2021 Annual MD&A dated March 3, 2022, BCE's 2022 First Quarter MD&A dated May 4, 2022 and BCE's news release dated May 5, 2022 announcing its financial results for the first quarter of 2022, filed by BCE with the Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities (available at Sedar.com) and with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (available at SEC.gov). These documents are also available at BCE.ca.

SOURCE Bell Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/15/c9377.html

