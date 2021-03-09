U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,875.44
    +54.09 (+1.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,832.74
    +30.30 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,073.82
    +464.66 (+3.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,245.06
    +42.07 (+1.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.82
    -1.23 (-1.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,714.10
    +36.10 (+2.15%)
     

  • Silver

    26.02
    +0.75 (+2.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1909
    +0.0056 (+0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5460
    -0.0500 (-3.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3893
    +0.0071 (+0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.4690
    -0.4320 (-0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,463.89
    +2,825.21 (+5.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,101.74
    +12.47 (+1.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,730.34
    +11.21 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,027.94
    +284.69 (+0.99%)
     

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust Releases Q4 2020 Financial Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·33 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES.
FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAW./

TSX-AD.UN

CALGARY, AB, March 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust. (together, as applicable, with its subsidiaries, "Alaris" or the "Trust") is pleased to announce its results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020. The results are prepared under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). All amounts below are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (CNW Group/Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust)
Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (CNW Group/Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust)

2020 Highlights:

  • Capital deployment in 2020 of approximately $170.0 million, consistent with Alaris' five-year average. Subsequent to December 31, 2020, Alaris invested an incremental $180.0 million into three new Partners and one current Partner increasing the total capital deployed in the twelve months up to the date of this release to over $350.0 million. This was by far a record amount of deployment for Alaris in a twelve-month period. This deployment will generate, at a minimum, additional annualized distributions of approximately $42.0 million, or $0.93 per unit. These capital deployments in 2020 and up to the date of this release in 2021 include:

Subsequent to December 31, 2020

  • Alaris generated revenue of $32.0 million in Q4 2020 and $109.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, along with Normalized EBITDA of $27.0 million and $85.7 million in each period, respectively. Compared to Q3 2020, revenue increased 32% on a per unit basis and Normalized EBITDA increased 30% per unit, as a result of:

  • Increases to the fair value of Alaris' investments totalled $23.2 million for the quarter or approximately $0.64 per unit, while the total net reduction to the fair value of Alaris' investments in 2020 was $41.5 million or $1.15 per unit;

  • During Q4 2020 Alaris continued to defer distributions from PFGP due to the impact of COVID-19; however, subsequent to December 31, 2020, PFGP, Alaris and PFGP's senior lending syndicate came to an agreed upon amendment, wherein PFGP began to pay partial distributions of US$0.33 million per month (US$4.0 million per annum) in January 2021 and will continue to do so until June 2021. Beginning in July 2021 distributions would return to full contracted amounts, as long as PFGP is onside with all bank covenants at that time;

  • Based on unaudited results from each of its Partners, Alaris estimates the weighted average performance metric reset of the annual distributions to be approximately 1% effective January 2021 resulting in approximately $1.0 million of new distribution revenue;

  • After an overall positive Q4 2020 for Alaris' Partners, the weighted average combined Earnings Coverage Ratio ("ECR") has increased to greater than 1.7x, compared to 1.5x in early 2020 before any impacts of COVID-19. Of note, currently Alaris has 15/20 partners (75%) with an ECR over 1.5x (including six over 2x), compared to 9/16 (56%) over 1.5x (including three over 2x) at the same time one year ago;

  • During Q4 2020, Alaris completed a bought deal short-form prospectus offering of 3,346,500 trust units at a price of $13.75 per unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of $46.0 million. Subsequent to December 31, 2020, in March 2021 Alaris completed an additional bought deal short-form prospectus offering of 5,909,375 trust units at a price of $16.00 per unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of $94.6 million; and

  • Both Federal Resources Supply Company ("FED") and Kimco are actively evaluating the possibility of a full or partial redemption of Alaris' investment. Nothing is imminent, nor can any redemption be assured, but the redemption value of FED is approximately US$86.0 million and Kimco's is based upon a revised formula factoring in several valuation factors and is estimated to be between US$53.0 million and US$75.0 million.

President's Message

"While nobody could have foreseen the kind of year 2020 would become, looking back on the outcome for Alaris almost exactly one year after the world was essentially shut down by the virus, we are incredibly proud of how Alaris was able to perform. The stock market sold our stock heavily during the panic of the shutdown, believing that we were a proxy to the overall economy which was expected to be hit hard by the forced closures of so many businesses. What people understand better now is that we are actually a proxy to North America's required services and that our Partners were resilient and performed much better than expected, with an overall net positive reset. We move into 2021 with the best underlying fundamentals within our portfolio that we've had in our 17-year history. Based on our weighted average ECR, we have the largest average cashflow buffer at 70%, the lowest debt levels within our partner companies, eleventh straight year of net positive distribution resets, our best portfolio diversification ever with 20 partners - none more than 12% of our revenue and finally the company had its highest level of capital deployment in its history. I can't thank our staff enough for the incredible effort that has gone into this kind of performance, especially under less than ideal conditions.

With a Run Rate Payout Ratio now below 70%, there are a couple of factors that we expect will push that number even lower in the coming months. The first one is the continued improvements from PFGP who are showing improved performance indicators on a weekly basis. Getting PFGP back to 100% distributions and also making up the distributions that were missed is a large swing factor for Alaris.

The second factor is the growing contributions from the common equity portfolio that we have been building over the last two years. This facet of Alaris is one of the most exciting things that has transpired in our recent history. The addition of common equity along with our preferred equity on transactions has provided our unitholders with three benefits: 1) It is better aligning our risk profile on investments, allowing us to participate in all of the upside on companies during good times, helping to balance out the times where companies may struggle; 2) We believe that the common equity will provide a higher overall return than the preferred equity alone, which is based on a look back analysis on our prior investments over the last 17 years. Early returns on our common equity have also shown this as Carey Electric, as one example, just paid us a common distribution equal to more than a 35% yield on our initial investment; and 3) The addition of common equity has allowed us to ramp up our capital deployment substantially by allowing us to be a larger portion of the capital structure to compete on deals where that's required, by removing the optics of being a debt provider as opposed to the equity investor that we are and by better aligning ourselves with the founders of our Partner companies by owning the same class of shares that they own.

Deploying over $350 million over the last twelve months during a pandemic has been a massive achievement for our team and will have a measurable affect on all of our performance measures for years to come. 2021 will see higher than average growth in revenue and earnings per unit because of the work done over these last six months. We also believe that we are extremely well positioned to keep that growth rate going as opportunities to deploy our capital keep coming in. Between our excess free cash flow that we generate, our expanded credit facility and the expected sale of a couple of our assets, we have the balance sheet capabilities to capitalize on those opportunities."

Per Unit Results

Three months ended

Year ended

Period ending December 31

2020

2019

% Change

2020

2019

% Change

Revenue

$ 0.87

$ 0.84

+3.6%

$ 3.03

$ 3.17

-4.4%

Earnings

$ 0.85

$ (0.49)

n.a

$ 0.56

$ 0.99

-43.4%

Normalized EBITDA

$ 0.74

$ 0.71

+4.2%

$ 2.37

$ 2.76

-14.1%

Net cash from operating activities

$ 0.59

$ 0.48

+22.9%

$ 1.99

$ 2.04

-2.5%

Distributions declared

$ 0.31

$ 0.41

-24.8%

$ 1.32

$ 1.65

-19.8%

Basic earnings / (loss)

$ 0.85

$ (0.49)

+273.8%

$ 0.56

$ 0.99

-43.4%

Fully diluted earnings / (loss)

$ 0.84

$ (0.49)

+272.1%

$ 0.56

$ 0.98

-42.9%

Weighted average basic units (000's)

36,472

36,688


36,121

36,597


For the three months ended December 31, 2020, revenue per unit increased by 3.6% due to receiving $4.7 million of distributions during the period from BCC, which included previously deferred distributions from Q2 2020 which were not recorded as revenue until received. There were also $4.5 million of distributions received from Kimco (including catch-up payments from earlier in 2020), distributions from Alaris' new investment in Carey Electric, including a $0.5 million common distribution, and additional distributions from GWM as a result of the follow-on contribution in October 2020. These were partially offset by distributions deferred during the quarter by PFGP as well as the redemption of Sales Benchmark Index LLC ("SBI") and sale of Sandbox Acquisitions, LLC and Sandbox Advertising LP (collectively, "Sandbox") in Q1 2020. For the year ended December 31, 2020, revenue per unit decreased by 4.4% due to the deferral of nine months of distributions from PFGP and redemptions of two Partners early in the year offset by the Kimco distributions noted above as well as new revenues from capital deployment in the last half of the year.

Earnings of $0.85 per unit in the quarter improved significantly due to the comparable 2019 period including a one-time loss on assets held for sale of $45.9 million related to the redemption of Sandbox in February 2020. Earnings for the full year were lower due to the net fair value reductions (most of which was in Q1 2020) as a result of the impact COVID-19 on certain Partners.

Normalized EBITDA of $0.74 per unit increased by 4.2% in the quarter primarily due to the increase in revenue during the period as discussed above. Additionally, the unit-based compensation expense related to the amortization of RTUs was lower in the current quarter compared to Q4 2019, due to the fact that the units that were issued in 2020 have a lower weighted average expense per unit than those that were collectively being amortized in Q4 2019, which is due to the change in the trust unit prices at the time of issuances. This was partially offset by the increase in legal expenses in Q4 2020 compared to Q4 2019. Normalized EBITDA for the full year was 14.1% less than the prior year due to the deferred revenues from PFGP and additional legal fees incurred for the conversion to an income trust.

Net cash from operating activities of $0.59 per unit increased by 22.9% in the quarter as a result of the increase in distributions during the period as well as the reduction in finance costs. This reduction in finance costs was due to lower weighted average debt outstanding as well as lower average interest rates compared to the prior year. Net cash from operating activities for the year was consistent with the prior year (a reduction of only 2.5%).

Outlook

In the last twelve months as of the date of this release, the Trust has invested over $350 million into a combination of new Partners (Carey Electric, Edgewater, FNC, Brown & Settle and 3E) as well as follow-on contributions into current Partners (GWM, BCC and Accscient). This productive period of capital deployment for Alaris, along with consistently positive results amongst the majority of the current portfolio, is contributing to Run Rate Revenue of approximately $136.7 million over the next twelve months. At this rate, Run Rate Revenue would exceed the 2020 actual revenue by $27.1 million, an approximate increase of 25%. Run Rate Revenue of $136.7 million includes current contracted amounts, agreed upon partial distributions of US$0.33 million per month from PFGP and no distributions from ccComm. Alaris has agreed with PFGP to receive monthly distributions of US$0.33 million between January 2021 and June 2021, which equates to approximately 40% of the contracted distributions. Commencing in July 2021, PFGP may resume full distributions to Alaris in the event they are compliant with bank covenants. This would add $6.9 million to Run Rate Revenue and reduce the Run Rate Payout Ratio by approximately 5%. Alaris expects total revenue from Partners in Q1 2021 of approximately $32.2 million.

Annual general and administrative expenses are currently estimated at $12.5 million and include all public company costs. The Trust's Run Rate Payout Ratio is expected to be within a range of 65% to 70% when including run rate distributions, overhead expenses and its existing capital structure. The table below sets out our estimated Run Rate Payout Ratio alongside the after-tax impact of additional PFGP distributions as well as positive net deployment.

Run Rate Cash Flow ($ thousands except per unit)

Amount ($)

$ / Unit

Revenue


$ 136,700

$ 3.04

General & Admin.


(12,500)

(0.28)

Interest & Taxes


(43,200)

(0.96)

Free cash flow


$ 81,000

$ 1.80

Annual Distribution


55,700

1.24

Excess Cash Flow


$ 25,300

$ 0.56

Run Rate Payout Ratio (excluding PFGP distributions)










Other Considerations (after taxes and interest):



PFGP

Full distributions of $12.0 million per year

+5,172

+0.12

Common Dividends

Every additional $1.0 million of common dividends

+1,000

+0.02

New Investments

Every $50 million deployed @ 14%

+3,188

+0.07

The senior debt facility was drawn to $231.4 million at December 31, 2020. Subsequent to December 31, 2020, Alaris drew an additional US$40.0 million for its investment in FNC, US$66.0 million for its investment in Brown and Settle and US$30.0 million for its investment in 3E. The Trust also repaid US$71.0 million of outstanding USD debt following the completion of a bought deal short-form prospectus offering of 5,909,375 trust units at a price of $16.00 per unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of $94.6 million.

Also subsequent to December 31, 2020, Alaris entered into amendments with the syndicate of senior lenders increasing the base of its credit facility from $330 million to $400 million, which included the addition of a seventh bank to the syndicate of lenders. Following this amendment and the transactions noted above, the senior debt facility was drawn to $320.0 million, with the capacity to draw up to another $80.0 million based on covenants and credit terms. The leverage covenant is approximately 2.6x with a maximum of 3.5x through the next two reporting periods March 31st and June 30th.

The annual interest rate on that debt, inclusive of the standby charges on available capacity, was approximately 5.1% for the year ended December 31, 2020. During Q4 2020, Alaris closed a two-year extension of its credit facility with its syndicate of senior lenders. The maturity of the credit facility is now extended to November 2023. Alaris also closed an amendment subsequent to December 31, 2020, that increased the base of its credit facility as noted, but additionally the amendment increased the Senior Debt to EBITDA leverage covenant by 0.5x EBITDA for the March 2021 and June 2021 measurement periods, bringing the maximum leverage to 3.5x through those two periods. Covenants return to previous levels from September 30, 2021 onwards.

Since converting to an income trust, the tax profile of distributions changed from 100% eligible dividends to a combination of eligible dividends, trust income, capital gains and return of capital. For 2020, the split of the distributions was as follows:







Tax Profile of Distributions





For the year ended December 31, 2020











Per unit

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

TOTAL

Dividends

$

0.41250

$

0.29000

$

0.02154

$

0.02154

$

0.74558

Trust Income

$

-

$

-

$

0.21677

$

0.21677

$

0.43354

Taxable Capital Gains

$

-

$

-

$

0.00336

$

0.00336

$

0.00672

Return of Capital

$

-

$

-

$

0.06833

$

0.06833

$

0.13666







Total paid

$ 0.41250

$ 0.29000

$ 0.31000

$ 0.31000

$ 1.32250







As a percentage of total

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

TOTAL

Dividends

100.0%

100.0%

6.9%

6.9%

56.4%

Trust Income

0.0%

0.0%

69.9%

69.9%

32.8%

Taxable Cap Gains

0.0%

0.0%

1.1%

1.1%

0.5%

Return of Capital

0.0%

0.0%

22.0%

22.0%

10.3%







Total

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") Update

Alaris recognizes that integrating ESG factors into its investment decisions can help to mitigate risk and identify strong investment opportunities. Its due diligence procedures already include a review of the ESG policies and practices of potential Private Company Partners. Alaris has taken significant steps to develop a more comprehensive approach to ESG. It has engaged external advisors to assist it in developing an ESG policy. The ESG policy will detail Alaris' approach to integrating ESG factors into its investment due diligence and its ongoing monitoring of its Private Company Partners. Alaris' approach will be focused on ensuring that it considers all financially material ESG factors for itself and its Partners. Alaris will be disclosing its ESG policy in April 2021 and will eventually publish an annual ESG report, which will provide its investors with more information on how that policy is being implemented. Alaris expects to release its first ESG report within the next twelve months.

The Consolidated Statement of Financial Position, Statement of Comprehensive Income, and Statement of Cash Flows are attached to this news release. Alaris' financial statements and MD&A are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on our website at www.alarisequitypartners.com.

Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Details

Alaris management will host a conference call at 9am MT (11am ET), Wednesday, March 10, 2021 to discuss the financial results and outlook for the Trust.

Participants can access the conference call by dialing toll free 1-888-390-0546. Alternatively, to listen to this event online, please click the webcast link and follow the prompts given: Q4 Webcast. Please connect to the call or log into the webcast at least 10 minutes prior to the beginning of the event.

For those unable to participate in the conference call at the scheduled time, it will be archived for instant replay for a week. You can access the replay by dialing toll free 1-888-390-0541 and entering the passcode 415842#. The webcast will be archived and is available for replay by using the same link as above or by finding the link we'll have stored under the "Investor" section – "Presentation and Events", on our website at www.alarisequitypartners.com.

An updated corporate presentation will be posted to the Trust's website within 24 hours at www.alarisequitypartners.com.

About the Trust:

Alaris, through its subsidiaries, provides alternative financing to private companies ("Partners") in exchange for distributions, dividends or interest (collectively, "Distributions") with the principal objective of generating stable and predictable cash flows for distribution payments to its unitholders. Distributions from the Partners are adjusted annually based on the percentage change of a "top-line" financial performance measure such as gross margin or same store sales and rank in priority to the owner's common equity position.

Non-IFRS Measures
The terms EBITDA, Normalized EBITDA, Run Rate Payout Ratio, Actual Payout Ratio, Run Rate Revenue, Earnings Coverage Ratio, Per Unit and IRR are financial measures used in this news release that are not standard measures under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). The Trust's method of calculating EBITDA, Normalized EBITDA, Run Rate Payout Ratio, Actual Payout Ratio, Run Rate Revenue, Earnings Coverage Ratio, Per Unit and IRR may differ from the methods used by other issuers. Therefore, the Trust's EBITDA, Normalized EBITDA, Run Rate Payout Ratio, Actual Payout Ratio, Run Rate Revenue, Earnings Coverage Ratio, Per Unit and IRR may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers.

Run Rate Payout Ratio refers to Alaris' total distribution per unit expected to be paid over the next twelve months divided by the estimated net cash from operating activities per unit that Alaris expects to generate over the same twelve month period (after giving effect to the impact of all information disclosed as of the date of this report).

Actual Payout Ratio refers to Alaris' total cash distributions paid during the period (annually or quarterly) divided by the actual net cash from operating activities Alaris generated for the period.

Run Rate Revenue refers to Alaris' total revenue expected to be generated over the next twelve months.

EBITDA refers to earnings determined in accordance with IFRS, before depreciation and amortization, net of gain or loss on disposal of capital assets, interest expense and income tax expense. EBITDA is used by management and many investors to determine the ability of an issuer to generate cash from operations. Management believes EBITDA is a useful supplemental measure from which to determine the Trust's ability to generate cash available for debt service, working capital, capital expenditures, income taxes and distributions.

Normalized EBITDA refers to EBITDA excluding items that are non-recurring in nature and is calculated by adjusting for non-recurring expenses and gains to EBITDA. Management deems non-recurring items to be unusual and/or infrequent items that Alaris incurs outside of its common day-to-day operations. For the year ended December 31, 2020, these include the distributions received upon redemption of SBI, the non-recurring legal expenses related to the income trust conversion, the non-cash impact of trust conversion and the unit-based compensation expense related to the quarterly re-valuation of the outstanding unit-based compensation. For the year ended December 31, 2019, these include a bad debt recovery related to Phoenix and the loss on assets held for sale relating to Sandbox. Transaction diligence costs are recurring but are considered an investing activity. Foreign exchange realized and unrealized gains and losses are recurring but not considered part of operating results and excluded from normalized EBITDA on an ongoing basis. Changes in investments at fair value are non-cash and although recurring are also removed from normalized EBITDA. Adjusting for these non-recurring items allows management to assess cash flow from ongoing operations.

Earnings Coverage Ratio refers to the Normalized EBITDA of a Partner divided by such Partner's sum of debt servicing (interest and principal), unfunded capital expenditures and distributions to Alaris. Management believes the earnings coverage ratio is a useful metric in assessing our partners continued ability to make their contracted distributions.

Per Unit values, other than earnings per unit, refer to the related financial statement caption as defined under IFRS or related term as defined herein, divided by the weighted average basic units outstanding for the period.

IRR refers to internal rate of return, which is a metric used to determine the discount rate that derives a net present value of cash flows to zero. Management uses IRR to analyze partner returns.

The terms EBITDA, Normalized EBITDA, Run Rate Payout Ratio, Actual Payout Ratio, Earnings Coverage Ratio, Per Unit and IRR should only be used in conjunction with the Trust's annual audited financial statements, excerpts of which are available below, while complete versions are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements") under applicable securities laws, including any applicable "safe harbor" provisions. Statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this news release are forward–looking statements, including, without limitation, management's expectations, intentions and beliefs concerning the growth, results of operations, performance of the Trust and the Partners, the future financial position or results of the Trust, business strategy and plans and objectives of or involving the Trust or the Partners. Many of these statements can be identified by looking for words such as "believe", "expects", "will", "intends", "projects", "anticipates", "estimates", "continues" or similar words or the negative thereof. In particular, this news release contains forward–looking statements regarding: the anticipated financial and operating performance of the Partners; the impact of COVID-19 on the operations of the Trust and those of the Partners; the timing and impact of restarting or increasing Distributions from Partners not currently paying the full amount or at all; the Trust's Run Rate Payout Ratio and Run Rate Revenue; the continued deferral of PFGP's Distributions and the timing to restart full distributions; the impact of the new investments in Carey Electric, FNC, Edgewater, Brown & Settle, 3E as well as the follow-on investments in GWM, BCC and Accscient, including, without limitation, the expected yield therefrom and the impact on the Trust's net cash from operating activities, Run Rate Revenue and Run Rate Payout Ratio; expected resets of Distributions in 2021; the Trust's consolidated expenses; expectations regarding receipt (and amount of) any common equity distributions from Partners in which Alaris holds common equity, including the impact on the Trust's net cash from operating activities, Run Rate Revenue and Run Rate Payout Ratio; the impact of investing in common equity on Alaris' ability to deploy more capital, overall return and Run Rate Payout Ratio; the amount of the Trust's distributions to unitholders (both quarterly and on an annualized basis); the use of proceeds from the senior credit facility; the Trust's ability to deploy capital; potential Partner redemptions, including the timing, if at all, thereof and the amounts to be received by the Trust; Alaris' new ESG policy and future reporting of ESG matters; and impact of new deployment and restarting Distributions from Partners not paying full contractual amounts. To the extent any forward-looking statements herein constitute a financial outlook or future oriented financial information (collectively, "FOFI"), including estimates regarding revenues. Distributions from Partners (including expected resets, restarting full or partial Distributions and common equity distributions), Run Rate Payout Ratio, net cash from operating activities, expenses and impact of capital deployment, they were approved by management as of the date hereof and have been included to provide an understanding with respect to Alaris' financial performance and are subject to the same risks and assumptions disclosed herein. There can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which these forward-looking statements are based will occur.

By their nature, forward-looking statements require Alaris to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. Assumptions about the performance of the Canadian and U.S. economies over the next 24 months and how that will affect Alaris' business and that of its Partners (including, without limitation, the ongoing impact of COVID-19) are material factors considered by Alaris management when setting the outlook for Alaris. Key assumptions include, but are not limited to, assumptions that: the Canadian and U.S. economies will continue to recover from the ongoing economic downturn created by the response to COVID-19 within the next twelve months, interest rates will not rise in a material way over the next 12 to 24 months, that those Alaris Partners detrimentally affected by COVID-19 will recover from the pandemic's impact and return to their pre-COVID-19 operating environments; following a recovery from the COVID-19 impact, the businesses of the majority of our Partners will continue to grow; more private companies will require access to alternative sources of capital; the businesses of new Partners and those of existing Partners will perform in line with Alaris' expectations and diligence; and that Alaris will have the ability to raise required equity and/or debt financing on acceptable terms. Management of Alaris has also assumed that the Canadian and U.S. dollar trading pair will remain in a range of approximately plus or minus 15% of the current rate over the next 6 months. In determining expectations for economic growth, management of Alaris primarily considers historical economic data provided by the Canadian and U.S. governments and their agencies as well as prevailing economic conditions at the time of such determinations.

There can be no assurance that the assumptions, plans, intentions or expectations upon which these forward–looking statements are based will occur. Forward–looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and should not be read as guarantees or assurances of future performance. The actual results of the Trust and the Partners could materially differ from those anticipated in the forward–looking statements contained herein as a result of certain risk factors, including, but not limited to, the following: the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Trust and the Partners (including how many Partners will experience a slowdown or closure of their business and the length of time of such slowdown or closure); management's ability to assess and mitigate the impacts of COVID-19; the dependence of Alaris on the Partners; leverage and restrictive covenants under credit facilities; reliance on key personnel; general economic conditions, including the ongoing impact of COVID-19 on the Canadian, U.S. and global economies; failure to complete or realize the anticipated benefit of Alaris' financing arrangements with the Partners; a failure to obtain required regulatory approvals on a timely basis or at all; changes in legislation and regulations and the interpretations thereof; risks relating to the Partners and their businesses, including, without limitation, a material change in the operations of a Partner or the industries they operate in; inability to close additional Partner contributions or collect proceeds from any redemptions in a timely fashion on anticipated terms, or at all; a change in the ability of the Partners to continue to pay Alaris at expected Distribution levels or restart distributions (in full or in part); a failure to collect material deferred Distributions; a change in the unaudited information provided to the Trust; and a failure to realize the benefits of any concessions or relief measures provided by Alaris to any Partner or to successfully execute an exit strategy for a Partner where desired. Additional risks that may cause actual results to vary from those indicated are discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" and "Forward Looking Statements" in Alaris' Management Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2020, which is filed under Alaris' profile at www.sedar.com and on its website at www.alarisequitypartners.com.

Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of forward-looking statements, including FOFI, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, based on information in Alaris' possession as of the date hereof, may prove to be imprecise. In addition, there are a number of factors that could cause Alaris' actual results, performance or achievement to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, forward looking statements and FOFI, or if any of them do so occur, what benefits the Trust will derive therefrom. As such, undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statements, including FOFI.

The Trust has included the forward-looking statements and FOFI in order to provide readers with a more complete perspective on Alaris' future operations and such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The forward-looking statements, including FOFI, contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Alaris disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust
Consolidated statements of financial position


31-Dec

31-Dec

$ thousands

2020

2019

Assets



Cash and cash equivalents

$

16,498

$

17,104

Prepayments

177

1,509

Derivative contracts

1,489

555

Accounts receivables

804

1,226

Income taxes receivable

12,669

4,205

Investment tax credit receivable

-

1,032

Assets acquired held for sale

-

97,173

Promissory notes receivable

4,000

6,580

Current Assets

$

35,637

$

129,384

Promissory notes and other receivables

19,233

19,663

Deposits

20,206

20,206

Property and equipment

846

1,053

Investments

880,512

881,037

Investment tax credit receivable

-

2,243

Deferred income taxes

-

986

Non-current assets

$

920,797

$

925,188

Total Assets

$

956,434

$

1,054,572




Liabilities



Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

5,351

$

2,713

Distributions payable

12,089

5,047

Liabilities acquired held for sale

-

60,297

Office Lease

659

837

Income tax payable

723

384

Current Liabilities

$

18,822

$

69,278

Deferred income taxes

16,112

4,715

Loans and borrowings

229,477

285,193

Convertible debenture

86,029

90,939

Other long-term liabilities

980

-

Non-current liabilities

$

332,598

$

380,847

Total Liabilities

$

351,420

$

450,125




Equity



Unitholders' capital

$

659,988

$

625,313

Equity component of convertible debenture

-

4,059

Equity reserve

17,621

14,763

Translation reserve

12,431

17,076

Retained earnings / (deficit)

(85,026)

(56,764)

Total Equity

$

605,014

$

604,447




Total Liabilities and Equity

$

956,434

$

1,054,572

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust
Condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive income / (loss)


Year ended
December 31

$ thousands except per unit amounts

2020

2019




Revenues, net of realized foreign exchange gain or loss

$

109,568

$

114,956

Net realized gain / (loss) from investments

(26,863)

11,724

Net unrealized loss of investments at fair value

(14,623)

(11,304)

Loss on assets held for sale

-

(45,883)

Total revenue and other operating income

$

68,082

$

69,493




General and administrative

14,519

10,718

Transaction diligence costs

5,532

2,754

Unit-based compensation

2,708

4,315

Bad debt expense / (recovery)

(183)

(2,018)

Depreciation and amortization

222

384

Total operating expenses

22,798

16,153

Earnings from operations

$

45,284

$

53,340

Finance costs

18,103

19,294

Unrealized (gain) / loss on foreign exchange

(729)

6,069

Non-cash impact of trust conversion

(7,138)

-

Earnings before taxes

$

35,048

$

27,977

Current income tax expense / (recovery)

(875)

5,347

Deferred income tax expense / (recovery)

15,632

(13,628)

Total income tax expense / (recovery)

14,757

(8,281)

Earnings

$

20,291

$

36,258




Other comprehensive income



Foreign currency translation differences

(4,645)

(15,649)

Total comprehensive income

$

15,646

$

20,609




Earnings per unit



Basic

$ 0.56

$ 0.99

Fully diluted

$ 0.56

$ 0.98

Weighted average units outstanding



Basic

36,121

36,597

Fully Diluted

36,482

36,889

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust
Condensed consolidated statements of cash flows


Year ended December 31

$ thousands

2020

2019

Cash flows from operating activities



Earnings for the period

$

20,291

$

36,258

Adjustments for:



Finance costs

18,103

19,294

Deferred income tax expense / (recovery)

15,632

(13,628)

Depreciation and amortization

222

384

Loss on assets held for sale

-

45,883

Net realized gain / (loss) from investments

26,863

(11,724)

Net unrealized loss of investments at fair value

14,623

11,304

Unrealized (gain) / loss on foreign exchange

(729)

6,069

Non-cash impact of trust conversion

(7,138)

-

Transaction diligence costs

5,532

2,754

Unit-based compensation

2,708

4,315

Changes in working capital (operating):



- accounts receivables

422

(4,428)

- income tax receivable / payable

(11,424)

(3,594)

- prepayments

(605)

672

- accounts payable, accrued liabilities

2,327

(957)

Cash generated from operating activities

86,827

92,602

Cash interest paid

(14,965)

(17,824)

Net cash from operating activities

$

71,862

$

74,778




Cash flows from investing activities



Acquisition of investments

$

(170,465)

$

(193,357)

Transaction diligence costs

(5,532)

(2,754)

Proceeds from partner redemptions

117,698

20,089

Proceeds on disposal of assets and liabilities held for sale

39,196

-

Promissory notes issued

-

(8,823)

Promissory notes repaid

2,499

4,916

Changes in working capital - investing

-

-

Net cash used in investing activities

$

(16,604)

$

(179,929)




Cash flows from financing activities



Repayment of loans and borrowings

$

(228,970)

$

(68,030)

Proceeds from loans and borrowings

184,465

134,005

Issuance of unitholders' capital, net of unit issue costs

43,375

-

Proceeds from convertible debenture, net of fees

-

95,527

Distributions paid

(41,511)

(60,367)

Trust unit repurchases

(10,051)

-

Office lease payments

(178)

(253)

Net cash from / (used in) financing activities

$

(52,870)

$

100,882




Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

$

2,388

$

(4,269)

Impact of foreign exchange on cash balances

(2,994)

(1,401)

Cash and cash equivalents, Beginning of year

17,104

22,774

Cash and cash equivalents, End of year

$

16,498

$

17,104




Cash taxes paid

$

7,616

$

8,759

SOURCE Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2021/09/c5443.html

Recommended Stories

  • Dollar snapback may jolt post-pandemic recovery

    A pause in the U.S. dollar's steep downtrend shows signs of morphing into a more robust rebound, posing a threat to post-pandemic economic recovery and investment flows into emerging markets. The dollar had been weakening, falling 4.4% in the final quarter of 2020, a trend that usually heralds an economic recovery. Emerging markets will bear the brunt of the dollar strength as it leads to sizeable outflows from these countries as seen last year.

  • Exclusive: Chinese EV trio eye HK listings this year to raise combined $5 billion - sources

    U.S.-listed Chinese electric vehicle (EV) makers Li Auto Inc, Nio Inc and Xpeng Inc plan to list in Hong Kong as soon as this year, tapping a growing investor base closer to home, said people with direct knowledge of the matter. Based on their New York market capitalisation on Monday, proceeds could reach $5 billion. Li Auto, Nio and Xpeng - which have raised $14.7 billion in U.S. markets since 2018 - declined to comment.

  • When to expect payments, other benefits from relief package

    As the latest federal pandemic relief package makes its way to President Joe Biden’s desk, Americans may be wondering when the benefits will reach them. It includes direct payments to most Americans, aid to small businesses, financial help for schools and much more to help the country recover from the financial ravages of the pandemic. The house is expected to give its final approval early this week and then it heads to Biden for his signature.

  • Is your income just over the threshold for the $1,400 stimulus check? Tax preparers give tips to help you qualify

    'There are only two tax codes in the world: One for the informed and one for the uniformed,' one adviser says.

  • The IRS may have more than a stimulus check for you following refund delays

    File early and electronically in the face of a massive backlog at the tax agency.

  • The third stimulus checks are very close. How much can you get, and how soon?

    The new payments are just a vote and a presidential signature away from becoming reality.

  • Billionaire David Tepper Bets Big on These 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks

    Anyone trying to keep track of where the markets might be heading, could be forgiven for displaying signs of dizziness. The markets are being violently pulled in opposite directions lately, making it difficult to form a coherent investing strategy. It is in time like this that some expert advice might provide a clearer picture. Hardly any on the Street come more highly regarded than billionaire David Tepper. The co-founder of global hedge fund Appaloosa Management, Tepper is known for his brash and confident style, traits which could come in handy in today’s confused climate. Tepper made his fortune – and built his hedge fund – by investing in distressed assets and profiting mightily when markets reversed later on. And with $14 billion worth of assets under Appaloosa’s management, it’s natural for Wall Street to take notice when Tepper has something to say. “Basically, I think rates have temporarily made the most of the move and should be more stable in the next few months, which makes it safer to be in stocks for now,” Tepper noted. The billionaire believes the rising rates should settle and points out that with the Senate’s approval of the coronavirus fiscal stimulus package, it is currently “very difficult to be bearish.” With this in mind, we’ve opened up the TipRanks database to get the scoop on two of Tepper’s recent new positions. These are Strong Buy stocks – and perhaps more interestingly, both are strong dividend payers, with annual yields exceeding 7%. We can turn to the Wall Street analysts to find out what else might have brought these stocks to Tepper’s attention. MPLX LP (MPLX) We’ll start with a long-established name in the energy sector. Marathon Petroleum, one of the giants of Big Oil, operates across the US, in the Rocky Mountains, the Midwest, and along the Gulf Coast, moving oil and natural gas products from the wells to the storage and distribution facilities. MPLX has benefited from the general economic reopening in the second half of 2020, with the stock gaining as more people returned to work and demand for fuel increased. Overall, shares are up 98% in the last 12 months. At the top line, revenues have rebounded from a dip in 2Q20, gaining 8.5% to reach $2.17 billion by Q4. Earnings, which turned sharply negative in 1Q20, rose steadily through the rest of the year, and came in at 64 cents per share in Q4. But perhaps the most important metric, for investors, was MPLX’s net cash position – for the full year 2020, the company generated $4.5 billion in cash, and returned over $3 billion of that to shareholders. In its most recent dividend declaration, the company announced a 68.75 cent payment per common share, or $2.75 annualized. This gives a yield of 10.5%, far above the average yield. And David Tepper, in the last quarter, bought heavily into MPLX, picking up more than 3.45 million shares of the stock. At current prices, these shares are now worth $89.77 million. As noted, this is a new position for Tepper, and it is a substantial one. Covering this stock for RBC Capital, 5-star analyst TJ Schultz believes the company’s strong balance sheet justifies a positive sentiment. “[We] think MPLX is well positioned to continue steady cash flow and distributions into 2021+. Management reinforced MPC's commitment to MPLX contract renewals. Some modest price slippage on near-term barge renewables, but the chunkier contracts were either set more recently (longer runway) or are already tied to FERC oil dynamics. We like MPLX's improving FCF profile and solid balance sheet, which we think gives management more options for returning value through unit buybacks over the next year," Schultz wrote. To this end, Schultz gives MPLX a $29 price target, implying a 12% upside, to go along with his Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating. (To watch Schultz’s track record, click here) MPLX’s strong share appreciation has pushed the stock price close to the average price target. Shares are selling for $25.92 now, with an average target of $27.67 suggesting room for ~7% further growth. The stock holds a Strong Buy consensus rating, based on 5 Buys and 1 Hold given over the past 3 months. (See MPLX stock analysis on TipRanks) Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Sticking with the energy sector, we’ll look at another midstream company that caught Tepper’s attention. Enterprise Products Partners, with a $50 billion market cap, is a major player in the midstream segment, and operates a network of assets including more than 50,000 pipeline miles, storage facilities for 160 million barrels of oil and 14 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and shipping terminals on the Gulf Coast in Texas. The story here is similar to that for MPLX. Enterprise was hurt by the lockdowns put in place to combat the COVID pandemic, but in the last six months has seen a rebound in share value and revenues. Shares are up 40% in that time, while revenues in Q4 broke back above $7 billion. Overall, Enterprise’s 2020 performance showed declines from 2019 – but one important metric showed a gain. Of the company’s total cash flow, $5.9 billion, $2.7 billion was free cash flow (FCF), or cash available for distribution. This was up 8% year-over-year, and allowed the company to keep up its regular dividend payment – and even to raise the payment in the most recent declaration, from 44 cents per common share to 45 cents. With a $1.80 annualized payout per share, this gives a robust yield of 7.7%. Tepper’s new position in EPD is substantial. The hedge fund leader bought up 1.09 million shares of the stock for his first position, a buy that is now worth $25.23 million. Analyst Matt O’Brien, of JPMorgan, sides with the bulls, reiterating a Buy rating and $28 price target. This target conveys his confidence in EPD's ability to climb 20% from current levels. (To watch O’Brien's track record, click here) “With capex needs slowing, EPD expects to reach positive discretionary free cash flow in 2H21, enabling fully funding capex, growing cash distributions, and opportunistic buybacks... Overall, we continue to believe EPD offers the optimal mix of offense and defense, with attractive embedded operating leverage, notable barriers to entry, low leverage, and best-in-class financial flexibility,” O’Brien commented. Wall Street’s analysts can be a contentious lot – but when they agree on a stock, it’s a positive sign for investors to take note. That’s the case here, as all of the recent reviews on EPD are Buys, making the consensus rating a unanimous Strong Buy. The analysts have given an average price target of $27, which indicates ~15% upside from the current share price of $23.38. (See EPD stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Major Crypto Exchange Coinbase Closes In On Going Public With Pre-IPO Valuation Of $100B

    What Happened: Leading cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc could soon be valued at $100 billion after officially going public, based on Nasdaq's private auction results last week. According to Bloomberg, shares of Coinbase traded between $350 and $375 per share, giving the company a pre-IPO valuation of between $90 to $100 billion. Bloomberg reported that the private auction ended with shares trading at a price of $350 per unit. See also: How to Buy Coinbase IPO (CBASE) Stock Why It Matters: While private trading is more restrictive and volumes are more constrained than public markets, the Nasdaq private market serves as an important part of determining a reference price for investors ahead of the direct listing. Coinbase’s last funding round in 2018 put it at a valuation of $8 billion. In January 2021, the company saw its valuation increase to around $50 billion based on privately traded shares on a private forum created by Coinbase. The exchange’s CEO Brian Armstrong is likely to see a compensation package of over $1 million per working day, based on his $15 billion stake in the company, Bloomberg has reported. What Else: The cryptocurrency exchange opted for a direct listing rather than a traditional Initial Public Offering (IPO), making this the first major direct listing on the Nasdaq. Based on Coinbase’s filings, owners of Class A common stock will be allowed to sell in the direct listing and will not be subject to lock-up agreements. The filings also disclose that Class A stock carries one vote per share, while Class B carries 20 votes per share. Coinbase has also stated that it will not raise any proceeds in the transaction. See also: Coinbase Review Coinbase is the largest U.S based cryptocurrency exchange, and with a 24-hour trading volume of $3.2 billion, it accounts for a large portion of cryptocurrency trading worldwide. At the time of writing, the market-leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin was up by almost 8%, trading at $53,883 as most altcoins were also trending higher in price. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaJPMorgan Adds 56 Blockchain-Related Jobs With Renewed Focus On JPM CoinIRS Is Coming For Crypto You Hide, Launches 'Operation Hidden Treasure'© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Deliveroo Kicks Off London IPO, Bolstering Busy U.K. Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Food-delivery company Deliveroo kicked off an initial public offering in London that could raise billions of pounds and put the U.K. market on track for its best-ever first quarter.The startup plans to raise capital by selling new stock, while existing holders also will sell shares, according to a statement Monday that didn’t provide details on the size of the planned offering. The Amazon.com Inc.-backed company was valued at more than $7 billion in its latest funding round.Deliveroo will list with a dual-class share structure, effective for three years, to provide Chief Executive Officer Will Shu with the stability to execute long-term plans, the company said last week. As such, the stock is ineligible for the London Stock Exchange’s premium segment and can’t be included in benchmark indexes such as the FTSE 100, despite its expected size.This year, 13 firms have raised 4.3 billion pounds ($5.9 billion) in London, data compiled by Bloomberg show. And Deliveroo is anticipated to add billions to this tally before the end of the month, meaning the U.K. IPO market could be on course to surpass its biggest first quarter on record in 2006, when proceeds reached 6.4 billion pounds.London-based Deliveroo’s planned offering follows the publication of a government-backed report last week that made a slew of recommendations to reform U.K. listing rules. The proposals include allowing dual-class share structures on the premium segment of the LSE, but it could be months before these are effective, confining the company to the standard listing segment for now.Deliveroo’s Class A shares, to be offered in the IPO, will have one vote each, while Shu will hold all of the Class B shares that carry 20 votes each. On the third anniversary of the IPO, the Class B stock will automatically convert into Class A.Such structures could be gaining traction among U.K.-based technology startup founders. E-commerce operator THG Plc set up a golden share, which allows its founder to fend off unwanted takeover bids for three years, in its 1.88 billion-pound offering in September, London’s biggest since mid-2017. The stock has risen more than 30% since then.Dual-class shares are more common in the U.S., used by the likes of Google parent Alphabet Inc. and Facebook Inc., where the weighted voting rights are kept in perpetuity. Some investors have balked at bringing the practice to the U.K., saying it dilutes corporate governance norms by allowing founders to retain control after taking their companies public. Both THG and Deliveroo put in a sunset clause, meaning a time limit, on this share structure, mitigating the risks for post-IPO shareholders.Lockdown WinnerAfter initially struggling at the start of lockdowns, Deliveroo got a boost as restaurants stopped providing service indoors, pushing more and more customers to order takeout meals and even groceries. Bloomberg News reported the startup’s plans to tap public markets in September.“Covid has accelerated the transition of food online,” Shu said in an interview, adding that the company is “confident about the behavior of the new consumer base,” even after coronavirus restrictions lift. “We can be confident that the growth trajectory will continue,” he said.The company’s gross transaction value -- the total amount of transactions processed on its platform -- grew by 64.3% to 4.1 billion pounds in 2020, compared with the previous year, while underlying gross profit nearly doubled to 357.5 million pounds, according to the statement. Deliveroo reported reported a loss of 9.6 million pounds last year before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.Across Europe, beneficiaries of the pandemic-fueled migration to online services are cashing in via IPOs. Poland’s InPost SA, which operates automated parcel lockers for deliveries, surged in its Amsterdam debut in late January, while digital used-car dealer Auto1 Group SE raised 1.8 billion euros in Frankfurt last month.Why Dual-Class Shares Catch On, Over Investor Worries: QuickTakeLondon has been Europe’s busiest venue this year. Deals include British bootmaker Dr. Martens Plc, which soared in its debut last month, while virtual greeting-card and gifting firm Moonpig Group Plc floated in February. Foreign issuers are also lining up to list: Trustpilot, a Denmark-based online platform for consumer reviews, has laid out plans for a U.K. IPO, while Russia’s largest dollar-store chain Fix Price made its trading debut in the City on Friday after a $1.7 billion offering.Founded in 2013, Deliveroo has 115,000 food merchant partners and more than 100,000 delivery riders in the U.K. and overseas, according to Monday’s statement. The company said it plans to create a fund to help restaurants and grocers in rebuilding their businesses after the pandemic, and also will give its “longest-serving and hardest-working riders” individual payments of as much as 10,000 pounds. Deliveroo will also make 50 million pounds of shares available to its customers as part of a “community offer.”Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are joint global coordinators on the offering, while Bank of America Corp., Citigroup Inc., Jefferies and Numis Securities Ltd. are joint bookrunners.(Adds CEO comments in the tenth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Wisconsin court dismisses suit alleging Foxconn violated commitment to state

    Dairy State's then–Republican governor, Scott Walker, had delivered $3 billion in tax incentives to the Taipei-based contract electronics manufacturer.

  • Forget Nio and XPeng. This company and Tesla will be the top two electric-vehicle plays by 2025, says UBS.

    Within the next four years it will be Volkswagen competing with Tesla for the crown of most EV sales globally, according to UBS.

  • The new stimulus checks: What's still ahead, before you can get your money?

    And will you even get a payment this time, under the new limits the president agreed to?

  • Sorry Coinbase, You’re Not Worth $100B

    Coinbase is going to market at an opportune moment, but $100 billion is still a helluva lot of money in an industry teeming with competition.

  • Bitcoin Soars Amid Increasing Institutional Participation, Regains $1 Trillion Market Cap

    In early trading on Tuesday, Bitcoin’s market capitalization surpassed the $1 trillion mark for a second time. The world’s leading cryptocurrency had earlier reached an all time high of $58,332 on February 21st.

  • How high can rates go? This chart shows this year’s sharp climb in long-term Treasury rates

    The yield on 30-year Treasury bonds is back to pre-COVID levels at 2.307% on Monday, while the 10-year rate likely has room to rise further.

  • How you can lose out on a $1,400 stimulus check by filing taxes right now

    It's true: Hurrying with your tax return could put your relief money at risk.

  • Tech stocks are under pressure. Don’t buy the dip, sell the bounces, strategist says

    The U.S. Senate finally passed a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill over the weekend and stocks are broadly moving higher at the start of the week. The yield on the 10-year Treasury (BX:TMUBMUSD10Y) up 64 basis points this year through Friday, rose 2 basis points to 1.589% on Monday. After its biggest intraday comeback in a year at the end of last week, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (COMP) was 0.9% down into afternoon trading after a volatile morning.

  • Zoom Founder Eric Yuan Transfers $6 Billion Worth of Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Eric Yuan, chief executive officer of Zoom Video Communications Inc., donated more than a third of his stake in the company, filings show.Yuan gifted almost 18 million shares of the conferencing-technology firm last week. The filings didn’t specify the recipient of the stock, which was owned by a Grantor Retained Annuity Trust, or GRAT, for which Yuan is a trustee.The shares were valued at about $6 billion, based on Friday’s closing price.The distributions are consistent with the Yuans’ “typical estate planning practices,” a Zoom spokesman said in a statement.Yuan, 51, joins other members of the world’s mega-rich who’ve been transferring stock recently -- including Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing, who last month gave some of his Zoom holding to his businessman son Richard. Jeff Bezos, the world’s richest person, has been donating shares of Amazon.com Inc. in support of a $10 billion pledge made last year to combat climate change.Pandemic SurgeYuan became one of the world’s wealthiest people as demand for Zoom’s main product skyrocketed during the pandemic. The stock surged almost 400% last year, but has dipped 7.8% in 2021.He’s the world’s 130th-richest person with a pre-transfer net worth of $15.1 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, a $9.2 billion increase since last March. The company has also brought huge gains to other shareholders, including Tiger Global Management’s Chase Coleman and Taiwanese investor Samuel Chen. Li’s Zoom stake now represents almost one-fifth of his net worth. Born in China, Yuan was refused a U.S. visa eight times before finally prevailing and moving to Silicon Valley. An early employee of rival video-conferencing group WebEx Communications, he founded Zoom in 2011, inspired in part by the challenges of maintaining a long-distance relationship when he was in college.The Wall Street Journal reported the share transfer earlier Monday.(Adds that Li Ka-shing cut his Zoom holding in fifth paragraph, details about the stake in seventh)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Panic-like buying signs emerge in Nasdaq after index posts first 10% correction since September

    Trading in the Nasdaq Composite was exhibiting panic-like-buying behavior midday Tuesday, a day after the index put in its first correction since September. The Nasdaq Composite was trading 3.5% higher at 13,042, at last check, while the Nasdaq Arms Index, a volume-weighted breadth measure, fell to 0.477. Many on Wall Street see declines below 0.500 as suggesting panic buying. The Arms Index is calculated by dividing the ratio of the number of advancing stocks over decliners by the ratio of the volume of advancing stocks over declining volume. As the stock market rises, the Arms often falls below 1.000, as the buyers rush into advancing stocks. The number of stocks advancing on the Nasdaq on Tuesday outnumbered decliners by 3.4 to 1, with volume in advancing stocks representing about 86% of total volume on the Nasdaq Composite. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading 300 points, or 1%, higher at 32,100, in record-high territory, while the S&P 500 index was trading 1.9% higher at around 3,894. Tuesday's moves come as benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were pulling back to 1.55% from a peak of over 1.60% on Monday. Bond prices fall as yields rise. Treasury yields have been dictating pace for markets, with their recent rise fueling a rotation away from growth-oriented stocks, including many of the highflying tech-related shares that boomed during the pandemic-inspired lockdowns. Investors have been using the proceeds to pile into shares of more cyclical and value-oriented stocks and sectors that are seen as poised to benefit most from a wider reopening of the economy amid the recovery from COVID.

  • Oil Prices Are Taking Off. A Top Analyst Says It Won’t Last.

    Citi analyst Ed Morse, who has called the 2014-2016 fall in crude, expects gains in prices to moderate.