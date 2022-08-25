Canada's Industrial Sector Continued to Outperform During Q2 2022: Morguard

There were no signs of a slowdown in the industrial investment property sector

MISSISAUGA, ON, Aug. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Canada's industrial investment property sector continued to outperform during the second quarter of 2022, according to Morguard's 2022 Canadian Economic Outlook and Market Fundamentals Second Quarter Update ("Morguard") (TSX: MRC). Overall, second quarter investment property sales declined from last year's rates. The largest investment declines were seen primarily in the retail sector and partly in the multi-suite residential rental sector. The industrial sector showed no signs of a slowdown. Investors competed intensely to acquire properties in the industrial sector as properties saw rents double and even triple since the onset of the pandemic.

"With the worst of the pandemic appearing to have passed, investors are demonstrating confidence in Canada's investment property sector," said Keith Reading, Director, Research at Morguard. "Sales are expected to remain brisk during the third quarter, however, investors are cautious due to concerns about the economy, financial markets, and the geopolitical environment."

Multi-Suite Residential Real Estate

Multi-suite residential rental rates continued to rise during the second quarter, continuing the year-to-date trend. The average rent increased by 5.7 per cent in May, which was the largest month-over-month increase witnessed in three years. Rising demand was a main factor contributing to the rise in rent. Additional contributors included increasing immigration demands and the return of students to in-person schooling. The multi-suite residential sector excelled throughout periods of uncertainty and concern, continuing the trend witnessed in the previous quarter.

Commercial Real Estate

There were no signs of a slowdown in Canada's industrial investment property market in the second quarter. Investors competed to acquire properties in the sector as rents continued to rise and availability held at record-low levels in most regions. Low availability allowed managers and owners to raise rents. The upward pressure is expected to continue over the second half of 2022.

Vacancy rates continued to rise in Canada's office market. The sector is expecting an uptick in supply completions in the second half of 2022 and 2023, coinciding with an economic growth slowdown. Organizations continued to transition to remote or hybrid workplace models, reducing the need for office space and contributing to sector vacancy. Ultimately, vacancy, in the near term, will continue to rise. Downward pressure on vacancy levels is expected to unfold by 2024 as construction declines and vacancy is gradually absorbed.

Retail property investment activity slowed during the second quarter. Few assets were made available and transaction closing volume dropped to a decade low. The second-quarter slowdown followed a modest increase in activity over the past couple of quarters.

Economic Factors

The Bank of Canada is continuing its policy tightening in attempts to combat a 40-year high record of inflation. Canadian consumers were concerned with rising prices which led the bank to respond with tighter monetary policies during the second quarter.

Canada's labour market improved during the second quarter of 2022. Unemployment rates fell to a record low of 4.9 per cent compared to the 5.3 per cent reported at the end of March. Previously, Canada's job vacancy rate had climbed to an all-time high because of the negative impacts stemming from the COVID-19 Omicron variant outbreak. Modest improvement in Canada's labour market is expected for the remainder of 2022.

The second quarter update released today by Morguard of the 2022 Economic Outlook and Market Fundamentals Research Report provided a detailed analysis of the 2022 real estate investment trends to watch in Canada. The full report is available at morguard.com/research.

