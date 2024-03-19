Canada's inflation rate unexpectedly slows to 2.8% in February

Canada’s annual inflation rate slowed again in February, rising 2.8 per cent following a 2.9 per cent increase in January. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov) (The Canadian Press)

Canada’s annual inflation rate unexpectedly slowed to 2.8 per cent in February, bolstering expectations that the Bank of Canada will soon come off the sidelines and begin cutting interest rates.

Statistics Canada said on Tuesday that contributors to February's deceleration included an easing of grocery prices, and the cost of cellular services and internet access services. Offsetting the slowdown was a year-over-year rise in gas prices, which climbed 0.8 per cent after a 4 per cent drop in January.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected inflation to accelerate to 3.1 per cent in February, following an increase of 2.9 per cent in January.

"Monetary policymakers will be able to breathe a sigh of relief after seeing these numbers," Desjardins managing director and head of macro strategy Royce Mendes wrote in a research note on Tuesday.

"We expect central bankers to sound more dovish in April, thereby setting up a rate-cutting cycle beginning in June."

The Bank of Canada's preferred measures of core inflation also edged down in February, dropping to their lowest levels in more than two years. CPI-median slowed to 3.1 per cent from 3.3 per cent in January, while CPI-trim decreased to 3.2 per cent from 3.3 per cent. The central bank had previously flagged that it needs to see "further and sustained easing in core inflation" before it would consider cutting interest rates.

On Tuesday, money markets increased their bets for a first 25 basis point rate cut in June to 75 per cent, up from 50 per cent before the inflation data release.

"At a minimum for April, look for the Bank to open the door to rate cuts," BMO chief economist Douglas Porter wrote in a research note.

"BMO continues to call for a June start to rate cuts, and this report certainly reinforces our conviction."

Grocery price growth eased to 2.4 per cent in February, down from 3.4 per cent in January. Statistics Canada says the slower price growth was broad-based, and marked the first month since October 2021 that grocery prices increased at a slower rate than headline inflation.

Still, the agency notes that "while price growth for groceries has been slowing, prices continue to increase and remain elevated."

"From February 2021 to February 2024, prices of food purchased from stores increased 21.6 per cent," StatCan said in a news release.

Excluding gasoline, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased 2.9 per cent in February. On a monthly basis, CPI rose 0.3 per cent in February. Seasonally adjusted, CPI increased 0.1 per cent.

