Canada's Ivey PMI shows activity contracting in July

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Housing construction in Ontario

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canadian economic activity contracted in July for the first time this year as employment growth slowed and prices cooled, Ivey Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data showed on Friday.

The seasonally adjusted index fell to 49.6 from 62.2 in June, the first time since December 2021 that the index was below the 50 threshold that marks a decrease in activity.

The Ivey PMI measures the month to month variation in economic activity as indicated by a panel of purchasing managers across Canada.

The gauge of employment fell to an adjusted 61.4 from 67.9 in June, while the prices index was down at 73.8, its lowest since August last year, from 77.9.

The unadjusted PMI fell to 53.2 from 57.8.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

  • Explainer: What are the snags in Germany's gas levy on consumers?

    The levy aims to share the additional cost of replacing gas from Russia among all users, including households and industrial consumers, with the proceeds available to all companies that need to replace Russian gas. Utility companies' management and supervisory boards must approve the collection of levies even if it is mandated by the state, which is also time-consuming.

  • Lions Gate Surges as Starz Deal Talks Widen to Include Studio

    (Bloomberg) -- Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. jumped after saying it’s likely to announce a deal to spin off or sell a piece of its Starz cable network in September, with potential partners also showing interest in the company’s film and TV studios.Most Read from BloombergChina Announces Sanctions on Nancy Pelosi Over Taiwan TripChina Likely Fired Missiles Over Taiwan in Drills, Japan SaysDemocrats Drop Carried Interest as Sinema Paves Way for Tax VoteShares surged 11% to $10.71 at 10:10 a.m. in

  • NYC’s Comptroller Strikes Back at Republicans’ ESG Criticisms

    (Bloomberg) -- New York City Comptroller Brad Lander, who helps oversee about $240 billion in pension funds, said efforts by conservative US states to thwart the financial industry’s plans to address climate change are just a cover to defend the interests of oil companies.Most Read from BloombergChina Announces Sanctions on Nancy Pelosi Over Taiwan TripChina Likely Fired Missiles Over Taiwan in Drills, Japan SaysDemocrats Drop Carried Interest as Sinema Paves Way for Tax VoteLander is referring

  • VinFast hiring 8,000 additional employees to boost production

    Vietnam's VinFast is looking to hire 8,000 more employees for its electric-vehicle plant in Vietnam as it ramps up production to deliver its first battery-powered SUVs to the United States by the end of this year, the company said. VinFast, a unit of Vietnam's biggest conglomerate Vingroup, currently employs 6,000 people in total. "New recruitments are for VinFast's production expansion," the company said in a Facebook post on its verified account announcing the hiring for its plant in Haiphong, Vietnam.

  • Jobs report: ‘All of the sectors’ back to pre-pandemic levels, Labor Secretary says

    U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh speaks with Yahoo Finance Live about the July jobs report, manufacturing labor gains, and the Inflation Reduction Act.

  • The most eye-catching moments in markets this week

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi breaks down the top 10 most interesting moments in markets this week, including earnings for Clorox, Hostess, Marriott, Beyond Meat, and Kellogg's as well as Fed speak and layoffs.

  • Cracker Barrel Makes a Change Customers Hate

    Recently, Cracker Barrel announced recently a new menu item. Surprisingly, however, it was met with immediate backlash: creating a divide in those who love and hate Cracker Barrel. Plant based foods being featured as a part of classic menu items, or as new standalone products, is not unheard of.

  • Apple asks suppliers to follow China customs rules - Nikkei

    Sino-U.S. trade tensions have escalated following U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and a congressional delegation's visit to Taiwan. The iPhone maker told suppliers that China had started enforcing a long-standing rule that Taiwanese-made parts and components must be labeled as made either in "Taiwan, China" or "Chinese Taipei", the report added, citing sources familiar with the matter.

  • Altria or Philip Morris International: Which Stock Should You Buy Now?

    Tobacco stocks are a longtime favorite of dividend investors, and sister companies Altria Group (NYSE: MO) and Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM) dominate the industry. Since Altria spun off Philip Morris more than a decade ago, the two companies have taken different approaches to ready their companies for a future where cigarettes aren't their main revenue source. Altria sells tobacco and nicotine products in the United States, headlined by the Marlboro brand of cigarettes.

  • Gasoline Prices Could Fall to $2.99 Next Week

    Gasoline prices have fallen for 49 consecutive days, giving consumers a much-needed break as inflation rose in food and housing.

  • The US is the world’s biggest oil producer — so why do we still need to import crude and ask countries like Saudi Arabia for help?

    We’re supposed to be energy independent. What gives?

  • FTSE 100: Rolls Royce shares tumble as inflation and Ukraine war hit profits

    The FTSE 100-listed engine maker said it remained on track to meet full-year targets.

  • U.S. Added 528,000 Jobs in July

    The U.S. economy has now recouped the number of jobs lost in the wake of the pandemic. The jobless rate dropped to 3.5%.

  • Tech war: China's memory chip champion YMTC stays mum amid threat of US sanctions

    China's top memory chip maker Yangtze Memory Technologies Corp (YMTC) has yet to publicly comment on the possibility it might come under US sanctions, as Chinese technology firms keep a low profile amid geopolitical risks. The Wuhan-based company has been mum on reports this week that Washington plans to ban the shipment of US equipment used for making advanced NAND chips to China. In a letter to US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo dated July 28, Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer and a half-d

  • Fisker CEO: The Inflation Reduction Act will ‘slow down the adoption of EVs’

    Fisker CEO and Chairman Henrik Fisker joins Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian and Akiko Fujita to discuss the electric vehicle maker's latest models, the outlook for production and supply chain issues, auto segments and competition, and how the Inflation Reduction Act could impact the electric vehicle market.&nbsp;

  • Insatiable Lithium Demand Fuels Investment Boom in Australia

    (Bloomberg) -- In the rocky deserts of Western Australia, a handful of little-known and once-shunned miners are suddenly in vogue as the electric vehicle industry clamors for a metal it can’t do without.Most Read from BloombergChina Announces Sanctions on Nancy Pelosi Over Taiwan TripChina Likely Fired Missiles Over Taiwan in Drills, Japan SaysDemocrats Drop Carried Interest as Sinema Paves Way for Tax VoteExecutives from Australia’s lithium industry were inundated by bankers and brokers at the

  • Russian crude prices recover on strong India, China demand

    Spot prices for Russia's key export crude grade ESPO Blend to Asia have rebounded from all-time lows amid strong demand from top buyers India and China and easing concerns about possible sanctions, several traders said. The crude exported from the Pacific port of Kozmino saw its spot differentials dive from premiums to a record discount of more than $20 a barrel in March as western sanctions were slapped on Russian financial and energy companies following the country's invasion to Ukraine. However, the European Union tweaked sanctions on Russia that came into force last month, easing payment restrictions for oil shipments from state-owned firms Rosneft and Gazpromneft - major suppliers of ESPO crude.

  • Visa and Mastercard suspend ad payments on Pornhub after lawsuit, pressure from Bill Ackman

    Visa and Mastercard on Thursday temporarily halted card payments for ads across Pornhub and parent company MindGeek following a lawsuit that alleged Visa helped the platforms monetize on child pornography.

  • Qorvo reports drop in revenue, debuts new organizational structure

    Due to global economic challenges in the semiconductor industry, Qorvo reported a drop in revenue to $1.035 billion for its fiscal 2023 first quarter. It also announced a new organizational structure intended to better meet customer and market needs.

  • Conoco sweetens shareholder returns by $5 billion as profit jumps

    Oil and gas prices have jumped with Western sanctions on Russia throttling energy supply amid a rebound in demand. Oil is trading about 25% higher since the start of the year and natural gas demand and prices have jumped on hot weather and Russian shortages. Conoco this year will devote $15 billion of cash from operations to shareholder returns, up from $10 billion originally set, it said, joining a parade of big energy companies using the price surge to reward investors.