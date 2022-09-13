Canada's Leading Capital Markets Advisors Host Webcast To Help Companies Attract, Engage and Retain Investors

VANCOUVER, BC and TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2022 / IR Labs Inc. ("irlabs"), Irwin and Odyssey Trust Company are excited to announce today that together, they will host a webinar on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at 11:00AM PT / 2:00PM ET. Titled "Your Journey to and Through the Public Markets: Attract, Engage and Retain Investors", the webinar will focus on the life cycle of a company, walking through how to engage investors at each step, and where irlabs, Irwin and Odyssey Trust come into play.

"We're thrilled to announce this new webinar and opportunity for new and existing public companies to learn more and see where irlabs, Irwin and Odyssey Trust interact throughout the company life cycle," said Caroline Sawamoto, Principal and Co-founder of irlabs, who will be moderating the session. "Gaining investor invisibility and awareness can be challenging, especially in today's environment. Our panelists will share how to break through the noise and standout."

"This webinar will be an incredible opportunity for issuers to gain insight on investor engagement," said Jenna Kaye, CEO and Co-founder of Odyssey Trust Company, a renowned North American transfer agent. "Odyssey, irlabs and Irwin all offer unique tools to enhance the investor experience, and we're excited to share these with new and existing public companies."

"We're excited to partner with irlabs and Odyssey Trust to provide a full life cycle perspective for public companies on attracting, engaging, and retaining investors during this session," said David Whyte, CEO, and Co-founder of Irwin, a leading technology provider for capital markets professionals. "At Irwin, we work with investor relations professionals and leadership teams at public companies every day to provide better ways to target, monitor, and engage with investors, and that perspective is complementary to the expertise that irlabs and Odyssey Trust provide, covering the full spectrum of advice and best practices. There will be a lot of value for those attending the session as they navigate the public markets".

Attend the webinar by registered here: https://www.irlabs.ca/your-journey-to-and-through-the-public-markets

ABOUT IR LABS INC.

irlabs is a dynamic investor relations firm that applies innovative strategies to create visibility, drive investor engagement and make an impact. We are industry and sector agnostic and support both private and public companies with their investor relations programs, corporate communications and corporate governance. For more information visit www.irlabs.ca.

ABOUT ODYSSEY TRUST COMPANY

Odyssey is an independent trust and transfer agent with offices in Calgary and Vancouver, and co-agents based in Toronto, the United States, London, Hong Kong and Australia. For more information, visit www.odysseytrust.com.

ABOUT IRWIN

Irwin is a leading capital markets software company building a better way to manage investor relations. By combining modern, easy-to-use solutions with the most comprehensive and differentiated investor intelligence, Irwin delivers insight and support that helps inform strategic business decisions for investor relations and C-Suite teams daily. Over 1,500 global users companies trust Irwin's platform and it services companies from all industries and of all market capitalizations with excellence. Irwin was founded in Toronto, Canada in March 2017 and employs over 100 people globally, and growing every day. To learn more, please visit www.getirwin.com.

CONTACTS

Caroline Sawamoto

Principal and Co-Founder

IR Labs Inc.

happyinvestors@irlabs.ca

Stephanie Ball

Director, Communications

sball@odysseytrust.com

Morgan Craig

Director of Brand Marketing

morgan@getirwin.com

SOURCE: IR Labs Inc.





