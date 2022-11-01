U.S. markets closed

Canada's Leading Crypto Trading Platform Virgo Enters Australia

Virgo Group (989487)
·3 min read

Virgo.co

Virgo.co
Virgo.co

TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virgo Group of Companies, the holding body of Canada's regulated cryptocurrency trading platform VirgoCX Inc. is going global by bringing its commission-free trading platform to Australia. The company is registered with Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre (AUSTRAC) and has become available for users to buy and sell 60+ cryptocurrencies.

"Australia is a fast-growing market with increasing crypto adoption and mature real-time bank transfers. I was excited to see the passionate and strong community during the visit several weeks ago," said Adam Cai, CEO of Virgo Group. "Virgo group fully trusts in the potential of Australian market and looks forward to this new chapter."

Based in Toronto, Ontario, VirgoCX is one of the most trusted crypto trading platforms in Canada. Under the highly competent leadership team, the platform grew immensely in the past few years and became a key contributor to Canada's crypto adoption by lowering the barriers and costs for entering the crypto markets, providing helpful trading tools with a beginner-friendly user interface, and taking a proactive approach to regulations to ensure consumers protection. It is one of the few companies in Canada that obtained the Restricted Dealer license from Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA). These ceaseless efforts have brought a record 1,700% year-on-year increase in trading volume from 2020 to 2021 with the total trading amount exceeding CAD $1 billion.

Albeit the bearish market sentiment, the firm affirms its mission to accelerate global crypto adoption by entering Australia. Virgo stands firm behind its belief in cryptocurrencies and other digital assets and strive to provide quality services for Australians to enjoy. It has officially launched the commission-free trading platform that offers a large selection of popular cryptocurrencies, free AUD & Crypto deposits and withdrawals, instant funding with PayID & BSB, as well as tight spreads on coin prices. It will soon introduce more comprehensive services, including staking and earning products. Virgo will keep innovating with a compliant approach to bring a trusted and transparent platform to Australian crypto users.

The firm's expansion to Australia is crucial for driving global crypto adoption. According to Finder's Crypto Adoption Index, Australia has the fourth highest rate of crypto adoption in the world. The country also has a forward-looking government determined to establish crypto regulations while encouraging technological innovation.

Virgo Group is set to emulate the success it has seen in Canada and become the trusted full-service solution for all things cryptocurrency to all Australians.

About Virgo Group

Virgo Group of Companies is dedicated to providing commission-free crypto trading services globally. It covers multiple business lines, including retail fiat to crypto trading, crypto wealth management, NFT liquidity management, and more. With continuous innovation in mind, Virgo Group is prepared to become an integrated global digital asset service provider.

Media Contact 

Nora Anwar
Marketing Manager
nora.anwar@virgo.co

Contact Information:
Nora Anwar
Marketing Manager
nora.anwar@virgo.co
+16472177219

