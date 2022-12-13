U.S. markets open in 1 hour 43 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,015.25
    +23.50 (+0.59%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,227.00
    +210.00 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,789.00
    +77.25 (+0.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,829.40
    +9.50 (+0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.60
    +0.43 (+0.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.90
    +6.60 (+0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    23.62
    +0.22 (+0.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0551
    +0.0011 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6110
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.65
    +2.82 (+12.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2303
    +0.0038 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.3090
    -0.3060 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,453.34
    +498.53 (+2.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    409.28
    +12.61 (+3.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,479.03
    +33.06 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,954.85
    +112.52 (+0.40%)
     

CANADA'S TOP FAST FOOD BRANDS FAILING ON CHICKEN WELFARE: REPORT

·4 min read

World Animal Protection releases Canadian edition of the 'Pecking Order' report examining animal welfare standards for chickens

TORONTO, Dec. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Iconic Canadian fast-food companies are being exposed for their inaction on chicken welfare, according to a new report released by World Animal Protection Canada.

The Better Chicken Commitment ensures birds are provided with enrichments to satisfy their behavioural need to perch and peck. Photo: World Animal Protection (CNW Group/World Animal Protection)
The Better Chicken Commitment ensures birds are provided with enrichments to satisfy their behavioural need to perch and peck. Photo: World Animal Protection (CNW Group/World Animal Protection)

The report highlights the failures among the biggest fast-food brands in Canada for not acting to address important animal welfare issues in their supply chain for chickens raised for meat.

While there has been some progress made on improving chicken welfare, most companies have received disappointingly low scores in The Pecking Order 2022 including KFC Canada, Pizza Hut and Dominos, among others.

"This year's results tell us that some of Canada's leading food companies are turning a blind eye to the inhumane treatment of chickens in their supply chains, and as a result are not keeping pace with consumer expectations," says Lynn Kavanagh, Farming Campaign Manager at World Animal Protection Canada. "Companies have the power to improve the lives of billions of chickens, and after four years of assessments, it's shocking that they continue to ignore the science and consumer sentiment on the issue."

The 2022 results are unacceptable and reveal:

  • No company received an overall Tier 1 (Leading), 2 (Good) or even Tier 3 (Making Progress) status.

  • Six of the eight companies assessed (KFC, Starbucks, Nando's, Dominos, Burger King and Pizza Hut) in the Canadian market received a Tier 6 score of Very Poor on their targets, not having made any broiler welfare commitments.

  • McDonald's Canada scored Tier 5 (Poor) but received points for implementing a more humane method of slaughter for chickens in their supply chain.

  • Only one company – Subway Canada – received an overall score of Tier 4 (Getting Started) of the eight companies assessed.

  • Most of the chicken meat served at these well-known fast-food restaurants come from chickens who live in cramped and barren environments with no sunlight, and many suffer from lameness and skin lesions­.

In its fourth year, The Pecking Order evaluates global fast-food brands and companies on their approach to dealing with the welfare of chickens in their meat supply chains. The assessment was carried out by independent assessor Chronos Sustainability Ltd.

Each year billions of chickens are subjected to unnecessary suffering. These inquisitive and social animals often live their entire lives in chronic pain, suffering broken bones, sores and even heart failure. Crammed into barns with little to no environmental enrichment, they grow unnaturally fast because of selective breeding, which places huge pressure on their heart, lungs and legs, and they are prevented from exhibiting their natural behaviours.

"This is why yearly public assessments of these companies are critical, and while we welcome the progress by some, others must be held accountable for their shameful lack of consideration of animal welfare," added Kavanagh. "We're urging these companies to take public concerns on animal welfare seriously and sign on to the Better Chicken Commitment."

World Animal Protection is urging the food industry to commit to global policy changes that will improve the welfare of billions of chickens. The Better Chicken Commitment requires that companies:

  1. Use chicken breeds that grow at a healthier rate. The current fast-growing breeds mean chickens grow to their full size in an average of just six weeks. This accelerated growth rate, combined with low light levels and insufficient space to move, leads to serious health problems including heart and lung failure, muscle weakness and lameness.

  2. Ensure that chickens have the space to behave more naturally.

  3. Give chickens the opportunity to enjoy natural behaviours via enrichment – including perches or platforms and pecking objects – natural lighting and high-quality bedding.

  4. Ensure that chickens are slaughtered using more humane methods that avoid live inversion, shackling and render all animals unconscious before slaughter.

Companies are assessed via publicly available information on two key pillars: Commitments & Targets (reflects the scope and completeness of a company's commitment to chicken welfare based on the specific criteria outlined in the BCC), and Performance Reporting (reflects the extent to which a company has implemented its commitments in relation to the BCC criteria).

World Animal Protection has commissioned The Pecking Order every year since 2019 to monitor the progress of major fast-food brands.

SOURCE World Animal Protection

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/13/c4353.html

Recommended Stories

  • Jamie Dimon worries about the ‘extraordinary’ dangers posed by the Ukraine war. ‘I would definitely be preparing for it to get much worse’

    JPMorgan’s CEO warned of a prolonged energy crisis, while calling for a “Marshall Plan for energy” to combat oil and gas underinvestment.

  • Wabtec's battery-powered FLXdrive locomotive wins S&P Global Commodity Insights award

    Announced in the December edition of S & P Global Commodity Insights magazine, Wabtec's FLXdrive earned "Commercial Technology of the Year" distinction in the 2022 Platts Global Energy Awards.

  • 3 High-Yield Energy Stocks You Can Hold for Years

    The energy industry has been on fire over the past year as an improving global economy has led to high energy prices and booming profits for energy companies. Energy usage may be changing as we drive more electric vehicles and more sources of energy are renewable, but energy usage continues to go up, and there are tailwinds behind some rock-solid energy stocks. Three that I think you can hold for years are Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX), and Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEPC).

  • Enbridge Sustain offers turnkey energy solutions in Ontario

    Enbridge Inc. (Enbridge or the Company) (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) announced today a new energy-as-a-service line of business called Enbridge Sustain. This service offers dependable and convenient energy solutions to help homeowners, developers and commercial customers in Ontario reduce their greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and energy costs. The currently offered technologies include geothermal heating, solar photovoltaic, hybrid heating and electric vehicle chargers.

  • Clean energy startup Raven SR could launch first waste-to-hydrogen facility in East Bay

    The facility would allow Raven SR to convert organic waste from a landfill in Richmond into hydrogen to be used as fuel for various renewable energy products, including hydrogen-powered vehicles.

  • Waste Management Stock Stands Tall; It Ignored The 2022 Bear

    Very few companies have been able to do what Waste Management did this past year. It posted strong profit and sales growth every quarter, defying the 2022 bear market. The revised rating shows, first, that Waste Management stock outperformed 82% of all stocks over the past 52 weeks.

  • Keystone Has Leaked More Oil Than Any Other Pipeline in US Since 2010

    (Bloomberg) -- Last week’s oil spill in Kansas means that TC Energy Corp.’s Keystone pipeline has now leaked more crude oil than any other conduit on US land in the past 12 years. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignSam Bankman-Fried Arrested in Bahamas as US Files FTX ChargesChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeUS Says Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nuclear Fusion EnergyHong Kong Scraps Curbs on Arrivals, Contact Tracing AppThe major

  • Major snowstorm brewing for northeastern US

    An enormous cross-country storm that will unleash blizzard conditions in the northern United States and potentially trigger a severe weather outbreak in the South this week also has its sights set on the Northeast. AccuWeather meteorologists expect the enormous storm to create a spinoff system near the Atlantic coast that is likely to bury some locations of the interior Northeast with a foot or more of snow later this week as well as trigger areas of icy conditions and coastal flooding. "A storm

  • U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Department of Energy on Tuesday will announce that scientists at a national lab have made a breakthrough on fusion, the process that powers the sun and stars that one day could provide a cheap source of electricity, three sources with knowledge of the matter said. The scientists at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California have achieved a net energy gain for the first time, in a fusion experiment using lasers, one of the people said. While the results are a milestone in a scientific quest that has been developing since at least the 1930s, the ratio of energy going into the reaction at Livermore to getting energy out of it needs to be about 100 times bigger to create a process producing commercial amounts of electricity, one of the sources said.

  • A Giant Drill Near a Hamptons Beach Marks Offshore Wind’s Arrival in the US

    (Bloomberg) -- A drill as tall as a house stands on the blustery shore of the Atlantic Ocean, digging a tunnel deep under an exclusive New York beach. Soon workers will pull a cable through the sand to carry electricity from what is poised to be the first big offshore wind farm completed in US waters.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeUS Says Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nuclear Fusion EnergyFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some T

  • Timelapse Shows Snow Falling in Binghamton, New York

    The National Weather Service (NWS) in Binghamton reported 1.5 inches of snow had accumulated by Sunday morning, December 11, as temperatures dipped in New York.The NWS said it expected another heavy batch of snow on Sunday afternoon into the evening, tapering off into flurries before Monday morning.This NWS said this timelapse footage was taken at its office in Binghamton on Sunday morning. Credit: NWS Binghamton via Storyful

  • Watch a train bulldoze through feet of snow in California’s Donner Pass

    The orange locomotive plows through the powder with ease in northern California, clearing a path for other trains making their way through the Sierra Mountains.

  • Upper Arlington will move sewer line away from eroding Turkey Run bank

    The city of Upper Arlington will spend roughly $165,000 to relocate a sanitary sewer line at Reed Road Park due to erosion from Turkey Run.

  • Cross-country winter storm threatens millions with heavy snow and flooding

    The storm will "produce numerous, widespread, and impactful weather hazards in the heart of the country this week," the National Weather Service said.

  • EXPLAINER: Why fusion could be a clean-energy breakthrough

    The Department of Energy is planning an announcement Tuesday about a “major scientific breakthrough” at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, one of several sites worldwide where researchers have been trying to develop the possibility of harnessing energy from nuclear fusion. Here's a look at exactly what nuclear fusion is, and some of the difficulties in turning it into the cheap and carbon-free energy source that scientists believe it can be. WHAT IS NUCLEAR FUSION?

  • As California guts solar net metering, batteries emerge as a moneymaker

    Canary Media’s Down to the Wire column tackles the more complicated challenges of decarbonizing our energy systems. This is part two of a three-part Down to the Wire series this week digging into a new rooftop-solar policy expected to be adopted by the California Public Utilities Commission on December 15, 2022.…

  • EU could face gas shortage next year, IEA warns

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Union has enough gas for the winter but could face a shortage next year if Russia cuts supplies further, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Monday, urging governments to act faster to save energy and expand renewables. Despite Russia slashing gas deliveries this year, Europe has averted a severe shortage and started the winter with brimming gas storage tanks - thanks in part to emergency EU measures to fill storage, plus a lucky spell of mild weather and high gas prices that dampened demand for the fuel. If Russia was to cut the small share of gas it still delivers to Europe, and Chinese gas demand rebounded from COVID-19 lockdown-induced lows, the EU could face a gas shortfall of 27 billion cubic metres (bcm) in 2023, the IEA said.

  • G7 establishes climate club to fight global warming

    The Group of Seven leading economies have created an open, international climate club for countries that want to cooperate in the fight against global warming, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Monday after a video conference with other G-7 leaders. Germany holds the presidency of the G-7 until the end of the year and then passes it on to Japan. Scholz said the new forum group “is not intended to be a G-7 initiative; rather, it is to be a global undertaking.”

  • 6 common snow removal mistakes homeowners make — and how to avoid them

    Want to spend more time enjoying winter weather and less time cleaning up after it? Start by avoiding these common snow removal mistakes.

  • Storm that slammed California moving east

    A powerful cross country that has slammed Sorthern California with 7 inches of rain and Northern California with snow is expected to shift east across the U.S. this week. The storm is expected to bring snow from Colorado to Minnesota and thunderstorms to the Southern U.S. Danya Bacchus reports.