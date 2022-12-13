CANADA'S TOP FAST FOOD BRANDS FAILING ON CHICKEN WELFARE: REPORT

World Animal Protection releases Canadian edition of the 'Pecking Order' report examining animal welfare standards for chickens

TORONTO, Dec. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Iconic Canadian fast-food companies are being exposed for their inaction on chicken welfare, according to a new report released by World Animal Protection Canada.

The Better Chicken Commitment ensures birds are provided with enrichments to satisfy their behavioural need to perch and peck. Photo: World Animal Protection (CNW Group/World Animal Protection)

The report highlights the failures among the biggest fast-food brands in Canada for not acting to address important animal welfare issues in their supply chain for chickens raised for meat.

While there has been some progress made on improving chicken welfare, most companies have received disappointingly low scores in The Pecking Order 2022 including KFC Canada, Pizza Hut and Dominos, among others.

"This year's results tell us that some of Canada's leading food companies are turning a blind eye to the inhumane treatment of chickens in their supply chains, and as a result are not keeping pace with consumer expectations," says Lynn Kavanagh, Farming Campaign Manager at World Animal Protection Canada. "Companies have the power to improve the lives of billions of chickens, and after four years of assessments, it's shocking that they continue to ignore the science and consumer sentiment on the issue."

The 2022 results are unacceptable and reveal:

No company received an overall Tier 1 (Leading), 2 (Good) or even Tier 3 (Making Progress) status.

Six of the eight companies assessed (KFC, Starbucks, Nando's, Dominos, Burger King and Pizza Hut) in the Canadian market received a Tier 6 score of Very Poor on their targets, not having made any broiler welfare commitments.

McDonald's Canada scored Tier 5 (Poor) but received points for implementing a more humane method of slaughter for chickens in their supply chain.

Only one company – Subway Canada – received an overall score of Tier 4 (Getting Started) of the eight companies assessed.

Most of the chicken meat served at these well-known fast-food restaurants come from chickens who live in cramped and barren environments with no sunlight, and many suffer from lameness and skin lesions­.

In its fourth year, The Pecking Order evaluates global fast-food brands and companies on their approach to dealing with the welfare of chickens in their meat supply chains. The assessment was carried out by independent assessor Chronos Sustainability Ltd.

Each year billions of chickens are subjected to unnecessary suffering. These inquisitive and social animals often live their entire lives in chronic pain, suffering broken bones, sores and even heart failure. Crammed into barns with little to no environmental enrichment, they grow unnaturally fast because of selective breeding, which places huge pressure on their heart, lungs and legs, and they are prevented from exhibiting their natural behaviours.

"This is why yearly public assessments of these companies are critical, and while we welcome the progress by some, others must be held accountable for their shameful lack of consideration of animal welfare," added Kavanagh. "We're urging these companies to take public concerns on animal welfare seriously and sign on to the Better Chicken Commitment."

World Animal Protection is urging the food industry to commit to global policy changes that will improve the welfare of billions of chickens. The Better Chicken Commitment requires that companies:

Use chicken breeds that grow at a healthier rate. The current fast-growing breeds mean chickens grow to their full size in an average of just six weeks. This accelerated growth rate, combined with low light levels and insufficient space to move, leads to serious health problems including heart and lung failure, muscle weakness and lameness. Ensure that chickens have the space to behave more naturally. Give chickens the opportunity to enjoy natural behaviours via enrichment – including perches or platforms and pecking objects – natural lighting and high-quality bedding. Ensure that chickens are slaughtered using more humane methods that avoid live inversion, shackling and render all animals unconscious before slaughter.

Companies are assessed via publicly available information on two key pillars: Commitments & Targets (reflects the scope and completeness of a company's commitment to chicken welfare based on the specific criteria outlined in the BCC), and Performance Reporting (reflects the extent to which a company has implemented its commitments in relation to the BCC criteria).

World Animal Protection has commissioned The Pecking Order every year since 2019 to monitor the progress of major fast-food brands.

