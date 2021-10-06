U.S. markets closed

Canada's Walk of Fame Announces its 2021 Inductees and Honourees

·2 min read

Media Note: Click HERE to download assets including reaction videos of this year's Inductees and Honourees

For the full release including inductee and honouree bios click HERE

TORONTO, Oct. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Canada's Walk of Fame, the nation's crowning jewel that celebrates Canadian excellence and achievement, will honour ten new Inductions to its prestigious ranks. This year's class of outstanding Canadians are recognized not only for their distinctive accomplishments and successes but for their philanthropy, advocacy, and contributions toward the greater good.

With today's announcement, Canada's Walk of Fame marks its 200th induction. Established in 1998 by the late Peter Soumalias and his partners Bill Ballard and Dusty Cohl, with Dianne Schwalm and in partnership with Gary Slaight, Canada's Walk of Fame began as a small gathering to unveil an engraved star on the sidewalks of Toronto's Entertainment District and has since expanded to a year-long national series of programs and celebrations that culminate in a national broadcast.

Representing the organization's five pillars of recognition: Arts and Entertainment; Entrepreneurship and Philanthropy; Humanitarianism; Science, Technology and Innovation; Sports and Athletics. Inductees and Honourees will be celebrated at the Annual Canada's Walk of Fame Awards Gala at Toronto's Beanfield Centre on Saturday, December 4, 2021. A special broadcast will air in December on CTV.

The 2021 Canada's Walk of Fame Inductees:

Ajay Virmani (Entrepreneurship and Philanthropy):
Trailblazing Between the Streets and the Sky.

Bret "The Hitman" Hart (Sports and Athletics):
The Courage and Grit of a Champion.

Bruce Cockburn (Arts and Entertainment):
The Voice of A Generation.

Damian Warner (Sports and Athletics):
The Greatest Athlete on Earth.

Frederick Banting, Charles Best, John Macleod, James Collip (Science, Technology and Innovation):
The Team That Saved 300 Million Lives and Counting.

Graham Greene (Arts and Entertainment):
One of Canada's Most Beloved and Iconic Actors.

Jully Black (Arts and Entertainment):
Canada's Queen of R&B / Soul and Ambassador for Women's Empowerment.

Keanu Reeves (Arts and Entertainment):
Global Superstar and Hollywood's Nice Guy.

Lieutenant-General (ret) The Honourable Roméo A. Dallaire (Humanitarianism):
Celebrated Advocate for Human Rights.

Salome Bey (Arts and Entertainment - Legend):
Canada's First Lady of Blues.

The 2021 Canada's Walk of Fame Honourees :

Serena Ryder - Allan Slaight Music Impact Honour.

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif - National Hero Honour.

    Samsung Electronics Co Ltd is likely to turn in its best quarterly profit in three years and a record revenue, on rising memory chip prices and brisk sales of its new foldable smartphones, analysts' estimates show. Operating profit for the world's biggest memory chip and smartphone maker likely jumped to 16.1 trillion won ($14 billion) in the quarter ended September, according to a Refinitiv SmartEstimate from 16 analysts, weighted toward those who are more consistently accurate. An unprecedented global shortage in semiconductor chips amid the pandemic has underpinned Samsung's results and shares, which soared 45% last year and hit a record high at the start of 2021.