The Canadian Association for Long Term Care, CanAge, Canadian Nurses Association and HealthCareCAN call on the Federal Government to Develop a Dedicated Seniors' Care Transfer

·2 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - The Canadian Association for Long Term Care (CALTC), CanAge, Canadian Nurses Association and HealthCareCAN are calling on all federal parties to champion a new dedicated federal transfer to improve long-term care and home care supports, including elder abuse prevention: the Canadian Seniors Care Transfer (CSCT).

CALTC logo with member logos (CNW Group/Canadian Association for Long-Term Care)
CALTC logo with member logos (CNW Group/Canadian Association for Long-Term Care)

Historically, federal investments across the continuum of seniors' care have been limited or not prioritized in overall health budgets. This has resulted in under-resourcing of long-term care (LTC) and home care supports for ageing in place. CALTC, CanAge, Canadian Nurses Association and HealthCareCAN recognize that seniors' care looks different in every province and territory, as each jurisdictional government regulates seniors care in different ways.

CALTC, CanAge, Canadian Nurses Association and HealthCareCAN propose that the CSCT would grow on a predictable escalator over the next 10 years. We recommend supplementing the increased health-related costs faced by provinces and territories struggling to support an ageing population through a dedicated "seniors transfer". This would increase federal funding committed to seniors' care to $23B across the care continuum care.

A Canadian Seniors Care Transfer would allow federal policymakers to strike the right balance, respecting these differences while also ensuring that provinces and territories have dedicated funding that must be used to enhance seniors' care in their jurisdiction. To learn more about the CSCT, visit caltc.ca/elections.

About CALTC

The Canadian Association for Long Term Care (CALTC) is committed to ensuring quality long-term care for all. As the leading voice for quality long-term care in Canada, CALTC advocates on behalf of seniors at the federal level and shares knowledge, insights, and best practices to ensure seniors can live and age with dignity.

About CanAGE

CanAge is Canada's national seniors' advocacy organization, working to improve the lives of older adults through advocacy, policy, and community engagement. We are a non-partisan, non-profit organization and backed by a broad pan-Canadian membership base. Find out more.

About Canadian Nurses Association

The Canadian Nurses Association (CNA) is the national and global professional voice of Canadian nursing. We represent registered nurses, nurse practitioners, licensed and registered practical nurses, registered psychiatric nurses and retired nurses across all 13 provinces and territories.

About HealthCareCAN

HealthCareCAN is the national voice of healthcare organizations and hospitals across Canada. We foster informed and continuous, results-oriented discovery and innovation across the continuum of healthcare. For more information visit www.healthcarecan.ca.

SOURCE Canadian Association for Long-Term Care

Cision
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/15/c9398.html

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Steep Discounts

    Investing is all about profits, and part of generating profits is knowing when to start the game. The old adage says to buy low and sell high, and while it’s tempting just to discount cliches like that, they’ve passed into common currency because they embody a fundamental truth. Buying low is always a good start in building a portfolio. The trick, however, is recognizing the right stocks to buy low. Prices fall for a reason, and sometimes that reason is fundamental unsoundness. Fortunately, Wall

  • Merck CEO: Authorization of its experimental antiviral COVID-19 treatment could come by year end

    Merck & Co. Inc. said it expects the company's experimental oral antiviral treatment for COVID-19 could get emergency authorization by the end of the year. "We expect to be able to see clinical data here in the back half of the year and still have the potential for an interim analysis and potential for emergency use authorization before year end," Merck CEO Robert Davis told investors at the Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference on Monday. Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics Inc. have been

  • Top Pharmaceutical Stocks for Q4 2021

    These are the pharmaceutical stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q4 2021.

  • Recent Poor Results Have Made This Promising Cathie Wood Pick a Bargain

    Years of clinical trials, scrutinized results, and a hoped-for (but not guaranteed) approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration are all part of the lifecycle. If clinical trials repeatedly fall short of expectations or an FDA approval fails to materialize, it can be money down the drain for shareholders. Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FATE) is hoping for the latter result for its immunotherapy treatments of B-cell lymphoma -- cancer that forms in a person's white blood cells.

  • Eating This Food Daily May Help Reduce a Harmful Type of Belly Fat, According to a New Study

    Hint: It's one of our faves!

  • Why Moderna, Pfizer, and Other Vaccine Stocks Dropped Today

    Booster shot revenue could be at risk.

  • This Beloved Little Debbie Snack Has Just Been Recalled

    Little Debbie is one of the most beloved snack food companies in the U.S., with fans of the brand going wild for everything from the company's Zebra Cakes to its Honey Buns. However, there's one treat from the iconic brand that fans may want to steer clear of for the time being now that the U.S Food&Drug Administration (FDA) has just announced its recall. Read on to find out if your favorite dessert is affected.RELATED: Don't Eat Any Foods Made by This Company Right Now, FDA Warns. A popular Lit

  • Why Shares of MiMedx Are Collapsing Today

    Shares of MiMedx Group (NASDAQ: MDXG) are down more than 60% as of 12:15 p.m. EDT today after a pair of clinical trials failed to demonstrate their intended benefits. The first was a phase 2b study to treat knee osteoarthritis (KOA). There was also no statistically significant difference between a cohort of patients evaluated at the three-month or six-month end point.

  • Pfizer CEO Expects Covid Vaccine Data In Babies, Young Children Next Month

    Pfizer stock inched higher Tuesday on expectations for the firm could release results for its Covid vaccine in young children next month.

  • UK would not have approved Valneva COVID vaccine, health secretary says

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain cancelled its contract for about 100 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine being developed by France's Valneva in part because it was clear it would not be approved for use in the country, UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid said on Tuesday. "There are commercial reasons that we have cancelled the contract, but what I can tell her is that it was also clear to us that the vaccine in question that the company was developing would not get approval by the MHRA here in the UK," he said in response to a question from a Scottish lawmaker. Shares in Valneva plunged 35% on Monday after it said the British government had ended a COVID-19 vaccine supply deal that could have been worth up to 1.4 billion euros ($1.65 billion).

  • Chrissy Teigen got fat removed from her cheeks. A plastic surgeon explains the procedure.

    Chrissy Teigen revealed she went under the knife and for buccal fat pad removal. A plastic surgeon weighs in.

  • What is ‘Weathering’? The phenomenon that is killing Black people slowly

    Racism kills; and that is made abundantly clear with every Black life lost to police misconduct, environmental hazard, or stress-induced […] The post What is ‘Weathering’? The phenomenon that is killing Black people slowly appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Unvaccinated people continue to drive COVID-19 growth in Minnesota

    Minnesota on Monday reported another 2,971 breakthrough coronavirus infections in fully vaccinated people, representing roughly 25% of the 11,684 new infections reported in the past week. While only a crude comparison — because breakthrough cases take longer to identify and don't match up exactly with weekly infection totals — the data indicate that unvaccinated Minnesotans are suffering the ...

  • Biden Covid team sees vaccine efficacy waning in unpublished data from Israel

    The data, which is set to be made public as soon as this week, shows that the Pfizer vaccine’s ability to prevent severe disease and hospitalization is waning over time.

  • Seriously ill COVID-19 patients double in vaccine pace-setter Singapore

    The rapid pace of new COVID-19 infections and a doubling of seriously ill patients in Singapore have raised unexpected hurdles to reopening plans for the vaccination frontrunner, where 81% of the population is fully vaccinated. Singapore, one of the fastest in the world to reach that level, has seen its inoculation rates plateau, and this month paused its gradual reopening plans, spooked by daily infections that returned to one-year peaks this month. Infections over the weekend were more than a combined 1,000 cases, a tenfold increase from a month ago.

  • Takeda eyes vaccine business growth as dengue, COVID-19 shots progress - CEO

    Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, which distributes Moderna Inc's COVID-19 shots in Japan, expects vaccines to become a bigger part of its portfolio as shots for dengue fever and COVID-19 near regulatory approval, its chief executive said. Takeda, Japan's biggest drugmaker and among the top 10 globally after its 2019 takeover of Shire Plc, has traditionally been known more for its cancer and gastrointestinal treatments. But vaccines have defined much of the company's activities during the coronavirus pandemic, as it worked to bring foreign-developed shots into Japan.

  • Eye conditions linked to significantly increased risk of dementia

    People who develop certain eye conditions are also at increased risk of dementia, according to new research.

  • It’s Crunch Time for Biden’s Booster Plan. The Debate is Growing.

    A month ago, a rollout of Covid-19 booster doses across the U.S. for Americans of all ages by the end of September seemed almost certain, but pushback is mounting.

  • If You Notice These 2 Things, You're at Risk of COVID, Virus Experts Say

    The best practices for protecting yourself against COVID out in public have basically become second nature at this point in the pandemic. But when it comes to figuring out how careful you have to be when you're on the road, it can be harder to gauge exactly what might be putting your health in danger—especially as the Delta variant continues to spread. But virus experts advise that the situations putting you at the highest risk of COVID can look fairly similar no matter where in the world you ar

  • QAnon Followers Threaten Hospital After Outspoken COVID Denier Dies Of COVID

    Veronica Wolski was known for spreading anti-vaccine and pro-QAnon messages.