U.S. markets open in 1 hour 54 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,482.50
    +24.25 (+0.54%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,801.00
    +194.00 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,519.75
    +78.25 (+0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,239.90
    +17.20 (+0.77%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.32
    +0.60 (+0.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.40
    -1.70 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    23.64
    -0.26 (-1.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1779
    -0.0038 (-0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3410
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.30
    +0.50 (+2.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3817
    -0.0020 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0970
    +0.1870 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,782.52
    -1,141.27 (-2.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,142.03
    -63.72 (-5.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,087.60
    +58.40 (+0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,447.37
    +65.53 (+0.22%)
     

The Canadian Association for Long Term Care, AdvantAGE Ontario, CanAge, Canadian Nurses Association and HealthCareCAN call on the Federal Parties to Address the Seniors' Care Staffing Crisis

·4 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - The Canadian Association for Long Term Care (CALTC), AdvantAGE Ontario, CanAge, Canadian Nurses Association and HealthCareCAN are advocating for the development of a pan-Canadian health and human resources strategy that recognizes the significant challenges care providers face across Canada in attracting and recruiting talent for senior care.

Canadian Association for Long-Term Care Logo (CNW Group/Canadian Association for Long-Term Care)
Canadian Association for Long-Term Care Logo (CNW Group/Canadian Association for Long-Term Care)

Collectively, we are calling on all Canadians to ask their local candidates about their plans to support seniors.

Staffing in long-term care is a priority for homes as shortages are common in all provinces. Without a national approach, provinces will be left to compete against each other for human resources, once again leaving the sector open to inequality across the country. We need to ensure there are enough staff to support our seniors so they can age with dignity.

As we consider options for workforce development in long-term care, we must consider immigration and the potential to connect qualified newcomers with employment in long-term care settings.

There are several key considerations that must be addressed through a pan-Canadian health and human resources strategy, including workload, hours of care, skill mix, recruitment strategies supported by immigration, education, and employee mental health. Collectively, we are calling on all Canadians to ask their local candidates about their plans to support seniors.

Quotes

"We need to develop mental health programs to support staff to build resiliency so when crises occur, staff in our homes are better equipped to deal with the pressures they face day to day in the home," says CALTC CEO Jodi Hall.

"Long-term care staff have absorbed much of the impacts from working on the front lines throughout the pandemic. Now more than ever, staff are leaving the sector due to stress – a strategy is urgently needed to retain and attract staff," says AdvantAGE Ontario CEO Lisa Levin.

"Adequate level of qualified staff, with the right mix of skills, is the cornerstone of person-centered long-term care" says CanAge CEO Laura Tamblyn Watts.

"We have seen staffing levels continue to reduce and we're concerned seniors will not be able to continue to access the care they need as our population continues to age," says Canadian Nurses Association CEO Mike Villeneuve.

"Without staff, seniors will not be able to access quality care regardless of where they live which is why we need the federal government to adopt a comprehensive health human resources strategy now to support all Canadians," says HealthCareCAN President and CEO Paul-Émile Cloutier. "If this would have previously been addressed, we would not be in this dire situation today." added Mr. Cloutier.

About CALTC
The Canadian Association for Long Term Care (CALTC) is committed to ensuring quality long-term care for all. As the leading voice for quality long-term care in Canada, CALTC advocates on behalf of seniors at the federal level and shares knowledge, insights, and best practices to ensure seniors can live and age with dignity.

About AdvantAGE Ontario
AdvantAge Ontario has been the trusted voice for senior care for over 100 years and is the only provincial association representing the full spectrum of the senior care continuum. Our more than 400 members are located across the province and include not-for-profit, charitable, and municipal long-term care homes, seniors' housing, assisted living in supportive housing and community service agencies.

About CanAGE
CanAge is Canada's national seniors' advocacy organization, working to improve the lives of older adults through advocacy, policy, and community engagement. We are a non-partisan, non-profit organization and backed by a broad pan-Canadian membership base. Find out more.

About Canadian Nurses Association
The Canadian Nurses Association (CNA) is the national and global professional voice of Canadian nursing. We represent registered nurses, nurse practitioners, licensed and registered practical nurses, registered psychiatric nurses and retired nurses across all 13 provinces and territories.

About HealthCareCAN
HealthCareCAN is the national voice of healthcare organizations and hospitals across Canada. We foster informed and continuous, results-oriented discovery and innovation across the continuum of healthcare. For more information visit www.healthcarecan.ca.

SOURCE Canadian Association for Long-Term Care

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/13/c0885.html

Recommended Stories

  • Delta variant: Unvaccinated and vaccinated people 'are not in the same ballpark' of risk, doctor explains

    Amid fears of new variants emerging and evading COVID-19 vaccines, health experts are urging the public to remember that being fully vaccinated is very different from being unvaccinated.

  • 15 Words From President Biden That Could Equal Billions for Pfizer and Moderna

    Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) have already fully vaccinated 96 million and 66 million Americans, respectively. "As your president, I'm announcing a new plan to require more Americans to be vaccinated," Biden said according to a transcript published by The New York Times. Now, a whole new group of people must opt for vaccination if they hope to work.

  • Sarah Harding’s death is a warning to all young women

    In talking about her diagnosis, Harding revealed that she had put off going to see her GP. None of us should make the same mistake

  • 60 Percent of Virus Experts Wouldn't Do These 6 Things Right Now, Data Shows

    The summer of 2021 wasn't exactly what many of us hoped it would be. Weeks of climbing vaccination rates and declining COVID cases in the spring had many of envisioning a summer of increased freedoms like eating in restaurants, traveling without worry, and gathering with friends and family for long overdue milestone celebrations. But soon, those statistics turned in the opposite directions as the Delta variant took hold; instead, it was case numbers that started climbing and vaccination rates sl

  • Analyst Report: AbbVie Inc.

    AbbVie is a drug company with a strong exposure to immunology and oncology. The company's top drug, Humira, represents close to half of the company's current profits. The company was spun off from Abbott in early 2013. The recent acquisition of Allergan adds several new drugs in aesthetics and women's health.

  • The Week Ahead In Biotech (Sept. 12-18): Calliditas FDA Decision, Adcom Review For Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, Oncology Conference And IPOs

    Biotech stocks retreated in the holiday-shortened week ending Sept. 10, reversing course from the previous week. Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ: HGEN) was among the biggest decliners of the week after the company said the Food and Drug Administration refused to authorize its COVID-19 treatment for emergency use. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (MRSN) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (APLS) pulled back notably in reaction to clinical trial disappointments. On the other hand, Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRZN), w

  • Block Vectura takeover, Philip Morris investors urged

    The UK’s largest lung disease charity has urged shareholders to block a big tobacco takeover of drug maker Vectura ahead of a deadline on Wednesday.

  • Phony Diagnoses Hide High Rates of Drugging at Nursing Homes

    The handwritten doctor’s order was just eight words long, but it solved a problem for Dundee Manor, a nursing home in rural South Carolina struggling to handle a new resident with severe dementia. David Blakeney, 63, was restless and agitated. The home’s doctor wanted him on an antipsychotic medication called Haldol, a powerful sedative. “Add Dx of schizophrenia for use of Haldol,” read the doctor’s order, using the medical shorthand for “diagnosis.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the N

  • Four-year-old girl dies of Covid after anti-vaxxer mom contracts virus

    Kali Cook died in her sleep on 7 September, within hours of showing symptoms of coronavirus

  • Anti-vaxxers mock up leaflets imitating NHS documents and cartoon posters targeting children

    ‘Children are not at risk from Covid,’ leaflet falsely claims

  • Hitting the Books: How Florence Nightingale changed medicine using stats and 'rose charts'

    Maladies of Empire by Jim Downs explores how many aspects of modern medicine are borne on the backs of humanity's most abhorrent impulses, though in the excerpt below, Downs illustrates how one woman's unyielding tenacity and fastidious record keeping helped launch the field of preventative medicine.

  • Florida hospitals continue to report fewer COVID hospitalizations and ICU patients

    In a continuing downward swing, 11,701 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 in Florida, according to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services report on Sunday from 259 Florida hospitals.

  • Over-the-counter rapid antigen tests can help slow the spread of COVID-19 -- here's how to use them effectively

    Rapid antigen COVID-19 tests, designed for use at home, can show results in 15 minutes. Ellen Moran via Getty ImagesThe rise of the highly transmissible delta variant around the U.S. has increased demand for rapid antigen COVID-19 tests that can be purchased from a pharmacy without a prescription, used at home, school or work and that give results in 15 minutes. On Sept. 9, 2021, the White House announced several initiatives to improve access to rapid antigen tests: It will use the Defense Produ

  • Health system workers abruptly drop COVID-19 vax mandate lawsuit

    The lawsuit filed against the Henry Ford Health System after their vaccination mandate, which required all employees to get vaccinated, […] The post Health system workers abruptly drop COVID-19 vax mandate lawsuit appeared first on TheGrio.

  • 20 Ways Your Grocery Store Makes You Sick

    The grocery store seems so innocent: A cabinet-filling cornucopia of sustenance for you and your family. Turns out, it contains an average soap opera's worth of secrets. As soon as you walk in the door — wait, don't grab that cart before you read this — you're presented with some pretty serious threats to your health, from secretly unhealthy products to marketing gimmicks to the stuff that lurks on the freezer door handles. That's why Eat This, Not That! Health asked top experts to reveal the wa

  • How Keytruda's Latest Approval in China Boosts Merck

    Earlier this month, China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) announced the approval of Merck's (NYSE: MRK) Keytruda, in combination with platinum- and fluoropyrimidine-based chemotherapy, as a first-line treatment for patients with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic carcinoma of the esophagus or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ). The regulatory approval comes 15 months after the drug was initially approved as a second-line monotherapy for the treatment of patients with another form of esophageal cancer. Let's examine the burden of esophageal cancer in China, the efficacy of Keytruda in treating locally advanced unresectable or metastatic esophageal or GEJ carcinoma, and the amount of additional revenue that this label expansion could create for Keytruda.

  • Chris Wallace Grills GOP Guv: Why Do You Oppose Vaccine Mandates for COVID but Not Chickenpox?

    Fox News SundayFox News anchor Chris Wallace repeatedly confronted Republican Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts over his opposition to the Biden administration’s new coronavirus vaccine mandates and requirements, highlighting the governor’s seemingly contradictory position on other vaccines.After President Joe Biden announced a new series of rules that will mandate all federal employees to be vaccinated and require many private-sector employees to either be inoculated or tested weekly, several Republi

  • Salesforce to help relocate employees after Texas abortion law

    Salesforce will help employees who want to leave Texas after a law that imposed a ban on abortions after six weeks went into effect this month, CEO Marc Benioff said on Friday.Why it matters: Salesforce is the latest company to take action against the law that's known to be one of the most restrictive abortion bans in the U.S.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Last week, rideshare companies Lyft and Uber said they would cover all legal fees for drivers sue

  • One Major Effect of Vitamin D on Your Bladder, New Study Says

    An overactive bladder can feel both embarrassing and like a major nuisance—but if you suffer from this condition, you're not alone. The American Urological Association states 33 million Americans experience an overactive bladder. Currently, there are a lot of cutting-edge medications to treat this… but if you'd prefer to try making a small shift to your daily routine rather than start on a prescription, an impressive new study suggests one supplement that's already been making headlines lately.F

  • Don't Be Fooled By Religious Arguments For Texas' Abortion Law. It's Un-Christian.

    "While anti-abortion lawmakers often cloak their positions in Christian faith, S.B. 8 is theologically unsound."