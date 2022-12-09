U.S. markets close in 5 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,958.22
    -5.29 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,696.77
    -84.71 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,068.24
    -13.76 (-0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,812.69
    -5.60 (-0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.23
    +0.77 (+1.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,810.60
    +9.10 (+0.51%)
     

  • Silver

    23.53
    +0.28 (+1.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0534
    -0.0026 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5360
    +0.0450 (+1.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2257
    +0.0019 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.8190
    +0.1890 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,172.33
    +255.12 (+1.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    404.55
    -1.69 (-0.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,481.25
    +9.08 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,901.01
    +326.58 (+1.18%)
     

Canadian, Australian Dollars Lose Luster as Central Banks Signal Hiking Pause

Naomi Tajitsu
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The performance of the Canadian and Australian dollars this week is a hint of what’s to come for policy makers who don’t keep pace with the Federal Reserve.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The loonie fell 1.1% against the US dollar since last Friday even as the Bank of Canada delivered a bigger hike than some traders expected, as officials hinted they are considering a pause to their nine-month long tightening cycle. The aussie was little changed even as the Reserve Bank of Australia hiked again, as policy makers also signaled they are almost done raising interest rates.

The looming end of both tightening campaigns is a major milestone for these central banks, which started hiking earlier this year to combat rampant inflation. But with the Fed expected to keep raising rates to about 5% by March, it puts their currencies at risk. Money markets imply Canada’s rates peaking slightly above 4.5% by early 2023, while Australia’s benchmark is seen reaching as much as 3.6%.

“This week’s move in CAD could very well be a canary in the coal mine for other high-beta currencies,” said Jay Zhao-Murray, a currency analyst at Monex Canada in Toronto.

The BOC, which raised rates by 400 basis points since March to 4.25%, has signaled concern about growth, saying in its rate decision statement there’s growing evidence that tighter monetary policy is curbing domestic demand. It was the first time since the start of this tightening cycle that the language on future hikes has substantially changed. In previous decisions, the bank included a line clearly indicating that rates would need to rise further.

“The narrative has shifted away from the size of the hike to: Will they hike or not?,” said Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currency strategist Bipan Rai about Canada’s rate decision. The bank says the loonie could drop toward 1.38 per US dollar by the end of the year, though the move may not last long as the Canadian currency is still seen as oversold.

The RBA, which lifted borrowing costs by 300 points since May to 3.1%, was the first developed economy to downshift to quarter-point hikes in October and has signaled a potential pause ahead to assess the impact of moves so far. The front end of the nation’s yield curve was inverted for the first time in 21 months, underscoring investor doubts as to whether the central bank can continue to raise its policy rate in the face of rising recession risks.

More central banks are expected to gear down the pace of tightening next week. Markets are pricing in a smaller 50 basis point rate hike each from the Fed, the Bank of England and the European Central Bank, although none are seen ending their hiking campaigns just yet. The Swiss National Bank and the Norges Bank are also expected to slow the pace of tightening next week.

The BOC’s stop signal was accompanied by a hefty 50 basis point rate rise on Wednesday, breaking with the conventional thinking that central banks will gradually slow the pace of tightening before stopping.

“It could be another leg lower from here if markets start to speculate more seriously on what happens after a pause,” said Lee Hardman, a currency analyst at MUFG Bank Ltd. “Markets are expecting many central banks to reach a peak in rates next year, but if they do it in an abrupt way, or stop the hiking cycle sooner than expected, that could have a negative impact on their currencies.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Euro zone banks hand back another $472 billion of ECB cash

    Euro zone banks are set to repay early another 447.5 billion euros ($472 billion) in multi-year loans from the European Central Bank, bringing the total reduction of outstanding loans to nearly 800 billion euros in just a few weeks, the ECB said on Friday. Banks had until recently been sitting on 2.1 trillion euros worth of cash from the ECB's Targeted Longer-Term Refinancing Operations (TLTRO), launched to encourage lending and spur economic activity when the euro zone was threatened with deflation. But inflation is now surging and the ECB raised borrowing costs on these loans last month, hoping banks would rather hand back the funds than pay the extra interest.

  • UK's Hunt says public-sector pay restraint needed to tame inflation

    LONDON (Reuters) -British finance minister Jeremy Hunt said on Friday that he did not wish to see pay rises for public-sector workers that might reduce the pace at which the government expects double-digit inflation to fall. Britain is in the midst of a wave of industrial action in both the public sector and the privately operated rail sector, which relies heavily on government subsidies, as well as other industries including postal and telecoms workers. Pay for almost all British workers has lagged behind consumer price inflation, which hit a 41-year high of 11.1% in October, and the shortfall is especially big in the public sector, where pay rose an annual average of 2.4% in the three months to the end of September.

  • Russia might raise taxes in high-margin resource sectors -Finance Minister

    Russia is already gearing up for more than $60 billion in tax increases for the oil and gas industry in 2023-2025, the biggest such rises in its history, as it seeks to plug a budget gap and fund its military campaign in Ukraine. "Detailed, substantive analysis allows us to still find resource sectors where high margins are formed and where it is possible to increase the fiscal burden without harming the operational and investment activities of companies," the RIA news agency quoted Sazanov as saying. He said the basic parameters of the tax system would remain stable and that there would be no changes to VAT rates, profit taxes and income tax.

  • Explainer-Who holds Ghana's debt and what restructuring is planned?

    Ghana has begun restructuring its debt by rolling out a plan to swap $10.5 billion in local bonds with new ones, seeking IMF help and by preparing a proposal to restructure its foreign debt as the West African country struggles with its worst economic crisis in a generation. Inflation in Ghana has soared in 2022 to a 21-year peak of 40.4% annually in October. The cedi has lost more than 50% of its value this year, pushing up the cost of Ghana's external debt.

  • UK, Italy and Japan Merge Plans for Next-Generation Fighter

    (Bloomberg) -- Britain and Italy agreed to merge plans for a next-generation warplane with a parallel project in Japan, in a bid to bring a new fighter into service by 2035 amid heightened tensions with Russia and China.Most Read from BloombergCeline Dion Brings Attention to Stiff Person Syndrome: Here’s What It IsTesla's Troubles Are Piling Up While Elon Musk Is Distracted With TwitterPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingChina Delivers First Homegrown Plane to Take On

  • Walmart’s Payments Startup PhonePe Seeks to Raise $1 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Walmart Inc.-owned digital payments brand PhonePe is seeking to raise as much as $1 billion from General Atlantic and existing investors including Tiger Global Management, Qatar Investment Authority and Microsoft Corp., people familiar with the matter said, even as global funding dries up for startups.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressWNBA Star Griner Released in O

  • Intel (INTC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    Intel (INTC) closed the most recent trading day at $28.33, moving -0.94% from the previous trading session.

  • BNP Paribas hands its London bankers standardised job titles to ensure transparency

    BNP Paribas is introducing titles to grade hundreds of investment bank employees in the UK, a move to ensure a transparent job evaluation scheme, after a discrimination suit showed a lack of clarity on duties and pay at the French lender. Investment banks typically use standardised job titles to mark career milestones, starting at analyst and culminating at managing director. BNP instead has alternative designations for some employees, with the bank's most senior UK-based traders and bankers named 'heads of desk' or 'heads of team'.

  • Canadian oil companies, lighter in debt, have cash to spare despite falling prices

    After a bumper year of share buybacks and dividends, investors in debt-light Canadian oil and gas producers are set to reward shareholders even more in 2023 as they generate ample cash and show little appetite for acquisitions. Oil companies are facing faltering prices and Canadian firms are also absorbing an unusually punishing discount for their heavy-grade crude. BMO Capital Markets analysts estimate the top 35 companies will generate C$54 billion ($39.7 billion) in free cash flow in 2023, 16% lower than this year.

  • Is There An Opportunity With Sapiens International Corporation N.V.'s (NASDAQ:SPNS) 23% Undervaluation?

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Sapiens International Corporation N.V...

  • Mizuho Downgrades Crypto Exchange Coinbase to ‘Underperform,’ Cuts Price Target to $30

    The bank’s analysis shows that 2023 revenue estimates for the crypto exchange are overly optimistic.

  • Can Teenagers Invest in Roth IRAs?

    People of any age can fund a Roth IRA if their earned income covers the contributions. Teens can earn decades of compound interest by investing early.

  • AMD Likely To Gain Share In 4Q As Intel's Gains Reverse, Analyst Says While Seeing Correction In 1H23

    Citi analyst Christopher Danely's channel checks indicate that order rates from the PC food chain remain depressed amid poor demand and excess inventory, and the data center end market is also rolling over. It appears the share gains of Intel Corp's (NASDAQ: INTC) CPU business in 3Q22 has reversed, and Danely expects Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) to gain back market share in 4Q22. However, the analyst expects a poor PC environment to persist into 2023 and downside to Consensus estima

  • ‘I didn't like his attitude’: Jim Cramer just blasted Jamie Dimon’s outlook on the US economy, says he has no tolerance for 'fear-mongering' — here are 2 bullish ideas

    Is it time to bet on a turnaround?

  • Is AT&T's 7% Dividend Yield Safe?

    If you're looking to generate passive income, AT&T's stock provides a healthy dividend payment.

  • Summit Therapeutics Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SMMT) CEO Robert Duggan is the most upbeat insider, and their holdings increased by 431% last week

    If you want to know who really controls Summit Therapeutics Inc. ( NASDAQ:SMMT ), then you'll have to look at the...

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less than $30

    Granted, some of the highest-quality stocks have lofty share prices. You can invest in one of the best renewable energy companies around in one of two ways -- buy shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE: BEP) or buy shares of Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE: BEPC). One big plus for Brookfield Renewable Partners is its distribution.

  • Why Camping World Holdings Stock Was Down 14% This Week

    Camping World Holdings (NYSE: CWH) investors lost ground to a declining market this week. Shares were down 14% through Thursday trading compared to a 2.7% slump in the wider market, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Camping World Holdings' stock was pressured by news from a rival that suggests more pain ahead for the RV industry.

  • Down 36% From Its High, Is Alphabet Stock a Screaming Buy Right Now?

    Short-term headwinds cratered its stock, but there is evidence to suggest this search leader will bounce back.

  • Where Will Netflix's Stock Be In 3 Years?

    Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), like many of its streaming rivals, has seen its share price tumble over the last year as global inflation rates have crunched household budgets. With this in mind, let's explore what Netflix is doing right now, and how it might influence the streamer's stock over the coming years. After reporting a dip in user numbers earlier this year, Netflix announced it would introduce a lower-cost ad-supported tier.