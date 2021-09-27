U.S. markets open in 5 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,459.75
    +14.00 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,826.00
    +152.00 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,355.50
    +36.75 (+0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,255.50
    +11.50 (+0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.84
    +0.86 (+1.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,757.30
    +5.60 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    22.62
    +0.20 (+0.89%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1704
    -0.0014 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.84
    -0.79 (-4.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3691
    +0.0010 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.6850
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,825.16
    +2,523.90 (+6.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,091.62
    -11.44 (-1.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,088.82
    +37.34 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,240.06
    -8.75 (-0.03%)
     

Canadian Authorities Issue Crypto Marketing Strategy Warnings

David Thomas
·1 min read

BeInCrypto –

Predatory marketing campaigns by crypto trading platforms in Canada have been flagged by the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) and the Investment Industry Organization of Canada (IIROC).

The marketing and advertising that crypto trading platforms have engaged in may be in breach of existing securities legislation and may have raised public investor concern, by using “gambling style promotions” that encourage risky trading.

This, in the view of the IIROC President and CEO Andrew Kriegler, must factor into the consciousness of trading platforms. Kriegler advocates that all marketing and advertising should meet requirements to treat investors fairly and honestly.

This story was seen first on BeInCrypto Join our Telegram Group and get trading signals, a free trading course and more stories like this on BeInCrypto

Recommended Stories

  • The most accurate stock-market predictor was released this week. The next 10 years don’t look good.

    A Federal Reserve report showed Americans have a high allocation to equities, which is a contrarian indicator suggesting weak returns are ahead.

  • Oppenheimer Says There’s Room for Over 50% Gains in These 3 Stocks

    There is an old Chinese curse that says “May he live in interesting times.” Like it or not, we live in interesting times. COVID is receding but not gone, and while markets have rebounded well from the crisis (the S&P 500 is up 19% so far this year), the general economy is showing some worrisome signs. Jobs creation slowed in August, and employers reported over 11 million unfilled positions – but unemployment, while ticking down, remains above 5%. More ominously, in an indication that supply chai

  • Dow Jones Futures: Bull Market Rally On Track, 5 Stocks In Buy Zones; Tesla FSD Beta Opens

    Bulls prevailed in a pivotal week for the stock market rally. Here's what to do now. Tesla broke out ahead of a big FSD Beta release.

  • 3 Stocks Baby Boomers Can Hold for the Long Term

    Buying stocks can benefit investors of all ages. And the younger you are the more time is available for those investments to compound. But today's market full of biotech and artificial intelligence companies can be intimidating for those a little later in their investing journey.

  • 4 Stocks That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2030

    Publicly traded companies hitting a $1 trillion market cap is psychologically fulfilling but pretty rare. Of the more than 8,000 securities investors can choose from, just five in the U.S. have hit a valuation of $1 trillion or higher: Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, and Facebook. This growth, coupled with ongoing innovation, should allow additional companies to attain the psychologically important $1 trillion valuation.

  • 15 Best Short Squeeze Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 15 best short squeeze stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Short Squeeze Stocks To Buy Now. The retail investor frenzy at the stock market and the short squeeze saga involving GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) […]

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy in a Market Crash

    Chinese property owner Evergrande looks as though it may default on its debts, and many fear this could spark a domino effect causing a global economic recession, which is why the stock market plunged last week. Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL), Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB), and Altria (NYSE: MO) are three stocks that could help insulate your portfolio from the next downturn. A safe place with thick walls and a well-stocked pantry is the consumer staples sector, and Colgate-Palmolive is one of the most solid companies in it.

  • Hedge Funds are Selling Microsoft (MSFT) and Buying These 10 Tech Stocks Instead

    In this article, we discuss the 10 tech stocks hedge funds are buying instead of Microsoft. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Hedge Funds are Selling Microsoft and Buying These 5 Tech Stocks Instead. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) crossed $2 trillion in market capitalization in late June this […]

  • Cryptocurrency exchanges rush to cut ties with Chinese users after fresh crackdown

    Cryptocurrency exchanges and providers of crypto services are scrambling to sever business ties with mainland Chinese clients, after Beijing last Friday issued a blanket ban on all crypto trading and mining. In a culmination of years of efforts to rein in the sector, 10 powerful Chinese government bodies including the central bank, said overseas exchanges were barred from providing services to mainland investors via the internet - a previously grey area - and vowed to jointly root out "illegal" cryptocurrency activities. Huobi Global and Binance, two of the world's largest exchanges and popular with Chinese users, have stopped new registrations of accounts by mainland customers.

  • How can you best protect your investments if inflation continues to rise?

    Which assets are the best hedges against inflation? What's likely to happen with inflation this year? Financial experts weigh in.

  • Dell Is About to Become a Great Dividend Stock

    Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) shareholders are about to realize a corporate event they've been looking forward to for over a year now: the tax-free spinoff of Dell's 80.6% stake in virtualization software company VMware (NYSE: VMW). Dell's stock has already done quite well in 2021, up more than 40% on the year, in anticipation of the move. Last week, management held an analyst day, touting its outlook for the core business, as well as the future implementation of a large share repurchase plan and initiation of what looks to be a hefty future dividend.

  • 2 Top Telehealth Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    It might be convenient to think of telehealth as a remnant of the pandemic, a new way of doing things that will quickly disappear when things go back to normal. Telehealth was growing by leaps and bounds even before COVID-19 forced many of us to connect with healthcare professionals virtually. With so many companies now touting elements of remote care, it can be hard for investors to choose how to get exposure to this burgeoning industry.

  • EV Maker Polestar Plans to Go Public Via Gores SPAC

    (Bloomberg) -- Polestar, the electric-carmaker controlled by Volvo Car AB and its owner Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co., has agreed to go public through a merger with blank-check company Gores Guggenheim Inc., according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignBerlin Referendum Co

  • Recent 7.2% pullback isn't enough to hurt long-term BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) shareholders, they're still up 400% over 1 year

    BioNTech SE ( NASDAQ:BNTX ) shareholders have seen the share price descend 11% over the month. But that isn't a problem...

  • 3 Stocks We Are Buying in This Wild September Market

    The market's recent volatility may have you feeling skittish, but it has turned some good investing opportunities into even better deals.

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • PBOC Adds Liquidity; More Trouble Among Peers: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank pumped liquidity into the financial system after borrowing costs rose, as lingering risks posed by China Evergrande Group’s debt crisis hurt market sentiment toward its peers as well.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignBerlin Referendum Could Determine the Future of the City’s Ho

  • 3 Stocks We're Ready to Buy if the Market Crashes This Month

    These tech stocks are riding secular growth trends, but would be especially good buys if there's a market pullback.

  • 10 Best Stocks for Dividends

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best stocks for dividends. You can skip our detailed analysis of these dividend stocks’ outlook for 2021 and the merits of dividend investing and go directly to the 5 Best Stocks for Dividends. With the spread of the Delta variant exacerbating the pandemic-driven recession, […]

  • McDonald’s, ConocoPhillips, and Other Companies That Raised Their Dividends This Week

    McDonald’s Lockheed Martin and ConocoPhillips were among the large U.S. companies that declared dividend increases this week. Fast-food restaurant company McDonald’s (ticker: MCD) said it plans to boost its quarterly disbursement to $1.38 a share, up 7% from $1.29. The stock, which yields 2.1%, has returned about 16% this year, dividends included, as of Sept. 23, versus around 20% for the S&P 500.