Canadian Authorities Issue Crypto Marketing Strategy Warnings

BeInCrypto –

Predatory marketing campaigns by crypto trading platforms in Canada have been flagged by the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) and the Investment Industry Organization of Canada (IIROC).

The marketing and advertising that crypto trading platforms have engaged in may be in breach of existing securities legislation and may have raised public investor concern, by using “gambling style promotions” that encourage risky trading.

This, in the view of the IIROC President and CEO Andrew Kriegler, must factor into the consciousness of trading platforms. Kriegler advocates that all marketing and advertising should meet requirements to treat investors fairly and honestly.

This story was seen first on BeInCrypto Join our Telegram Group and get trading signals, a free trading course and more stories like this on BeInCrypto