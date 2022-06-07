U.S. markets open in 58 minutes

Canadian Bars & Restaurants Invited to Say Cheers! to National Bourbon Day on June 14th

·2 min read

TORONTO, June 7, 2022 /CNW/ - In a sponsored partnership with the Distilled Spirits Council of the U.S. (DISCUS), Cheers! Spirits from the USA is thrilled to invite bars, restaurants, and whiskey lovers across Canada to partake in their second annual celebration of National Bourbon Day on Monday, June 14th.

Created by DISCUS with support from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Cheers! is a long-term campaign and platform which provides Canadian industry members, media and consumers education on the production, history, techniques, flavours, and qualities of spirits distilled across the United States.

Last year, the Cheers! coast-to-coast on-premise initiative with Canadian bars and foodservice operations featured over 200 registered establishments and their signature bourbon offerings, many of which were promoted on social media and an interactive digital map provided to consumers.

This year, over 500 establishments with celebratory Bourbon offerings and initiatives are expected to be featured on the interactive map, which will be hosted on a special National Bourbon Day microsite via Cheers!

Participating locations can also expect offerings of National Bourbon Day support via the availability of influencer partnerships, social media boosting, added media coverage and special events, all to be announced.

"One interesting phenomenon during the pandemic is that American Whiskey exports to Canada continued their pre-pandemic growth trends. Between 2018 and 2021 American Whiskey exports to Canada increased by nearly 36 percent.  We anticipate that this trend will continue as adult Canadian consumers continue to gravitate to small-batch production, craftmanship and the reopening of the hospitality sector and cocktail bars," said DISCUS Vice President of International Trade Rob Maron.

Whether your offering is Bourbon cocktails, kits, spirits-food pairings, meet 'n' greets or in-house tastings, it's going to be a spirited day with bourbons and Cheers! Spirits from the USA here in Canada.

For more information, visit https://cheersspiritsfromtheusa.com and follow on Instagram @CheersAmericanSpirits.

To register for National Bourbon Day, or uncover participating locations and promotions, visit cheersbourbon.com. Follow along on Facebook @CheersAmericanSpirits and Instagram @CheersAmericanSpirits and use the official #NationalBourbonDay.

For more information about the Distilled Spirits Council of the US visit 
https://www.distilledspirits.org/.

The U.S. distilled spirits industry is committed to social responsibility. For those adults who choose to drink, they should do so in moderation and responsibly at all times. For more information: www.drinkinmoderation.org.

The Distilled Spirits Council of the United States, Inc., prohibits discrimination in its programs on the basis of race, religion, national origin, age, gender, disability, or other protected status.

