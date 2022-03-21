U.S. markets close in 1 hour 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,449.26
    -13.86 (-0.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,482.83
    -272.10 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,793.50
    -100.34 (-0.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,059.14
    -27.00 (-1.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.39
    +6.69 (+6.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,932.60
    +3.30 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    25.33
    +0.24 (+0.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1028
    -0.0033 (-0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3010
    +0.1530 (+7.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3166
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    119.3940
    +0.2240 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,111.68
    -71.62 (-0.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    944.41
    +13.38 (+1.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,442.39
    +37.66 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,827.43
    +174.53 (+0.65%)
     

CANADIAN-BORN BOUTIQUE HOSPITALITY BRAND PARADOX OPENS FLAGSHIP LOCATION IN VANCOUVER

TA Global Berhad
·6 min read

Paradox Hotel Vancouver Opens April 1st 2022 in City’s Iconic Twisting Tower

Paradox Hotel Vancouver

Signature King Room
Signature King Room

Paradox Hotel Vancouver

Lower Lobby
Lower Lobby

Vancouver, BC, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paradox Hotel Group and TA Global Berhad are thrilled to announce that Paradox Hotel Vancouver will be opening its doors to the public on April 1st, 2022. The hotel, located in downtown Vancouver's Coal Harbour, is the flagship location for Paradox Hotel Group – a global hotel and hospitality brand with locations worldwide.

In a city known for its stunning natural environment, diverse culture and progressive outlook, Paradox Hotel Vancouver represents the birth of a new identity in hospitality – one that is both familiar and surprisingly unconventional. The Paradox brand was developed by a team of experienced hoteliers in Vancouver; both the hotel and global brand focus on creating a unique guest experience.

The hotel's opening welcomes the global return to travel and tourism in Vancouver with an approach to hospitality that is true to its roots, one that delivers a genuine, attention-to-detail service experience that combines world-class amenities alongside an authentic and relatable human touch.

"The hospitality sector is currently going through a key moment of transformation as technology, and social media are quickly changing the way we travel and interact with others. We recognized a shift was occurring in how people engage with each other and also with the built environment. The height of the COVID-19 pandemic was the global catalyst for a resurgence of interest in authentic human connection and a greater expectation of personalized hospitality. As an industry leader, it was an opportune moment to realign and reinvent our business proposition to meet and adapt to the current needs and desires of the market," says Joo Kim Tiah, CEO of TA Global.

He continues, "Paradox Hotel Group was born out of an extensive study of this evolution. We have always wanted to consolidate our hotels, and the time to embark on this meaningful journey is right now. Our global teams possess decades of experience and an established network of industry partners, having developed and operated numerous high-profile hotels worldwide. Passionate about what we do, our team has a strong understanding of every aspect of hospitality business from concept development to operations. We strongly believe that a distinct identity rooted in local culture is crucial for a successful hotel group. We strive to be at the vanguard of curating inspiring and exceptional experiences for our travellers, so it was imperative to not only come out with our own distinct brand but also create something that would exceed expectations by challenging the industry status quo."

The design vision for Paradox Hotel Vancouver was to create a space for the new era of cultural tastemakers to congregate and celebrate the convergence of community in a way that is both thoughtful and unapologetically fearless. The hotel showcases a laid-back contemporary design with an upscale ambiance. It will be a global destination for travellers and locals seeking a unique experience and offering a broader spectrum of services and amenities.

"We wanted to create a hotel concept that embodied the paradoxical spirit of Vancouver, where the brand was created; a city in which world-class luxury and laid-back lifestyles go hand-in-hand," says Paradox's Head of Brand Experience Lorraine Simonds. "Paradox Hotel Vancouver is one of the most stunning luxury buildings in the city, but it's about more than luxurious travel accommodations. Our vision for the hotel is to create interactive social spaces that facilitate authentic relationships between our guests, the city and its people."

Alongside celebrated local fine-dining favourite Mott 32 by award-winning restaurant group Maximal Concepts, Paradox Hotel Vancouver will be home to two brand new hotel-centric F&B and nightclub concepts by legendary local champions After Dark Hospitality. The highly anticipated Karma Lounge and Mansion Nightclub will open in late Spring 2022, bringing the best of Vancouver's nightlife to the hotel's upper lobby and multi-level nightclub venues.

For Tony Medd, co-founder of the global brand and General Manager for Paradox Hotel Vancouver, the staff and teams behind the Paradox experience are the essential backbone to the brand's success.

"We like to challenge the status quo of how traditional hotel teams work internally and trust that it will give a distinct flavour to how our guests experience our hospitality. That starts by empowering and training our staff from groundskeepers to senior management to make decisions so that they can be a true host no matter what the ebb and flow of the industry brings."

Following the April 1st opening, Paradox Hotel Vancouver will be hosting a series of events leading up to its grand opening party; details for the Summer 2022 event will be announced in the coming months.

"We are excited to present the Paradox Hotel Vancouver to the city of Vancouver and the world," says Medd. "We have put together an incredible team to develop the hotel experience, and we can't wait to show off our flagship location."

About Paradox Hotel Group

Paradox Hotel Group is an innovative hospitality brand and award-winning hotel collective that develops, operates, and markets exceptional boutique lifestyle hotels & resorts across the world. All Paradox hotels proudly showcase Canadian hospitality, manifested through thoughtful design, best-in-class facilities and guest services, and bespoke dining and gathering concepts. Each location features multifaceted experiences that differ from the others, celebrating individuality and vibrant perspectives. Paradox Hotel Vancouver is the first Paradox-branded hotel in Canada under the Paradox Hotel Group umbrella, including Summit Lodge Boutique Hotel and Aava Hotel in Whistler, and global locations Paradox Resort & Residences in Karon Beach Phuket, and Paradox Hotel Merchant Court at Clarke Quay in Singapore. For more information, please visit www.paradoxhotels.com

About Paradox Hotel Vancouver

Paradox Hotel Vancouver boasts 147 guest rooms, including 16 one-bedroom suites and one penthouse suite. Framed by Vancouver’s iconic twisting tower designed by Arthur Erickson, the hotel features seven event venues totalling 15,000 sq.ft., a 3,982 sq.ft. wrap-around terrace, indoor pool and walk-out whirlpool, a fitness centre and 3,000 sq.ft. spa facility. Paradox has partnered with Vancouver's top food and beverage champions to deliver the best in fine dining, cocktails, locally-sourced fare and entertainment – with Mott 32, Karma Lounge and Mansion Nightclub offering elite service to impress even the most discerning guests. For more information, please visit www.paradoxhotels.com/vancouver

About TA Global Berhad

TA Group of Companies proudly boasts over 30 years of excellence with an astounding track record in the financial and property market in Malaysia. The reputation has set the foundation for success for its property arm, TA Global Berhad which was incorporated in 2008. TA Global Berhad, a leading property developer in Malaysia, is involved in a diversified range of property services which includes property development, property management, property investment, trading and hospitality operations. The company has made significant strides in establishing itself as a niche luxury lifestyle property developer with its successful launches of niche premium residential properties. The Group also boasts an extensive global hotel portfolio spanning five countries on three continents in Australia, Singapore, Thailand, China and Canada. Over the years, the company continued to expand their business, gaining a truly outstanding reputation as a leading property developer recognized locally and internationally. For more information about TA Global, please visit http://taglobal.com.my/

Attachments

CONTACT: Janice Wong TA Global Berhad janicewong@ta.com.my


Recommended Stories

  • Why Novavax Stock Is Slipping Today

    Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) were slipping 3% as of 11:21 a.m. ET on Monday after falling as much as 6.3% earlier in the day. The decline appeared to be linked to a disappointing uptake for the company's COVID-19 vaccine in Germany. European news organization The Local reported Monday morning that Germans who are skeptical about vaccination haven't been won over by Novavax's vaccine, branded as Nuvaxovid.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Sinking Today

    After a stunning rally last week, Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock opened Monday on a quiet note and was trading down 5.5% as of 10:45 a.m. ET. An analyst downgrade just ahead of earnings is hitting investor sentiment even as Nio just confirmed it will not follow the footsteps of rival Tesla in increasing prices of its electric vehicles (EVs). Nio is set to report its fourth-quarter and full year 2021 earnings after market close on Thursday.

  • Why Alibaba, JD.com, and RTX Stocks Dropped Monday

    Shares of Chinese companies that rallied Wednesday, then slipped, then rallied again on Friday, were giving back some of their gains again on Monday morning. Shares of Chinese e-cigarette maker RLX Technology (NYSE: RLX), for example, were down 8% as of 10:25 a.m. EDT. Internet giant Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) had lost 8.5%.

  • Why Anaplan Stock Was on Fire on Monday

    Shares of Anaplan (NYSE: PLAN) charged sharply higher on Monday, surging by as much as 28.1% in early trading. Anaplan announced on Sunday that it had reached a definitive agreement to be acquired by leading software investment firm Thoma Bravo for $66 per share. It also represents a premium of approximately 46% to the volume-weighted average price of Anaplan stock for the five-day period that ended on March 18, according to a press release issued by the company.

  • Boeing stock dips after China Eastern Airlines 737 plane crashes

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman discusses how Boeing stock is performing.&nbsp;

  • Should You Still Keep Your Shopify (SHOP) Stake?

    Davis Funds, an investment management firm, published its “Davis New York Venture Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the full year of 2021, Davis New York Venture Fund returned 12.5%. Although the earnings of the fund’s portfolio companies have grown 1% per year faster than […]

  • Wheat prices soar on Ukraine fears, but U.S. growers can't cash in

    After Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent global wheat futures soaring, U.S. farmer Vance Ehmke was eager to sell his grain. Local prices shot up roughly 30% to nearly $12 a bushel, about the highest Ehmke could recall in 45 years of farming near the western Kansas town of Healy. Instead of reaping a windfall, Ehmke found a commodities market turned upside down.

  • Is DiDi Global (DIDI) A Wise Investment to Take?

    Davis Funds, an investment management firm, published its “Davis Global Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. After outperforming for the previous five-, 10- and 15-year periods, Davis Global Fund underperformed in 2021. As a result, the earnings of Davis Global Fund portfolio companies have grown at […]

  • Boeing Alert: Trading the Stock After the 737 Crash in China

    Boeing stock is moving lower after a 737-800 crash in China. Here's the big-picture layout for the shares now.

  • The Ugly Truth About Trump Media Acquirer Digital World's Shares

    Many issues face investors in the company, above and beyond the sharp falloff of interest in Truth Social

  • Here's the secret message from Warren Buffett's newest big deals

    Warren Buffett has made a few power moves in March. Here's what these big deals signal to investors.

  • U.S. Response to Russia's Hypersonic Weapons is Counting on These Companies

    With the first claimed use of a hypersonic weapon by Russia in the invasion of Ukraine, attention is again focusing on defense contractors in the U.S. that are trying to develop their own. Among U.S. defense contractors notable for their efforts are Lockheed Martin , Northrop Grumman and Raytheon .

  • Should You Still Consider Buying Tesla (TSLA) Shares?

    Davis Funds, an investment management firm, published its “Davis New York Venture Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the full year of 2021, Davis New York Venture Fund returned 12.5%. Although the earnings of the fund’s portfolio companies have grown 1% per year faster than […]

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    Wall Street bounced back in a major way last week, and that was also the case for my three stocks to avoid. The three names I figured were going to move lower last week -- Anthem (NYSE: ANTM), GameStop (NYSE: GME), and StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) -- were up 3%, down 2%, and up 53%, respectively, averaging out to an 18% increase. The surge in StoneCo was obviously going to be way too much to overcome.

  • GameStop Earnings Pull Back the Covers a Little Further on Its Turnaround

    GameStop (NYSE: GME) knows what it did wrong in the past, but it's a different company today than what it was even at the start of last year. It's put out help wanted ads, set up a website, and called for creators to participate in a new NFT gaming platform and marketplace it's developing.

  • The Smart Money Is Buying This Big-Data Stock

    In a very tumultuous year for high-growth software stocks, data analytics company Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK) has actually held up well. On March 4, private equity firm Hellman & Friedman disclosed a massive $1.39 billion purchase of Splunk, good for 7.5% of the company, making Hellman & Freeman Splunk's largest shareholder.

  • Gas prices: ‘We’re starting to see demand destruction,’ energy strategist says

    KPMG Global Head of Energy Regina Mayor joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss oil market swings, supply chain disruptions, and the EU's consideration of a Russian oil ban.

  • 3 Stocks Down 50% or More That Wall Street Thinks Could Nearly Double

    Here are three stocks down 50% or more that Wall Street thinks could double within the next 12 months. Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) has lost roughly two-thirds of its market cap since October 2021. Wall Street expects a big comeback for the stock, though, with a 12-month price target reflecting an upside potential of around 95%.

  • Selling Amazon After the Stock Split? Here's What You Should Know.

    Selling shares of Amazon might be enticing, but don't move too fast or you could end up with an unexpected tax bill.

  • Is it a Wise Decision to Invest in Tencent (TME)?

    Saltlight Capital, an asset management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The SaltLight SNN Worldwide Flexible Fund A1 class returned +4.96% during the fourth quarter of 2021 and since inception, the A1 class has returned 18.69%. Spare some time to check the fund’s top 5 […]