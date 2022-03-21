CANADIAN-BORN BOUTIQUE HOSPITALITY BRAND PARADOX OPENS FLAGSHIP LOCATION IN VANCOUVER

Paradox Hotel Vancouver Opens April 1st 2022 in City’s Iconic Twisting Tower

Vancouver, BC, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paradox Hotel Group and TA Global Berhad are thrilled to announce that Paradox Hotel Vancouver will be opening its doors to the public on April 1st, 2022. The hotel, located in downtown Vancouver's Coal Harbour, is the flagship location for Paradox Hotel Group – a global hotel and hospitality brand with locations worldwide.

In a city known for its stunning natural environment, diverse culture and progressive outlook, Paradox Hotel Vancouver represents the birth of a new identity in hospitality – one that is both familiar and surprisingly unconventional. The Paradox brand was developed by a team of experienced hoteliers in Vancouver; both the hotel and global brand focus on creating a unique guest experience.

The hotel's opening welcomes the global return to travel and tourism in Vancouver with an approach to hospitality that is true to its roots, one that delivers a genuine, attention-to-detail service experience that combines world-class amenities alongside an authentic and relatable human touch.

"The hospitality sector is currently going through a key moment of transformation as technology, and social media are quickly changing the way we travel and interact with others. We recognized a shift was occurring in how people engage with each other and also with the built environment. The height of the COVID-19 pandemic was the global catalyst for a resurgence of interest in authentic human connection and a greater expectation of personalized hospitality. As an industry leader, it was an opportune moment to realign and reinvent our business proposition to meet and adapt to the current needs and desires of the market," says Joo Kim Tiah, CEO of TA Global.

He continues, "Paradox Hotel Group was born out of an extensive study of this evolution. We have always wanted to consolidate our hotels, and the time to embark on this meaningful journey is right now. Our global teams possess decades of experience and an established network of industry partners, having developed and operated numerous high-profile hotels worldwide. Passionate about what we do, our team has a strong understanding of every aspect of hospitality business from concept development to operations. We strongly believe that a distinct identity rooted in local culture is crucial for a successful hotel group. We strive to be at the vanguard of curating inspiring and exceptional experiences for our travellers, so it was imperative to not only come out with our own distinct brand but also create something that would exceed expectations by challenging the industry status quo."

The design vision for Paradox Hotel Vancouver was to create a space for the new era of cultural tastemakers to congregate and celebrate the convergence of community in a way that is both thoughtful and unapologetically fearless. The hotel showcases a laid-back contemporary design with an upscale ambiance. It will be a global destination for travellers and locals seeking a unique experience and offering a broader spectrum of services and amenities.

"We wanted to create a hotel concept that embodied the paradoxical spirit of Vancouver, where the brand was created; a city in which world-class luxury and laid-back lifestyles go hand-in-hand," says Paradox's Head of Brand Experience Lorraine Simonds. "Paradox Hotel Vancouver is one of the most stunning luxury buildings in the city, but it's about more than luxurious travel accommodations. Our vision for the hotel is to create interactive social spaces that facilitate authentic relationships between our guests, the city and its people."

Alongside celebrated local fine-dining favourite Mott 32 by award-winning restaurant group Maximal Concepts, Paradox Hotel Vancouver will be home to two brand new hotel-centric F&B and nightclub concepts by legendary local champions After Dark Hospitality. The highly anticipated Karma Lounge and Mansion Nightclub will open in late Spring 2022, bringing the best of Vancouver's nightlife to the hotel's upper lobby and multi-level nightclub venues.

For Tony Medd, co-founder of the global brand and General Manager for Paradox Hotel Vancouver, the staff and teams behind the Paradox experience are the essential backbone to the brand's success.

"We like to challenge the status quo of how traditional hotel teams work internally and trust that it will give a distinct flavour to how our guests experience our hospitality. That starts by empowering and training our staff from groundskeepers to senior management to make decisions so that they can be a true host no matter what the ebb and flow of the industry brings."

Following the April 1st opening, Paradox Hotel Vancouver will be hosting a series of events leading up to its grand opening party; details for the Summer 2022 event will be announced in the coming months.

"We are excited to present the Paradox Hotel Vancouver to the city of Vancouver and the world," says Medd. "We have put together an incredible team to develop the hotel experience, and we can't wait to show off our flagship location."

About Paradox Hotel Group

Paradox Hotel Group is an innovative hospitality brand and award-winning hotel collective that develops, operates, and markets exceptional boutique lifestyle hotels & resorts across the world. All Paradox hotels proudly showcase Canadian hospitality, manifested through thoughtful design, best-in-class facilities and guest services, and bespoke dining and gathering concepts. Each location features multifaceted experiences that differ from the others, celebrating individuality and vibrant perspectives. Paradox Hotel Vancouver is the first Paradox-branded hotel in Canada under the Paradox Hotel Group umbrella, including Summit Lodge Boutique Hotel and Aava Hotel in Whistler, and global locations Paradox Resort & Residences in Karon Beach Phuket, and Paradox Hotel Merchant Court at Clarke Quay in Singapore. For more information, please visit www.paradoxhotels.com

About Paradox Hotel Vancouver

Paradox Hotel Vancouver boasts 147 guest rooms, including 16 one-bedroom suites and one penthouse suite. Framed by Vancouver’s iconic twisting tower designed by Arthur Erickson, the hotel features seven event venues totalling 15,000 sq.ft., a 3,982 sq.ft. wrap-around terrace, indoor pool and walk-out whirlpool, a fitness centre and 3,000 sq.ft. spa facility. Paradox has partnered with Vancouver's top food and beverage champions to deliver the best in fine dining, cocktails, locally-sourced fare and entertainment – with Mott 32, Karma Lounge and Mansion Nightclub offering elite service to impress even the most discerning guests. For more information, please visit www.paradoxhotels.com/vancouver

About TA Global Berhad

TA Group of Companies proudly boasts over 30 years of excellence with an astounding track record in the financial and property market in Malaysia. The reputation has set the foundation for success for its property arm, TA Global Berhad which was incorporated in 2008. TA Global Berhad, a leading property developer in Malaysia, is involved in a diversified range of property services which includes property development, property management, property investment, trading and hospitality operations. The company has made significant strides in establishing itself as a niche luxury lifestyle property developer with its successful launches of niche premium residential properties. The Group also boasts an extensive global hotel portfolio spanning five countries on three continents in Australia, Singapore, Thailand, China and Canada. Over the years, the company continued to expand their business, gaining a truly outstanding reputation as a leading property developer recognized locally and internationally. For more information about TA Global, please visit http://taglobal.com.my/

