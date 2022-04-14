U.S. markets close in 6 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,452.33
    +5.74 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,724.51
    +159.92 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,638.45
    -5.14 (-0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,025.10
    +38.17 (+1.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.76
    -1.49 (-1.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,980.30
    -4.40 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    25.76
    -0.27 (-1.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0826
    -0.0070 (-0.64%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7030
    +0.0160 (+0.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3083
    -0.0034 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.6780
    -0.0100 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,194.50
    +1,339.82 (+3.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    963.97
    -5.46 (-0.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,597.93
    +17.13 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,172.00
    +328.51 (+1.22%)
     
JOBS:

New jobless claims held near multi-decade lows

Another 185,000 Americans filed new claims last week

Canadian Broadcasting Needs an Anti-Racism Strategy

·2 min read

MONTREAL, April 14, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Community Media Advocacy Centre (CMAC) today launched a series of consultative events titled "Building an Anti-Racism Strategy for Canadian Broadcasting: Conversation & Convergence."

Made possible with support from Canadian Heritage's Anti-Racism Action Program, these important and timely events will help confront barriers experienced by Racialized Canadians (including BIPOC, Black, Indigenous, and People of Colour) in media-access, representation, and employment-related practices.

Five regional gatherings will be facilitated starting in Montreal on April 30 at the Université du Québec à Montréal. Subsequent events will be hosted in Vancouver, Halifax, Calgary, and Winnipeg, culminating in a national conference to be held at Carleton University in Ottawa. The goal of the events is to develop and disseminate an Anti-Racism Strategy that will reduce barriers to participation in media and broadcasting policy-making for Racialized Canadians.

The event details are available online: www.antiracism.media.

Quick Facts

  • CMAC is a non-profit organization supporting self-determination in media through research, relationship-building, advocacy, and learning.

  • CMAC engages in policy processes affecting community and Indigenous media; builds relationships with other non-profit organizations serving community and Indigenous media; and participates in research projects and conferences to advance practices, knowledge, and policy for Indigenous and community media in Canada and internationally.

Quotes

Mr. Laith Marouf, Senior Consultant, CMAC: "As an organization with a commitment and history of mobilizing grassroots knowledge to inform media policy-making in Canada, CMAC is excited to launch the 'Building an Anti-Racism Strategy for Canadian Broadcasting: Conversation & Convergence' initiative with funding support from Canadian Heritage's Anti-Racism Action Program. We see this as a timely intervention with the potential to shape how Racialized Canadians experience the media space. We are grateful to Canadian Heritage for their partnership and the trust imposed in us and commit to ensuring the successful and responsible execution of this project."

The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion: "In Canada, diversity is a fact, but inclusion is a choice. Our government is proud to contribute to the initiative 'Building an Anti-Racism Strategy for Canadian Broadcasting: Conversation & Convergence.' Together, let's continue to build a country that is better, fairer, and more inclusive for everybody, and work together to address issues such as the barriers faced by racialized Canadians. Thank you to CMAC for opening these discussions."

SOURCE Community Media Advocacy Centre

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/14/c1059.html

Recommended Stories