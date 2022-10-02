Canadian Cancer Society CIBC Run for the Cure Unites Canadians to Raise Over $13 Million

31st annual CIBC Run for the Cure rallies participants in person to support the breast cancer cause

TORONTO, Oct. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, more than 45,000 participants and volunteers in 53 communities nationwide came together at the Canadian Cancer Society CIBC Run for the Cure, raising more than $13 million to change the future of breast cancer forever.

Funds raised from the CIBC Run for the Cure will enable the Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) to continue shaping the breast cancer landscape in Canada, including investing in life-saving research, providing vitally important support programs, and working with governments to help ensure people with breast cancer can live their lives as fully as possible.

"We are thrilled to have united our community at the Run, hosting it in person for the first time since 2019. Today is a powerful reminder of the impact we've made, together with our supporters, over the last 31 years," says Andrea Seale, Chief Executive Officer, Canadian Cancer Society. "Because of our collective focus and investment in breast cancer research, the survival rates for breast cancer have improved. With our dedicated and visionary partner CIBC, volunteering, fundraising and running along side us, we are closer than ever to ensuring those facing breast cancer live long, healthy lives."

With 1 in 8 women expected to be diagnosed in their lifetime, breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer among Canadian women. Every day more than 75 people, including men, are diagnosed with breast cancer in Canada. Over the last 31 years, the Run has raised more than $493 million that has contributed to significant improvements in the way breast cancer is being prevented, detected, diagnosed and treated.

"Today was an incredible day for thousands of Canadians as we came together around a shared purpose to change the future of breast cancer," said Laura Dottori-Attanasio, CIBC's Group Head, Personal and Business Banking and Executive Run Sponsor. "This is such an important cause for Team CIBC because it affects so many, including our team members, clients and loved ones. We are proud to support the Canadian Cancer Society and the work they do to bring us one step closer to a future where no one has to fear a cancer diagnosis."

The Canadian Cancer Society CIBC Run for the Cure is a trailblazing partnership between CCS, CIBC and communities across Canada. Together with participants and supporters, the Run has transformed into a national movement and the largest, single-day, event dedicated to raisings funds for the breast cancer cause. Funds raised through the Run could help enable the next big discovery or ensure that someone facing a breast cancer diagnosis has the information and support they need to manage life with breast cancer more easily. Anyone interested in learning more or donating can visit cibcrunforthecure.com

About the Canadian Cancer Society

The Canadian Cancer Society works tirelessly to save and improve lives. We fund the brightest minds in cancer research. We provide a compassionate support system for all those affected by cancer, from coast to coast and for all types of cancer. As the voice for people who care about cancer, we work with governments to shape a healthier society. No other organization does all that we do to make lives better today and transform the future of cancer forever. For more information visit www.cancer.ca.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 13 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Through the CIBC Foundation and the genuinely caring culture of Team CIBC, we are committed to helping people and our communities make their ambitions a reality. Learn more about our community impact. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at https://www.cibc.com/en/about-cibc/media-centre.html.

