Canadian charities join forces to raise funds for Ukraine

·2 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - In response to the invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces, leading Canadian aid agencies – through the Humanitarian Coalition – are launching an appeal to raise funds and rush emergency assistance to people in need.

With numbers expected to rise, the UN Office for Humanitarian Assistance (OCHA) has confirmed 376 civilian casualties, including 94 deaths.

As of 27 February, at least 368,000 people have already fled Ukraine, searching for safety in neighbouring countries: Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, and Moldova.

The escalation of conflict in Ukraine comes amidst a surge of COVID-19 cases in the country, where the number of active cases surged by 555% between 15 January and 25 February.

Approximately 2.9 million people were already in need of humanitarian assistance before the invasion, a figure which is expected to rise exponentially.

Humanitarian Coalition members and their local partners will be responding to the crisis in Ukraine by providing emergency assistance to affected families.

Quote

Richard Morgan, executive director of the Humanitarian Coalition, says, "We are deeply saddened by this escalating conflict, and our hearts go out to the people of Ukraine, both there and here at home in Canada. We call on all Canadians to do what they can to bring swift humanitarian assistance to the thousands of families caught up in this crisis."

The following agencies are members of the Humanitarian Coalition: Action Against Hunger, Canadian Foodgrains Bank, Canadian Lutheran World Relief, CARE Canada, Doctors of the World, Humanity & Inclusion, Islamic Relief Canada, Oxfam Canada, Oxfam-Québec, Plan International Canada, Save the Children, World Vision Canada.

Canadians can give to Ukrainian emergency relief at www.humanitariancoalition.ca or by calling 1-855-461-2154.

The Humanitarian Coalition brings together 12 leading aid organizations to provide Canadians with a simple and effective way to help during large-scale humanitarian emergencies.

SOURCE Humanitarian Coalition

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/28/c1306.html

