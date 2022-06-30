Canadian Coast Guard begins 2022 Arctic Season

YELLOWKNIFE, NT, June 30, 2022 /CNW/ - The Canadian Coast Guard's (CCG) annual Arctic operational season is underway. In total, seven CCG icebreakers are scheduled to deploy from June into November to support northern communities and operational and program commitments.

June 19 – CCGS Terry Fox departed St. John's, NL, for icebreaking and aids to navigation in the Iqaluit area navigational corridor.

June 25 – CCGS Pierre Radisson departed Quebec City, QC, for icebreaking, aids to navigation, maintenance and refueling Killiniq station, and Bedford Institute of Oceanography (BIO) science mission.

June 29 – CCGS Des Groseilliers departs Québec City, QC, for icebreaking, refueling the remote Eureka station and Canadian Hydrographic Service (CHS) surveys.

July 6 – CCGS Sir Wilfrid Laurier departs Victoria, BC, for icebreaking, aids to navigation, CHS surveys, and science programming.

July 14 – CCGS Henry Larsen departs St. John's, NL, for icebreaking, CHS surveys, and Operation Pacer Goose , the annual resupply of US Air Force Base in Thule, Greenland.

August 18 – CCGS Louis S. St-Laurent departs St. John's, NL, for icebreaking, CHS surveys and Joint Ocean Ice Study international science mission in the Beaufort Sea.

September 9 – CCGS Amundsen departs Quebec City, QC, for icebreaking and science missions led by Amundsen Science

CCG ships and their dedicated crews are ready to assist the shipping industry during the annual Arctic resupply missions. Safe and efficient navigation in Arctic waters is maintained throughout the shipping season by providing daily updates on ice conditions and operations, as well as ice escorts, when needed, to industry and partners.

Throughout the season, a number of federal government and academic researchers, plus hydrographers, will join CCG ships to carry out new or ongoing scientific projects and hydrographic surveys. CCG will also carry out joint training operations with national and international Arctic partners.

As schedules and opportunities permit, crews will engage in training and equipment familiarization with Canadian Coast Guard Auxiliaries, such as search and rescue and/or environmental response activities. Such opportunities allow crews and communities to build relationships and exchange maritime knowledge with each other.

The CCG continues to actively monitor the COVID-19 pandemic. Although many restrictions have been lifted, the CCG will keep additional protection measures in place and is prepared to adapt its operations when and if necessary.

The Government of Canada is committed to maritime safety, providing essential services to mariners, and ensuring the health and safety of all Canadians. The Canadian Coast Guard's annual Arctic icebreaking season allows the safe and efficient movement of vessels and goods in northern waters, which is key to community resupply. CCG's presence in Canada's North also provides key services, such as search and rescue, support for scientific research, marine communications and traffic services, aids to navigation, and marine environmental response.

Quick Facts

The Canadian Coast Guard's Inshore Rescue Boat station in Rankin Inlet, NU, reopens on June 29, 2022, to provide local maritime search and rescue services during the summer season.

Annual reopening of the Marine Communication and Traffic Services (MCTS) centre in Iqaluit, NU, was on May 16, 2022. It will remain open until around December 20, 2022, at which time Northern Canada Vessel Traffic Services Zone (NORDREG) services will be provided by the MCTS centre in Les Escoumins, QC, until the 2023 Arctic season opens.

Navigational products released by the Canadian Hydrographic Service (CHS) provide essential maritime information to support safe and efficient navigation in the Arctic. This year, CHS hydrographers will sail aboard four CCG icebreakers to conduct survey work and increase the amount of sea floor surveyed in the Arctic to support charting. Data will be collected through the use of multi-beam echo sounders installed aboard icebreakers, and smaller survey boats that can be launched from icebreakers to access shallower areas.

Related Products

News Release (Inuktitut)

Associated Links:

Stay Connected

Follow the Canadian Coast Guard on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

SOURCE Canadian Coast Guard

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/30/c7805.html