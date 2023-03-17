U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,916.64
    -43.64 (-1.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,861.98
    -384.57 (-1.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,630.51
    -86.76 (-0.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,725.89
    -45.35 (-2.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.34
    -2.01 (-2.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,993.70
    +70.70 (+3.68%)
     

  • Silver

    22.75
    +1.06 (+4.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0671
    +0.0053 (+0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3950
    -0.1900 (-5.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2174
    +0.0063 (+0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.8030
    -1.7820 (-1.33%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,301.94
    +2,336.68 (+9.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    593.46
    +21.44 (+3.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,335.40
    -74.63 (-1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,333.79
    +323.18 (+1.20%)
     

Canadian Coast Guard to conduct icebreaking operations for initial harbour breakout at Port of Thunder Bay, Ontario

·1 min read

MONTREAL, March 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Montreal, Quebec – The Canadian Coast Guard advises residents of the Port of Thunder Bay area, in Ontario that the CCGS Samuel Risley will carry out icebreaking operations in the area on March 22, 2023. The purpose of this operation is to start the initial harbour breakout. Breaking up the ice will allow for the safe and efficient movement of commercial vessels.

Canadian Coast Guard Vessel CCGS Samuel Risley in Midland, Ontario in March 2021. (CNW Group/Canadian Coast Guard)
Canadian Coast Guard Vessel CCGS Samuel Risley in Midland, Ontario in March 2021. (CNW Group/Canadian Coast Guard)

The Canadian Coast Guard reminds the public that it can be very dangerous to venture onto the ice and suggest that they familiarize themselves with our ice safety tips. The ice may move, creating a real danger for anyone on it. Additionally, plan activities carefully and use extreme caution after operations are complete as the ice will remain unstable even once the icebreaker has left the area.

Icebreaking on the Great Lakes and connecting waterways is delivered through close co-operation between the Canadian and United States Coast Guards. By working together, the two Coast Guards ensure scheduled vessel traffic can move through the shipping channels and in and out of community harbours. Vessels are assigned as needed to provide this service.

The date and assets are subject to change with no notice, as activities could begin before or after that period, depending on operational requirements or weather conditions.

Further information on the Canadian/U.S. Coast Guard icebreaking partnership can be viewed here.

SOURCE Canadian Coast Guard

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/17/c8119.html

