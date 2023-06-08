Canadian cold chain companies combine

Trappers Transport expands its temperature-controlled fleet through acquisition. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Temperature-controlled carrier Trappers Transport announced Wednesday it has acquired Plett Trucking. The deal combines two Winnipeg, Canada-based cold chain transportation and logistics providers.

Plett Trucking hauls refrigerated freight for some of Canada’s biggest food producers and suppliers with a fleet of 40 power units and 60 reefer trailers. The trailers have single- and multi-temperature capabilities.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The deal will expand Trappers Transport’s cross-border and domestic transportation offering.

“By integrating both operations, we will be able to offer an expanded range of services and provide even greater value to our customers,” stated Dan Omeniuk, Trappers Transport CEO.

Trappers Transport provides a full menu of temperature-controlled warehousing, transportation and logistics services. It provides genset refrigerated container service in and out of the Port of Vancouver and container storage for the shipping lines.

The company manages more than 40,000 truckloads annually.

