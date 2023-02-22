U.S. markets close in 4 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,998.97
    +1.63 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,164.62
    +35.03 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,509.50
    +17.19 (+0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,896.13
    +7.91 (+0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.48
    -1.88 (-2.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,843.70
    +1.20 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    21.65
    -0.24 (-1.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0629
    -0.0024 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9060
    -0.0490 (-1.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2068
    -0.0040 (-0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.6550
    -0.2630 (-0.19%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,756.02
    -644.63 (-2.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    536.20
    -9.42 (-1.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,928.16
    -49.59 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,104.32
    -368.78 (-1.34%)
     

Canadian Colleges fueling Canada's clean economy transition with fully funded microcredentials

·3 min read

Quick Train Canada provides demand-driven workforce training solutions across Agriculture & Agri-food, Indigenous engagement, Transportation, Construction, Clean Tech, and Natural Resources & Environment

HAMILTON, ON, Feb. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Canadians from coast to coast to coast can now access fully funded microcredentials to help to increase skills and competencies and prepare them to meet the needs of Canada's shifting economy.

Today, the Government of Canada announced it is investing $46.5M in Canadian Colleges for a Resilient Recovery (C2R2), a coalition led by Mohawk College of Applied Arts and Technology focused on developing demand-driven workforce training solutions for a clean economy through the Sectoral Workforce Solutions Program (SWSP). As a result of this investment, C2R2 has launched Quick Train Canada, offering microcredentials from select accredited institutions across Canada targeted at upgrading skills in crucial sectors targeted at Canada's low-carbon economy - all at no cost to learners.

"The transition to the new low-carbon economy will demand a well-trained workforce and Canada's colleges and aligned institutions are well-equipped to develop and deliver the programs to prepare people for those exciting new careers," said Ron J. McKerlie, President and CEO of Mohawk College, where C2R2's administration and secretariat are managed. "The Canadian Colleges for a Resilient Recovery coalition has developed Quick Train Canada to provide Canadians with a direct link to thousands of training and research opportunities to help Canadians access good jobs. We are excited to support the transition to the low carbon economy while fostering inclusion, diversity, and equity throughout the process."

Quick Train Canada provides Canadian workers and employers with options to update skills quickly, increasing job security and participation as Canada's economy transitions to more sustainable, low-carbon practices.

Whether students are experienced tradespersons upgrading their skills to adapt to evolving green construction techniques, new graduates improving their understanding of sustainable manufacturing, or those planning for future clean-tech or electric vehicle-focused job opportunities, the comprehensive offering of courses provides flexible, targeted upskill opportunities for all Canadians.

"As Canada strives to meet its 2050 net-zero emissions target, there will be significant demand for professionals skilled in green building design, construction and deep-carbon retrofits," said Thomas Mueller, President and CEO of the Canada Green Building Council. "With jobs in the sector poised grow to 1.5 million by 2030, access to training for existing workers or new entrants to the sector is critical. Quick Train Canada can play an important role by making training accessible to more Canadians and help grow the workforce needed for the low-carbon economy."

The available microcredentials are offered in various formats, including hybrid, in-person, online at your own pace, or online scheduled, allowing learners to participate in courses that best suit their schedule. Over 25 microcredentials are available for Canadians to register, with additional ones added regularly.  More courses will be added in Spring/Summer 2023 and further for next fall and into winter 2024.

With courses across Agriculture & Agri-food, Indigenous Engagement, Transportation, Construction, Clean Tech, and Natural Resources & Environment, Canadians can prepare for the jobs of tomorrow at Canada's Colleges today.

About Canadian Colleges for a Resilient Recovery (C2R2)

Canadian Colleges for a Resilient Recovery (C2R2) is a coalition of 14 highly aligned colleges, cégeps, institutes, and polytechnics across Canada with an established commitment to sustainability. The coalition members have come together as a driving force, providing the skills required to transition to a clean economy in Canada. They are positioned to support workforce upskilling and bridge the skills gap across Canada.  C2R2's administration and secretariat are through Mohawk College in Hamilton, Ontario.

For more information and a complete list of available courses, visit quicktraincanada.ca or voierapidecanada.ca

SOURCE Canadian Colleges for a Resilient Recover (C2R2)

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/22/c3283.html

Recommended Stories

  • New estimate U.S. could face default on debt by early June

    The U.S. could face an unprecedented default on its obligations as soon as early June if Congress does not act to lift the debt limit, a Washington think tank said Wednesday. The Bipartisan Policy Center, which forecasts the approximate “X-date” when the government will no longer be able to meet its financial obligations on time, said the U.S. will reach its statutory debt limit as soon as the summer or early fall of 2023. Previewing the data for reporters on a morning call, Shai Akabas, the center's director of economic policy, said the new projections reflect “considerable uncertainty in our nation’s current economic outlook.”

  • Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren’s bold tax hike to shore up Social Security

    We are entering into what could be a prolonged battle over the future of Social Security and Medicare.

  • Most Americans Failed This Social Security Quiz. Can You Pass?

    If you're approaching retirement age, chances are you need to brush up on your Social Security knowledge. A recent MassMutual poll found that most people nearing retirement age don't know the ins and outs of this vital safety net program. … Continue reading → The post 65% of People Struggled With These Social Security Questions: Can You Get Them Right? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Worry Over Fed Minutes Has Slammed Stocks. Tune in This Afternoon.

    Markets have suffered in recent days amid expectations that rates will go higher. Minutes from the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting should give investors more insight into the central bank's thinking.

  • Fed Minutes to Show Support Level for Larger Hikes, Higher Peak

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve officials could shed light on how many policymakers saw the case for a larger interest-rate increase at their last meeting and whether they anticipated the need to take rates higher than previously thought to tame persistently high inflation.Most Read from BloombergMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionChina Urges State Firms to Drop Big Four Auditors on Dat

  • Rouble weakens on sanctions fears as Putin issues nuclear warning

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -The rouble weakened on Tuesday despite increased demand for the currency ahead of month-end tax payments as President Vladimir Putin delivered a nuclear warning to the West over Ukraine and sanctions fears continued to hurt Russian assets. Putin said Russia was suspending a landmark nuclear arms control treaty, announced new strategic systems had been put on combat duty and warned that Moscow could resume nuclear tests. The rouble is usually in greater demand before month-end taxes are due on Feb. 28, when exporters typically convert their foreign currency revenue.

  • Saudi Arabia says it's now 'open' to the idea of trading in currencies besides the US dollar — does this spell doom for the greenback? 3 reasons not to worry

    Can't get rid of U.S. that easily.

  • Why Americans should care about a hostile Russia and China

    Bombastic dictators in Russia and China want to scare you. Don't buy it for a second.

  • In China, Worries About a Weakened Russia Prompt a Rethink

    Concern that a Russian setback in Ukraine would cripple China’s partner against the West helps drive Beijing’s push for an end to the war.

  • Bullard calls on Fed to get inflation under control this year

    "If inflation doesn't start to come down, you risk this replay of the 1970s where you had 15 years where you're trying to battle the inflation drag," Bullard told broadcaster CNBC in an interview. Bullard also repeated his view that a Fed policy rate in the range of 5.25% to 5.5% would be adequate for the task. Minutes from the U.S. central bank's latest meeting released later on Wednesday are expected to detail the breadth of debate among Fed officials over how much further interest rates may need to rise to slow inflation and cool an economy that has remained stronger than expected despite tighter monetary policy.

  • Don Lemon Returns to ‘CNN This Morning’ Without Acknowledging Nikki Haley Comments On Air

    The co-anchor of “CNN This Morning” drew criticism for saying the presidential candidate wasn’t in her prime as a 51-year-old woman.

  • Ukraine Latest: Biden Calls Putin’s Treaty Halt ‘Big Mistake’

    (Bloomberg) -- US President Joe Biden said Vladimir Putin had made a “big mistake” in suspending a landmark nuclear treaty as he met in Warsaw with eastern European leaders who have offered staunch support for Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionChina Urges State Firms to Drop Big Four Auditors on Data RiskRussia’s War on Ukraine, China’s Rise Expose US

  • Tesla scales back German battery plans, won over by U.S. incentives

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Tesla Inc has begun assembling batteries in Germany but will focus cell production in the U.S. in light of Inflation Reduction Act incentives, the company said, making it one of the first firms to declare a strategy shift prompted by the package. The U.S. electric-vehicle maker is also preparing to produce cell components such as electrodes, some of which will be sent from its site in Gruenheide in the state of Brandenburg, to the United States, Tesla said on Wednesday. Cars produced at the Brandenburg site would in the "near future" contain batteries assembled locally, it added.

  • Stocks Catch Up With Fed Reality. Why the Market May Have Already Peaked.

    Fed minutes, Biden’s NATO meeting, Microsoft’s games agreement with Nvidia, and other news to start your day.

  • Anti-Graft Crackdown Pushes Vietnam’s Fearful Bureaucrats to 'Do Nothing’

    (Bloomberg) -- Vietnam’s Communist Party is growing alarmed about a new mantra taking hold among bureaucrats: Do a lot, get in trouble for a lot. Do less, get in trouble for less. Do nothing, get in trouble for nothing. Most Read from BloombergMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionChina Urges State Firms to Drop Big Four Auditors on Data RiskRussia’s War on Ukraine, China’s Rise Expose US

  • Russian hawks fume after Biden beats Putin to a triumphant welcome in Kyiv on war’s symbolic anniversary: ‘Demonstrative humiliation of Russia’

    Biden's morale-boosting trip to Ukraine forced the Kremlin to soothe tempers by claiming the U.S. President only gathered his courage after receiving security guarantees in advance.

  • I’m a millionaire. If your state taxes me, I’ll come

    Wealthy people are far more likely to move to be closer to their kids and grandkids than for any economic reasons.

  • China's Xi calls for tech self-reliance amid U.S. tension

    BEIJING (Reuters) -President Xi Jinping said China must resolve issues in key technological fields from the bottom up, state media reported, as the country deals with a growing number of mainly U.S. export controls on advanced technology. Xi said on Tuesday during a study session of the 24-person Politburo, one of the top decision-making bodies of the ruling Chinese Communist Party, that China needed to strengthen basic research in science and technology if it is to achieve self-reliance and become a global tech power, state news agency Xinhua reported. "To cope with international science and technology competition, achieve a high level of self-reliance and self-improvement ... we urgently need to strengthen basic research and solve key technology problems from the source," Xinhua quoted Xi as saying.

  • Freeing the U.S. economy from China will create an American industrial renaissance and millions of good-paying jobs

    Americans have heard plenty about China’s spy balloon. Washington considers this a serious breach of U.S. sovereignty and lawmakers are contemplating a response. It’s time to finally start the long-overdue process of decoupling America’s economy from China.

  • U.S. Supreme Court snubs Wikipedia bid to challenge NSA surveillance

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to hear a bid by the operator of the popular Wikipedia internet encyclopedia to resurrect its lawsuit against the National Security Agency challenging mass online surveillance. Turning away the Wikimedia Foundation's appeal, the justices left in place a lower court's dismissal of the lawsuit based on the government's assertion of what is called the state secrets privilege, a legal doctrine that can shut down litigation if disclosure of certain information would damage U.S. national security. The NSA, part of the Defense Department, is the agency responsible for U.S. cryptographic and communications intelligence and security.