Canadian Company PKA SoftTouch has achieved the first significant revolution in syringes in 170 years with pain-free Micro-Needle

PKA has just completed successful veterinary clinical trials and performed better than the traditional needle and syringe

SELWYN, Ontario, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian MedTech company, PKA SoftTouch’s patented Micro-Needle has concluded its veterinary clinical trials at the University of Guelph, ON. The results show the device significantly out-performs the traditional syringe injection through enhanced delivery of drugs by reducing time to peak action.



Syringe technology has not evolved for over 170 years - until now. PKA SoftTouch reimagines the concept of injection entirely, with no pain, easy use, and no sharp disposal needed. The revolutionary PKA SoftTouch Micro-Needle has shown that a shallow delivery process enhances uptake, bioavailability, and efficacy of drugs, when compared to conventional deep muscular methods of syringe injection.

The injectable global drug market is extensive with approximately 16 billion syringe injections administered every year. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there will be a 2.0 billion needle deficiency this year. PKA SoftTouch is positioned as an outstanding vaccine delivery device due to its low cost to produce and its unprecedented rapid, safe, and pain-free delivery of injected medications.

The device contains a tiny hidden needle that enters 1.5 mm (about 0.06 in) into the skin surface, avoiding all nerves, and is invisible to the user. PKA's Micro-Needle was designed to help the approximately 27 per cent of the population who experience 'Trypanophobia' (needle-phobia) and consequently, avoid medical treatment.

The study concluded the animals responded fantastically to the Micro-Needle injection and did not express discomfort at all. All technicians quickly achieved proficiency in the use of the device due to its easy-to-use design. PKA SoftTouch’s CEO and Micro-Needle inventor, Dr. Pankaj Modi says, “The results are wonderful and as expected. With the global pandemic stretching healthcare capacity across the world and more patients requiring injections for a variety of health reasons, these trials show that we have the technology to provide better, more efficient treatment."

Funding of $1,150,000 to complete the trials was raised from the company’s successful equity crowdfunding campaigns which were hosted by Canada’s leading online private markets investing platform, FrontFundr. “We will now focus on commercializing the device for the animal market and conducting human trials,” says Modi.

Dr. Modi said their device is a platform technology, with high-value applications in multiple medical areas. The Micro-Needle addresses the increasing global need to administer lifesaving medications to people and animals suffering from chronic conditions such as diabetes.

The profit model is based on licensing, whereby royalties are received through licensing deals with pharmaceutical companies who will license, manufacture, prefill, and sell the technology.

“Drug companies want proof that the device works,” says Modi, “and these clinical trials demonstrate just that. We are executing our go-to-market strategy and have been in discussions with companies who are expected to adopt this innovative technology.”

About PKA SoftTouch

PKA SoftTouch Corp. is a leading-edge research and development company that has created a unique, revolutionary and proprietary device; the PKA SoftTouch Micro-Needle. The PKA SoftTouch Micro-Needle meets the need for humans and animals to receive lifesaving drugs in a painless, safe, inexpensive, and simple manner. Patented worldwide, the pre-filled Micro-Needle technology is the only effective device that injects medication into the skin layers where there are no nerves and therefore no pain. Positioned to replace the traditional syringe delivery of drugs, they aim to enhance the quality of life for millions of users worldwide.

