Canadian Consumer Payments Survey Report 2022: Attitudes, Payments Behaviour and Preferences of Canadian Consumers Across All Major Payment Modalities
Dublin, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Canadian Consumer Payments Survey, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Canadian Consumer Payments Survey, 2022 is the most comprehensive consumer payments survey in Canada, and includes an analysis of the awareness, current usage, and future usage intentions of both traditional and emerging payment instruments.
Two years of COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in permanent shifts in consumer payment behaviour. The impact of the war in Ukraine is also likely to have a ripple effect throughout the world economies which will, in turn, affect what Canadian consumers purchase, and how they purchase.
Canadian Consumer Payments Survey, 2022, a primary tracking research study conducted online among 2,000+ online adult Canadians, examines the attitudes, payments behaviour and preferences of Canadian consumers across all major payment modalities, looking at the current situation and what consumers expect as the pandemic abates.
It provides subscribers with the essential insights into consumer payments in Canada, critical to effective business planning and product development in this turbulent environment.
The 2022 survey addresses the following forms of consumer payments:
Cash
Contactless payments
Prepaid cards
Cheques
Mobile payments
Gift cards
Debit cards
Online purchases
P2P payments
Credit cards
Preauthorized payments
International remittances
Bill payments
Cryptocurrencies
Wearables
Loyalty redemption
Key Topics Covered:
The View from 30,000 ft
Introduction
Background and Objectives
How did we do it? - Methodology
Significance Testing
Sample Profile
Detailed Findings
Payment Preferences
Bank Branch and ABM Visits
Cash Withdrawals and Usage
Cheque payments
Debit, including Visa and MasterCard Debit Ownership and Usage
Credit Card
Contactless Payments
Mobile Payments
Online Purchases and Payments
Wearable Payments
Online Bill Payments
Preauthorized Payments
Prepaid Cards
Gift Cards
Loyalty Redemption Payments
P2P Payments
International Remittances
Cryptocurrencies
Companies Mentioned
Aeroplan
AIR MILES
AliPay
Amazon
American Express
Apple
Bank of Montreal
CAA
Canadian Tire
Esso
Ethereum
Fitbit
Garmin
HBC
Huawei
Indigo
Interac
LG
MasterCard
Metro
Motorola
PayPal
Petro-Canada
President's Choice
Royal Bank of Canada
Samsung
Scotiabank
Sobeys
Starbucks
Swatch
TD Bank
Uber
UnionPay
Visa
WeChat a
Western Union
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3zmw30
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900