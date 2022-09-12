U.S. markets open in 1 hour 52 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,087.25
    +20.00 (+0.49%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,251.00
    +87.00 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,663.50
    +71.00 (+0.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,898.10
    +8.30 (+0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.33
    +0.54 (+0.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,738.40
    +9.80 (+0.57%)
     

  • Silver

    19.24
    +0.47 (+2.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0139
    +0.0093 (+0.92%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3210
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.41
    -0.20 (-0.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1678
    +0.0091 (+0.79%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.6320
    +0.0680 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,238.28
    +575.72 (+2.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    527.62
    +39.02 (+7.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,449.90
    +98.83 (+1.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,542.11
    +327.36 (+1.16%)
     

Canadian Copper Reports Near-Surface Intercept of 1.44% Cu over 11.25 meters at the Chester Copper Project, Bathurst Camp, New Brunswick

·8 min read

TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Canadian Copper Inc. ("Canadian Copper" or the "Company") (CSE: CCI) is pleased to announce positive exploration results from its next thirteen holes at Chester Copper Project ("Chester") located in the Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick, Canada.

"We are pleased with the results of Phase Two drilling at the Chester Central and East Zones. These two areas previously did not contribute to the historical Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") at Chester. The Phase Two program has established Central and East zone grade and spatial continuity, and as a result, these resources will be incorporated into the updated MRE. The Chester historic geologic model continues to deliver within expectations." Simon Quick, CEO of Canadian Copper.

Highlights of Phase Two Program:

  • Hole C21-14: 1.44 % copper over 11.25 meters in a continuous mineralized envelope grading 0.69% copper over 25.7 meters.

  • Hole C21-15: 2.48% over 2 meters in a continuous mineralized envelope grading 0.92% copper from 13 meters.

  • Precious metals: All holes within the massive sulphide zones intersected anomalous gold and silver mineralization. (See Table 1 for drilling results).

Similar to the first phase of drilling at Chester (https://canadiancopper.com/¬¬canadian-copper-begins-active-trading-and-provides-company-update/), the program successfully met the designed objectives of:

  1. Validate historical resource and geologic model for the three primary zones, Central, East, and West Zone (Copper Stringer), which are all located near surface.

  2. Outline additional resources in existing gaps between the Central and East Zone.

  3. Further explore for the presence of gold and silver mineralization near surface within the gossanous Central and East zones.

Each of the above stated objectives were met by the Phase Two program. All thirteen drill holes intersected the near-surface target massive sulphide mineralization validating the historical geologic model. Also, portions of the Chester historical resource estimate consisting of dated drilling (pre-1960's) may now be included into the upcoming MRE because of new data collected. Additionally, the continuous presence of silver and gold across the resource is a positive development, bringing potential additional value to the ore body.

About the Chester Copper Project

The Chester copper deposit ("Chester") is a volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") resource containing three (3) zones; the Central Zone (massive Sulphide), the East Zone (massive sulphide), and the West Zone (Copper Stringer), which are all located near surface as shown in Figure 3. Previous mining development in 1974 included a 470-meter decline targeting the West Zone and produced 30,000 tonnes of bulk samples grading +2.0% copper (Geoscience Canada, McCutcheon, 2020). No other development has occurred on the property.

Canadian Copper Logo (CNW Group/Canadian Copper Inc.)
Canadian Copper Logo (CNW Group/Canadian Copper Inc.)

Table A: Chester Historical Mineral Estimate (Sim, 2014)*

Class

Cut-off (Cu%)

Ktonnes

Cu (%)

Contained Cu (Mlbs)

Zn (%)

Ag (g/t)

Measured

0.5

101

1.87

4.155

0.14

6.7

Indicated

0.5

1,299

1.34

38.294

0.06

3.3

Measured &
Indicated

0.5

1,400

1.38

42.449

0.06

3.5

Inferred

Variable

2,089

1.26

57.907

n/a

n/a

* NI 43-101 Technical Report entitled "Technical Report - Chester Copper Property New Brunswick Canada" (effective March 07, 2014) prepared by Robert C. Sim, P. Geo., for Explor Resources and filed on www.sedar.com (Sim, 2014).

Canadian Copper is not treating the "historical resources estimate" as a "current resources estimate" or "mineral reserves", as it has not taken steps to identify what work needs to be done to verify, upgrade or re-classify the "historical resources estimate" using a qualified person from Puma or independent third party.

About the Bathurst Mining Camp

The Company is focused on the prolific Bathurst Mining Camp of New Brunswick, Canada. This region is a world class mining district with thirteen former mining operations and hosts more than forty-five known volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") deposits. Our flagship Chester Project is 75 km south of the renowned Brunswick #12 mine that operated for 5 decades. New Brunswick has the modern infrastructure needed for mineral exploration and mine development coupled with a clear and well-established regulatory environment.

Qualified Persons

Dominique Gagné, PGeo, is a qualified person as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101 standards who is working for Geominex Inc., an independent contractor of the Company. Mr. Gagne has reviewed and approved the geological information reported in this news release.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control (QA/QC)

Phase 1 drilling samples were bagged, sealed by Geominex and sent to the facility of ALS CHEMEX in Moncton, New Brunswick where each sample is dried, crushed, and pulped. The samples were crushed to 70% less than 2mm, riffle split off 1kg, pulverise split to better than 85% passing 75 microns (Prep-31B). A 30-gram subsplit from the resulting pulp was then subjected to a fire assay (Au-ICP21). Rock sample ICP results with gold >1g/t were subjected to a metallic screening (Au-SCR24) 1kg pulp screened to 100 microns.

About Canadian Copper Inc.

Canadian Copper is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company with a copper and base metals portfolio of historical resources and grassroots projects. The Company is focused on the prolific Bathurst Mining Camp (BMC) of New Brunswick, Canada.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding future exploration programs, anticipated content, and commencement in respect of the Company's projects and mineral properties, anticipated exploration program results from exploration activities, resources and/or reserves on the Company's projects and mineral properties, and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Often, but not always, forward looking information can be identified by words such as "pro forma", "plans", "expects", "will", "may", "should", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "potential" or variations of such words including negative variations thereof, and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and other factors include, among others, statements as to the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, including the Company's option to acquire properties under the Puma Option Agreement, the proposed expenditures for exploration work thereon, the ability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to fund its business activities and plans, delays in obtaining governmental and regulatory approvals (including of the CSE), permits or financing, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, the Company's limited operating history, currency fluctuations, title disputes or claims, environmental issues and liabilities, as well as those factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's prospectus dated May 24th, 2022 and other filings of the Company with the Canadian Securities Authorities, copies of which can be found under the Company's profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements in this presentation or incorporated by reference herein, except as otherwise required by law.

Table 1: Phase 2 Chester Project Drilling Results

DDH #

From (m)

To (m)

 Length (m)

Au (gpt)

Ag (gpt)

Cu (%)

Pb (%)

Zn  (%)

Target

C21-08

9.60

12.65

3.05

0.14

10.00

0.35

1.00

1.60

MS Zone

Incl.

9.60

10.00

0.40

0.22

24.80

0.29

3.05

5.21


C21-09

4.10

8.00

3.90

0.20

6.84

0.14

0.24

0.03

MS Zone

C21-10

6.35

21.00

14.65

0.05

3.11

0.61

0.15

0.50


Incl.

14.85

20.00

5.15

0.10

6.92

0.82

0.42

1.38

MS Zone

Incl.

14.85

17.00

2.15

0.08

11.35

0.33

0.97

3.05


C21-11

15.8

25.00

9.20

0.07

4.07

0.21

0.32

1.24

MS Zone

Incl.

15.8

17.80

2.00

0.13

11.50

0.46

0.70

3.05


C21-12

13.15

26.00

12.85

-

1.42

0.12

0.08

0.31


Incl.

14.15

14.85

0.70

0.06

11.30

1.35

0.58

1.97

MS Zone

C21-13

9.50

28.00

18.50

-

2.05

0.36

0.09

0.45


Incl.

11.90

18.40

6.50

0.05

3.37

0.78

0.10

0.72

MS Zone

Incl.

13.95

17.45

3.50

0.07

3.88

1.11

0.08

0.87


C21-14

6.30

32.00

25.70

0.04

2.06

0.69

0.08

0.25


Incl.

9.50

20.75

11.25

0.07

3.28

1.44

0.02

0.21

MS Zone

Incl.

15.75

19.75

4.00

0.13

5.10

2.67

0.02

0.21


C21-15

13.00

21.80

8.80

0.04

2.06

0.92

-

0.10


Incl.

16.00

18.00

2.00

0.12

4.46

2.48

0.01

0.12

MS Zone

C21-15

27.40

32.15

4.75

-

2.23

0.16

0.50

0.98


C21-16

12.50

18.65

6.15

0.02

0.82

0.35

-

0.07

MS Zone

C21-16

28.70

31.70

3.00

-

3.87

0.08

0.95

1.25


C21-17

24.50

38.00

13.50

-

2.43

0.14

0.70

1.20


Incl.

26.50

33.00

6.50

0.02

3.42

0.21

1.10

2.00

MS Zone

C21-18

15.20

19.00

3.80

0.05

1.55

0.46

-

0.08


C21-18

32.00

33.00

1.00

0.03

5.93

0.31

1.15

1.85


C21-19

16.10

23.15

7.05

0.04

1.45

0.57

-

0.05

MS Zone

Incl.

16.10

17.00

0.90

0.05

2.36

1.09

0.02

0.14


C21-20

4.00

20.00

16.00

0.09

5.30

0.47

0.16

0.31


Incl.

11.35

20.00

8.65

0.09

8.06

0.79

0.13

0.54

MS Zone

Incl.

15.00

20.00

5.00

0.15

10.79

1.03

0.02

0.44


Incl.

18.00

19.00

1.00

0.43

14.70

0.83

0.02

0.15


Table 2. Phase 2 Chester Project Drill Locations

DDH #

X_utm

Y_utm

Z (m)

Azimuth (°)

Dip (°)

Length (m)

Target

C21-08

710830.4

5220186.6

391.1

360

90

41

MS Zone

C21-09

710812.8

5220177.2

389.0

360

90

41

MS Zone

C21-10

710784.0

5220166.8

388.6

360

90

44

MS Zone

C21-11

710774.3

5220163.5

387.8

360

90

62

MS Zone

C21-12

710730.8

5220097.7

383.7

360

90

44

MS Zone

C21-13

710725.0

5220117.3

384.3

360

90

53

MS Zone

C21-14

710713.9

5220139.6

381.8

360

90

50

MS Zone

C21-15

710701.9

5220133.9

380.8

360

90

47

MS Zone

C21-16

710688.3

5220126.7

379.5

360

90

41

MS Zone

C21-17

710698.4

5220102.9

380.7

360

90

41

MS Zone

C21-18

710676.7

5220121.3

377.3

360

90

101

MS Zone

C21-19

710659.0

5220114.0

374.9

360

90

44

MS Zone

C21-20

710652.6

5220130.6

375.1

360

90

80

MS Zone

Figure 3: Chester Deposit Cross Section (CNW Group/Canadian Copper Inc.)
Figure 3: Chester Deposit Cross Section (CNW Group/Canadian Copper Inc.)

SOURCE Canadian Copper Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/12/c3752.html

Recommended Stories

  • A Bad Year for Crypto Is a Really Bad One for Crypto Miners

    Electricity bills are surging and the equipment isn’t worth what it used to be, which makes for a bleak outlook for companies that mine bitcoin and ether

  • New Starbucks CEO to Learn Role Alongside Howard Schultz

    Laxman Narasimhan has led multibillion-dollar businesses and helped boost company operations over a decadeslong career. Now he faces a new challenge: leading one of the world’s most recognizable brands, alongside three-time CEO Howard Schultz. Starbucks earlier this month named Mr. Narasimhan as the coffee giant’s next chief executive, though he won’t assume that title for about seven months.

  • Tuesday Morning secures $35 million in new financing and gets new owner

    Retail Ecommerce Ventures and Florida-based Ayon Capital are part of the $32 million of financing. REV owns a diverse portfolio of companies including Fort Worth-based Pier 1 Imports, Linens ‘n Things, Stein Mart and Modell’s Sporting Goods.

  • Japan liquor businesses turn to non-alcoholic drinks to attract Gen Z

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Bucking the age-old stereotype of hard-drinking college students, Manaka Okamoto considers the next day's schedule before cracking open an alcoholic beverage. "If I have to get up early, and I think 'Oh, I should hold off on drinking,' then I go for a non-alcohol drink to get a sense of alcohol when I'm drinking alone," Okamoto, 22, said at a Tokyo restaurant. The effect has been especially pronounced in Japan, where the population is shrinking and younger people drink far less than in previous decades.

  • These are the 10 major housing markets that just saw the biggest declines in home equity

    As home prices soared in recent years, homeowners enjoyed record levels of tappable home equity, which is the amount of money a homeowner can borrow against while keeping a 20% equity stake. One big reason why tappable equity is down is, of course, that home prices are down.

  • J&J reaches $205 million settlement in Australian pelvic mesh class action

    Johnson & Johnson (J&J) has reached a A$300 million ($204.90 million) settlement in two Australian class action suits filed by Shine Lawyers for selling defective pelvic mesh implants to Australian women, the law firm said on Monday. The settlement, which Shine Lawyers said was the largest settlement in a product-liability class action in Australian history, follows multiple court proceedings involving more than 11,000 claimants, the pharmaceutical giant, and its subsidiary Ethicon.

  • Marketmind: Happy Monday

    Asian markets should open the week on an upbeat note following the strong end to last week across global stocks, but with a heightened sense of caution ahead of Tuesday's U.S. inflation data. The consumer price inflation report for August will be critical to the Fed's interest rate decision later this month and, therefore, the tone and direction for world markets. Bond and rates markets are taking this to heart - the two-year Treasury yield on Friday rose to a 15-year high of 3.575% and implied U.S. interest rates nudged 4%.

  • Two ways of thinking about this chart of stocks and recessions

    This annotated long-term chart of the S&P 500 comes from Deutsche Bank. Recessions are shaded in gray.

  • Whatta Week!, Key Upcoming Data, Charting Treasuries, Trading Boston Scientific

    Literally all of our primary as well as our less focused upon equity market indexes showed significant gains for the shortened work week. The Fed was out and about. The Fed Chair himself spoke publicly, and reinforced everything he had said in his brief appearance at Jackson Hole.

  • European Manufacturers Reel From Russian Gas Shutoff

    The energy crisis has shut down factories, cooled furnaces and left few businesses untouched. Some factories might never reopen.

  • Five Stocks Showing Bullish Action As Market Rally Gains Steam

    Tech stocks haven't led the revived market rally, but GlobalFoundries leads five that are setting up or flashing buy signals.

  • Warren Buffett Hikes Occidental Petroleum Stake After Getting Regulatory OK To Buy 50%

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway disclosed its Occidental Petroleum stake has risen to 26.8%. OXY stock rose slightly late Friday.

  • 4 Reasons to Be Bullish...and 5 Reasons Why We Could See Another Leg Down

    At a time when both die-hard bulls and die-hard bears are easy to find, I have pretty conflicted feelings on both the market at-large and the tech sector in particular. On one hand, I think -- after taking into account valuations, certain macro trends and various company and industry-specific growth drivers -- many stocks now present attractive risk/rewards over the medium-to-long term. On the other hand, I think -- after taking into account the steep-to-frothy valuations that still exist for some assets and macro/monetary headwinds that many still don't seem to fully appreciate -- markets will likely see one more washout commence before the dust settles.

  • US Inflation Has Peaked, Says Goldman Sachs's Moe

    Tim Moe, chief Asia-Pacific equity strategist at Goldman Sachs Group Inc., discusses US inflation, the underperformance in Asian equities and his outlook for markets. He speaks on Bloomberg Television.

  • Bitcoin Hits Three-Week High Before CPI Data, Ethereum Upgrade

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin extended a rally amid a brighter mood in global markets and as traders await US inflation data and monitor a seminal upgrade of the Ethereum blockchain.Most Read from BloombergRussian Defenses Crumble as Ukraine Retakes Key TerritoryThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetRussia Confirms Flight of Troops From Ukraine’s Kharkiv AreaCredit Card Firms to Start Implementing Code for Gun StoresUkraine Latest: Russian Shelling Blamed for Blackouts in EastTh

  • Oppenheimer Says Biotech Stocks Look a Bit Brighter Right Now; Here Are 2 Names to Consider

    The biotech sector, like most sections of the market, took a sound beating in the year’s first half. Recently, however, the segment’s performance has improved, and that has helped the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (NBI) pull ahead of the NASDAQ (Up 13% over the past 3 months vs. the NASDAQ’s 3%). The Oppenheimer biotech team thinks there’s a simple explanation for this: “We believe that much of the recent outperformance has been driven by SMID caps, of which many have risen admirably in the past fe

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Twitter, Starbucks, Oracle, Danaher, and Other Stocks to Watch This Week

    Twitter holds a shareholder vote on Tuesday over Elon Musk’s acquisition. The August consumer price index will provide the latest inflation data. Plus, earnings from Oracle and Adobe

  • Here's When The Roth IRA 5-Year Rule Could Cost You Money

    The Roth IRA five-year rule will not allow you to withdraw tax-free earnings from your account until five years after your first contribution unless you meet certain conditions. In most cases, however, you can withdraw contributions tax-free since you paid … Continue reading → The post Understanding the Roth IRA 5-Year Rule appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Quiet quitting has a polar opposite: The FatFIRE movement of people working hard to retire early on a ‘massive stash’

    As different as they seem, both quiet-quitters and FIRERS want the same thing.