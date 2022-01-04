U.S. markets close in 3 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,787.04
    -9.52 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,803.94
    +218.88 (+0.60%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,565.80
    -267.00 (-1.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,273.58
    +28.27 (+1.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.13
    +1.05 (+1.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.90
    +14.80 (+0.82%)
     

  • Silver

    23.08
    +0.27 (+1.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1297
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6820
    +0.0540 (+3.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3538
    +0.0061 (+0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.1800
    +0.8440 (+0.73%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,792.42
    +115.30 (+0.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,194.13
    +22.78 (+1.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,505.15
    +120.61 (+1.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,301.79
    +510.08 (+1.77%)
     

Canadian defined benefit pension plans' financial health improves in 2021: Aon Pension Risk Tracker

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TORONTO, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, today announced that the aggregate funded ratio for Canadian pension plans in the S&P/TSX Composite Index increased from 89.4 percent to 97.2 percent during the past 12 months, according to the Aon Pension Risk Tracker.

The Aon Pension Risk Tracker calculates the aggregate funded position on an accounting basis for the companies in the S&P/TSX Composite Index with defined benefit (DB) plans. To access Aon's interactive tracker, which dates back to 2013, click here. The tool uses Aon's Risk Analyzer platform, which allows plan sponsors to track their individual plan's funded status on a daily basis. Versions of the Pension Risk Tracker are also available for the S&P 500 in the U.S. and for a number of indices in the UK.

Additional key findings:

  • Pension assets returned 7.0 percent in 2021 and were positive in Q4, ending the quarter up 4.8 percent.

  • The year-end long-term Government of Canada bond yield increased 51 basis points (bps) relative to the last year-end rate, and credit spreads narrowed slightly by 3 bps. This combination resulted in an increase in the interest rates used to value pension liabilities from 2.34 percent to 2.82 percent. This increase in interest rates, along with significant asset returns, significantly improved the funded position of pension plans in Canada.

"2021 was a spectacular year for Canadian pension plans funding, with both interest rates and risk-seeking assets going up," said Erwan Pirou, Canada Chief Investment Officer, Wealth Solutions, Aon. "But with inflation reaching record highs in North America, they will be watching closely if central banks deliver on the expected rate hikes in the next few months and how meaningful they will be. Longer-term, ensuring the sustainability of plan assets to climate change is becoming a more pressing issue as well."

"While the emergence of the Omicron variant added significant uncertainty at the end of 2021, equity markets continued the upward trajectory that had been established throughout the year," said Nathan LaPierre, Partner, Wealth Solutions, Aon. "Plan sponsors are likely to use the significantly-improved funded positions to undertake de-risking activities and protect those funded positions in 2022."

About Aon
Aon plc (NYSE: AON) exists to shape decisions for the better — to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Our colleagues provide our clients in over 120 countries with advice and solutions that give them the clarity and confidence to make better decisions to protect and grow their business.

Follow Aon on Twitter and LinkedIn. Stay up-to-date by visiting the Aon Newsroom and sign up for News Alerts here.

Media Contact
Alexandre Daudelin
+1 514 967-9330

Aon plc (NYSE: AON) exists to shape decisions for the better&#x002014;to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Our colleagues provide our clients in over 120 countries with advice and solutions that give them the clarity and confidence to make better decisions to protect and grow their business. (PRNewsfoto/Aon plc)
Aon plc (NYSE: AON) exists to shape decisions for the better—to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Our colleagues provide our clients in over 120 countries with advice and solutions that give them the clarity and confidence to make better decisions to protect and grow their business. (PRNewsfoto/Aon plc)

SOURCE Aon plc

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $100,000 Into $500,000 by 2030

    These tech companies look like great bets for long-term growth, and both have proven track records of delivering.

  • 2 Wildly Undervalued Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2022

    From 2019 to the end of 2021, the S&P 500 produced a 103% total return amid a slew of challenging events. Turning the calendar to 2022, investors might be interested in pulling in the reins and shifting toward undervalued dividend stocks that generate passive income. Here's what makes Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) and United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) two great options worth considering now.

  • 3 Best Metaverse Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    The metaverse has emerged as one of the hottest new growth opportunities in the technology sector. In addition to offering a new medium for socialization and entertainment, virtual worlds could also be a major new avenue for digital commerce and services. Unity Software (NYSE: U) provides a platform for developing interactive experiences and computer-generated visuals.

  • Why Pfizer, Novavax, and Ocugen Stocks Are Sinking Today

    Investors seem to be seeing a light at the end of the tunnel with the COVID-19 pandemic despite the present darkness.

  • Why FuelCell Energy Plummeted 40.1% in 2021's Final Month

    FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) stock sank 40.1% December, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The company's share price slumped due to the spread of the omicron coronavirus variant, unfavorable macroeconomic developments, and disappointing quarterly results. The spread of the omicron variant prompted investors to become more cautious about highly growth-dependent stocks early last month, and some companies in the hydrogen fuel cell and electric vehicle (EV) spaces were hit particularly hard.

  • Fertilizer producer Nutrien makes surprise CEO switch again despite strong profits

    Canada's Nutrien Ltd, the world's biggest fertilizer producer by capacity, surprised investors by replacing its chief executive on Tuesday for the second time in eight months, even as the company rakes in strong profits. Nutrien said in a statement that it named Ken Seitz, the head of its potash business, as interim chief executive after Mayo Schmidt stepped down as CEO. The company gave no reason for Schmidt's departure and spokesperson Megan Fielding said there are "legal constraints" on what Nutrien can say about it.

  • 3 Wildly Undervalued Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Today we will study Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM), Pinterest (NYSE: PINS), and DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU), three stocks that fit this expensive-looking mold, yet could be wildly undervalued when looking out over the next decade, thanks to their high revenue growth and strong free cash flow (FCF) generation. Note that Levered FCF and Revenue Growth are using trailing 12-month figures.

  • Why Upstart Stock Tanked 26% in December

    Shares of artificial intelligence (AI)-based fintech company Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) dropped 26% in December according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The company is still seeing the fallout from investors disappointed in fourth-quarter guidance as well as a general deflation in fintech stocks due to concerns about the omicron coronavirus variant.

  • Why HubSpot Stock Fell 18% in December

    HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) shareholders lost ground to the market last month, with the stock falling 18% compared to a 4% gain by the broad S&P 500 index, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The stock would likely outpace the wider market under that optimistic scenario, but investors should brace for more share price volatility ahead of (and immediately after) HubSpot's upcoming earnings report.

  • This investing legend has been predicting surprises for the last 37 years. Here’s how he did last year — and what he’s forecasting now

    Byron Wien, the vice chairman of private-equity giant Blackstone, has been making his list of ten surprises for 37 years.

  • Bond market shows that a recession ‘seems pretty likely’ by 2023: DoubleLine’s Gundlach

    DoubleLine Capital Founder Jeffrey Gundlach speaks with Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi about the recent moves in the yield curve, Fed rate hikes in 2022, and signals in the bond market for an upcoming recession.

  • Better Buy: CRISPR vs. Intellia

    Gene editing has attracted a lot of attention in recent years. That's because of the incredible potential if companies can make the technology work in various disease areas. The idea is to cut a genome in a particular location, and add, change, or remove a gene responsible for disease.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy According to Mason Hawkins’ Southeastern Asset Management

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 stock picks of Mason Hawkins’ Southeastern Asset Management. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Hawkins’ investment strategy, history, and stock picks, go directly to 5 Stocks to Buy According to Mason Hawkins’ Southeastern Asset Management. Mason Hawkins is the founder, chairman, and CEO at […]

  • 3 Top Value Stocks for 2022 and Beyond

    The market is pessimistic on these beaten-down stocks, but they all have good growth stories to tell.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Snowflake, and 1 Reason to Sell

    Snowflake's (NYSE: SNOW) cloud platform is experiencing tremendous demand as businesses continue to rely more on cloud services to process and store data. Cloud infrastructure spending grew 37% year over year in the third quarter, with services from Amazon, Microsoft, and Alphabet's Google controlling 63% of the market.

  • 3 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in January

    Certain household-name tech stocks struggled in 2021 as we lapped the first year of the pandemic, which makes them bargains today.

  • Got $1,000? 2 Growth Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Hold Forever

    Technology stocks have been hammered in 2021, and some of the riskier (but higher-reward) stocks have been hit especially hard. The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) and Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) are both established companies and leaders in their space, making them safer bets. The Trade Desk has risen to prominence in the advertising technology space because of its software that allows advertisers to automatically bid on ad space.

  • Is Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) Expensive For A Reason? A Look At Its Intrinsic Value

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Opendoor Technologies Inc. ( NASDAQ:OPEN ) by...

  • 2 Ways Roblox Can Grow in the Coming Years

    Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), a leading online gaming platform, delivered a better-than-expected result for the quarter ended Sept. 31, 2021. Investors reacted positively to the announcement, sending Roblox's stock to a new high of $141.60. Founded in 2004, Roblox has more than 47.3 million daily active users (DAU), making it one of the most popular gaming platforms among the younger generation.

  • Estimating The Fair Value Of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Chewy, Inc. ( NYSE:CHWY ) by taking the expected future...