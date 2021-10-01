U.S. markets close in 3 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,362.26
    +54.72 (+1.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,380.09
    +536.17 (+1.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,579.71
    +131.13 (+0.91%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,245.11
    +40.74 (+1.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.65
    +0.62 (+0.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,758.90
    +1.90 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    22.52
    +0.48 (+2.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1600
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4650
    -0.0640 (-4.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3552
    +0.0076 (+0.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.0320
    -0.2580 (-0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,936.44
    +4,316.20 (+9.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,184.58
    +102.50 (+9.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,027.07
    -59.35 (-0.84%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,771.07
    -681.59 (-2.31%)
     

Canadian defined benefit pension plans' financial health continues to improve in Q3: Aon report

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TORONTO, Oct. 1, 2021 /CNW/ -- Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions, today announced that the aggregate funded ratio for Canadian pension plans in the S&P/TSX Composite Index increased from 95.9% to 96.8% during the past three months as of September 30, according to the Aon Pension Risk Tracker.

The Aon Pension Risk Tracker calculates the aggregate funded position on an accounting basis for the companies in the S&P/TSX Composite Index with defined benefit (DB) plans. The tool uses Aon's Risk Analyzer platform, which allows plan sponsors to track their individual plan's funded status on a daily basis. Versions of the Pension Risk Tracker are also available for the S&P 500 in the U.S. and for a number of indices in the UK.

Key Findings:

  • During the third quarter of 2021, the aggregate funded ratio for Canadian pension plans in the S&P/TSX Composite index increased from 95.9% to 96.8%.

  • Pension assets were flat in the third quarter with small gains on equities offset by small losses on fixed income.

  • The quarter-end long-term Government of Canada bond yield increased 14 basis points (bps) relative to the last quarter-end rate while credit spreads remained flat. This resulted in an increase in the interest rates used to value pension liabilities from 2.92% to 3.06%.

"The third quarter of 2021 saw a return of volatility," said Nathan LaPierre, Partner, Retirement Solutions, Aon. "With the pullback in equity markets in September, equities were up only slightly over the quarter. Coupled with an increase in interest rates which lowered liabilities, funded ratios continued their upward trajectory. Plan sponsors should be wary of continued uncertainty and look for ways of reducing risk and locking in some of the gains."

About Aon
Aon plc (NYSE: AON) exists to shape decisions for the better — to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Our colleagues provide our clients in over 120 countries with advice and solutions that give them the clarity and confidence to make better decisions to protect and grow their business.

Follow Aon on Twitter and LinkedIn. Stay up-to-date by visiting the Aon Newsroom and sign up for News Alerts here.

Media Contact
Alexandre Daudelin
+1 514 967-9330

Aon plc (NYSE: AON) exists to shape decisions for the better&#x002014;to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Our colleagues provide our clients in over 120 countries with advice and solutions that give them the clarity and confidence to make better decisions to protect and grow their business. (PRNewsfoto/Aon plc)
Aon plc (NYSE: AON) exists to shape decisions for the better—to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Our colleagues provide our clients in over 120 countries with advice and solutions that give them the clarity and confidence to make better decisions to protect and grow their business. (PRNewsfoto/Aon plc)

SOURCE Aon plc

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/01/c4467.html

Recommended Stories

  • NIO (NYSE:NIO) Delivers a Record Number of Vehicles, Here is When They are Estimated to Become Profitable

    With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at NIO Inc.'s (NYSE:NIO) future prospects. NIO Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric vehicles in China and is on route to expand globally.

  • Why Atea Pharmaceutical Stock Is Ripping Higher Today

    Shares of the mid-cap biopharma Atea Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: AVIR) are up by a respectable 21.5% as of 11:44 a.m. EDT Friday morning. The biotech's shares are taking flight today in response to a successful interim analysis for Merck's oral COVID-19 pill, molnupiravir, in a late-stage trial. Atea, for its part, is also trialing an oral COVID-19 medication, known as AT-527, with a broadly similar mechanism of action (they both interfere with viral replication).

  • 3 Stocks That Can Double Again in the Fourth Quarter

    More than 300 stocks have doubled in 2021. Let's look at some that can double again in the next three months.

  • Why Guardant Health Is Down More Than 14% Friday

    Shares of healthcare company Guardant Health (NASDAQ: GH) are down 14.2% as of mid-session today on the heels of unconfirmed reports that it's interested in acquiring peer and indirect rival NeoGenomics (NASDAQ: NEO). Only citing "people familiar with the matter," Bloomberg reported on Friday that disease diagnostics Guardant Health is considering an acquisition of cancer-testing specialist NeoGenomics. Although neither NeoGenomics nor Guardant Health has confirmed they're in such discussions, the suggestion has an air of credibility.

  • In today's low-rate world, Warren Buffett holds these stocks for the fat yields

    Still earning peanuts in your savings account? These 3 income stocks might help.

  • At US$79.73, Is InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Worth Looking At Closely?

    InMode Ltd. ( NASDAQ:INMD ), is not the largest company out there, but it led the NASDAQGS gainers with a relatively...

  • A Third of New Investors Have Chosen a Dangerous Way to Research Stocks

    Investing in stocks can be a great way to create a diversified portfolio that helps you build wealth. Unfortunately, a troubling new study conducted by Survey Monkey reveals that far too many investors are actually using social media to research their investments -- and it could end up costing them. According to the Survey Monkey study, a startling percentage of new investors are relying on social media in order to research different investment ideas and determine where to put their money.

  • Merck’s pill shows positive signs against COVID, Five9 axes Zoom sale, AMC’s debt repurchase

    Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Brian Cheung break down the latest early market movers, which include: Zoom's stock leaping upwards after the Five9 merger agreement fell apart, Merck announcing that its experimental pill delivers effective results against COVID-19, and AMC shares surging after the company disclosed plans to repurchase debt.

  • September was a terrible month for stocks. Here’s what you can expect in October.

    According to the bull and bear market calendar back to 1900 maintained by Ned Davis Research, nine changes to the U.S. market’s major trend occurred in October. The average number of trend changes across all months is between six and seven. It is true that an above-average number of bear markets in the Ned Davis Research calendar did come to an end during October: eight, versus an all-month average of between three and four.

  • Why this billionaire investor is all in on one electric vehicle maker

    Yahoo Finance Live chats with investing pioneer Alec Gores of The Group about his latest playing on the future of the automobile.

  • What You Need to Know About IBM's $19 Billion Spinoff

    The biggest move made by International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) since CEO Arvind Krishna took the helm last year was the planned spinoff of the managed infrastructure services unit. Here's what IBM investors need to know. IBM shareholders will receive at least 80.1% of Kyndryl's common stock when the spinoff is complete, with IBM retaining the remaining stake.

  • Why Pfizer, BioNTech, Novavax, and Vaxart Stocks Are Sinking Today

    Shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) were down by 1.6% as of 11:20 a.m. EDT after having declined by as much as 3.1% earlier in the session. Pfizer's COVID vaccine partner, BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX), fared even worse, with its stock sliding by 11.9%. A couple of companies that have COVID-19 vaccine candidates that aren't on the market yet also felt the sting of the news from Merck and Ridgeback.

  • This Company Is Set for Explosive Amazon-Like Growth

    Founded in 2010, Coupang (NYSE: CPNG) didn't take long to evolve itself into the market leader in South Korea's e-commerce industry, posting an annualized run-rate of $18 billion as of its most recent quarter. Led by Founder and CEO Bom Kim, Coupang is now taking a page out of Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) playbook by focusing on long-term cash flow generation versus short-term profitability, which true investors should love to see from such a rapidly growing company.

  • Lordstown Dives After Confirming Factory Sale, Updating Endurance EV Production Plans

    Lordstown gets needed cash by selling its Ohio plant to Foxconn. But RIDE dived amid updated Endurance production plans.

  • Why Sundial, Canopy Growth, and Green Thumb Stocks Dropped Today

    Marijuana legalization is coming to America -- eventually -- and Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) is the Canadian cannabis stock most likely to profit from it. Canopy Growth stock is both "best positioned among Canadian producers to enter the U.S. upon federal legalization," writes TheFly.com, reporting on Bank of America's note Friday morning. In the analyst's opinion, Canopy's promise to achieve positive earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) by the end of its fiscal 2022 (which will end March 31, 2022) are predicated on the company reaching sales targets that it may actually miss.

  • QuantumScape Competitor Seeks EV Battery Gold in Fool’s Gold

    Solid state battery technology company Solid Power announced an award to develop rechargeable EV batteries without costly cobalt and nickel.

  • Why Airline Stocks Are Flying High Today

    A prominent analyst just issued an upgrade of Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV), and his rationale has the whole sector taking flight. Shares of Southwest, Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL), United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ: UAL), and JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ: JBLU) were all up more than 5% on Friday morning on commentary that the post-pandemic aviation recovery is far from over. It's been a turbulent few years for airline stocks, with shares initially hit hard by the pandemic on fears that the drop in travel demand would lead to a rash of airline bankruptcies.

  • Are Any Marijuana Stocks On U.S. Exchanges Good Buys Right Now As MORE Act Makes Progress?

    Canadian marijuana stocks have fallen from their February highs. But one player in the industry got a lot bigger after a merger deal.

  • Chinese Real Estate Crisis Spreads to Sweden: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group’s financial woes have reached Sweden, with a unit of the company’s electric-vehicle arm in talks to find new backers after cutting 300 jobs. Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in Lon

  • My 5 Favorite Stocks Right Now

    One of the best parts about being a contributor with The Motley Fool is that I get to spend lots of time learning about great companies. In no particular order, these five are Latch (NASDAQ: LTCH), Pinterest (NYSE: PINS), Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM), Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), and Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON). Zoom is a videoconferencing tool, and its core product is called Meetings; it's what most people likely think of first when Zoom is mentioned.