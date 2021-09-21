U.S. markets close in 57 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,371.33
    +13.60 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,042.16
    +71.69 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,808.00
    +94.09 (+0.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,187.53
    +5.33 (+0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.51
    +0.22 (+0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,775.90
    +12.10 (+0.69%)
     

  • Silver

    22.56
    +0.35 (+1.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1733
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3240
    +0.0150 (+1.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3665
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2150
    -0.2050 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,224.40
    -1,182.45 (-2.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,049.09
    -14.76 (-1.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,980.98
    +77.07 (+1.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,839.71
    -660.34 (-2.17%)
     

Canadian Entrepreneurs Launch Software to Digitalize Volunteer Space

·3 min read

Vome Volunteer App Reimagines Volunteer Management For Nonprofit Organizations

MONTREAL, Sept. 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Vome Volunteer, an all-in-one volunteer management solution designed to simplify the process of connecting and engaging with volunteers, launched its mobile app offering nonprofit organizations a more efficient way to run their volunteering programs. The new software allows organizations to streamline recruitment, simplify scheduling, and integrate their communications, while providing volunteers with a user-friendly mobile app that can now be downloaded through the App Store and Google Play.

Vome Volunteer: All-in-one volunteer management platform designed for nonprofit organizations (CNW Group/Vome Volunteer)
Vome Volunteer: All-in-one volunteer management platform designed for nonprofit organizations (CNW Group/Vome Volunteer)

The software was created by Montrealers Samuel Fagen and Ron Segev with the initial goal of connecting volunteers to local nonprofits. However, the two childhood friends quickly realized that Vome Volunteer was more than a marketplace for volunteer opportunities; the platform could empower nonprofits to improve how they coordinate their programs for members.

"Nonprofits are realizing that they need to adapt to an increasingly digital world and are constantly looking for ways to strengthen their engagement with volunteers." said Ron Segev, Co-founder and VP of Partnerships at Vome Volunteer. "This was especially apparent with COVID-19 lockdowns and social distancing policies, as volunteering positions were forced to shift from in-person to remote and communication channels needed to be optimized."

Vome Volunteer's new app is a one-stop shop for volunteers, allowing them to do everything from discovering new volunteer opportunities to checking into shifts using QR codes and even completing in-app challenges. The platform also provides nonprofits with an array of integrated tools to organize their volunteer program functions, including data-driven insights about program performance.

"Our features allow program directors to focus on growing their mission and developing their programs, rather than spending time on administrative work." said Samuel Fagen, Co-founder and CEO of Vome Volunteer. "We've become a trusted partner for many organizations throughout Quebec and Ontario, with over 5,000 volunteer shifts created since our soft launch in May."

Vome Volunteer recently entered Newchip's competitive accelerator program, where they were selected among one of 1,000+ applicants, and have kickstarted their expansion into the US to help empower American nonprofits in their effort to better optimize their volunteering programs.

"As one of the few English Community Centres in Montreal, we are always working on improving our services and developing stronger partnerships with community members and organizations." said Monique Barling, Volunteer Department Director at Tyndale St-Georges Community Centre. "Vome Volunteer is an incredibly comprehensive platform that makes it easy to integrate the different parts of my program; a tool I've been searching a while for. I am very excited to be working with such a great platform and passionate team!"

To learn more about Vome Volunteer and what they offer nonprofits, visit their website at www.vomevolunteer.com.

About Vome Volunteer

Vome Volunteer is an all-in-one volunteer management solution designed for nonprofits, founded by McGill University graduates, Samuel Fagen and Ron Segev, during their undergraduate studies. The intuitive software allows organizations to streamline recruitment, simplify scheduling, and integrate their communications, while providing volunteers with a user-friendly mobile app available to iOS and Android users. Vome is on a mission to support nonprofits by building an online community that promotes engagement. To learn more about Vome Volunteer, visit www.vomevolunteer.com.

Vome logo (CNW Group/Vome Volunteer)
Vome logo (CNW Group/Vome Volunteer)

SOURCE Vome Volunteer

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/21/c5880.html

Recommended Stories

  • 12 Best Big Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 12 best big tech stocks to buy right now. You can skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, and go directly to the 5 Best Big Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now. It would be an understatement to say that the technology sector is the backbone […]

  • 2 High-Growth Stocks That Wall Street Thinks Are Undervalued

    These are attractive picks for retail investors looking to buy high-growth stocks with significant upside potential.

  • ‘Pay me my worth’: restaurant workers demand livable wages as industry continues to falter

    Low wages and poor working conditions – as well as unruly customers – combine to keep the food service labor shortage going Mariah Tabb carries drinks to a table at a restaurant in Nashville on 10 September. Photograph: Mark Humphrey/AP After the traumas of widespread economic shutdowns during the coronavirus pandemic, America’s restaurant industry is largely open for business again as eateries ranging from high-end bistros to fast-food chains are serving hungry customers. But behind the full ta

  • The iPhone 13 Has Longer Wait Times Than the iPhone 12. What That Means for Apple Stock.

    The higher-end iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max have wait times of longer than three weeks in all markets, numbers show.

  • Apple's Epic Loss Could Be A Game Changer For Spotify

    Last week, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) lost a court case to Fortnite creator Epic Games and was ordered to allow developers to send their app's users to outside payment systems. Opening Apple's ecosystem up to third-party payment options translates to freeing users from paying Apple 15% to 30% commission fees. This turn of events threaten the revenue Apple gains by charging fees to app developers and therefore, it could be a game changer for companies like Spotify (NYSE: SPOT). The Bigger Picture While

  • Apple iPhone 13 Setup Looks Worse Than iPhone 12, Says Analyst

    New Street Research analyst Pierre Ferragu says the Street is expecting too many Apple iPhone upgrades.

  • Verizon Expects a Big Year for 5G. Why That Might Mean Paying More for the Service.

    Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg says that the company is deploying more spectrum this year than ever before. Price increases could follow.

  • $12M worth of Bitcoin stolen in pNetwork hack

    Cross-chain DeFi platform pNetwork has been hacked on Binance Smart Chain to the tune of approximately $12.7 million worth of Bitcoin. The company says 277 pBTC was drained from the exchange.

  • PayPal launches its 'super app' combining payments, savings, bill pay, crypto, shopping and more

    PayPal has been talking about its "super app" plans for some time, having recently told investors its upcoming digital wallet and payments app had been given a go for launch. Today, the first version of that app is officially being introduced, offering a combination of financial tools including direct deposit, bill pay, a digital wallet, peer-to-peer payments, shopping tools, crypto capabilities and more. The company is also announcing its partnership with Synchrony Bank for its new high-yield savings account, PayPal Savings.

  • Mom and Daughter Killed Adult Film Actress With Backyard Butt Implants, Cops Say

    LAPDA mom and daughter who allegedly posed as plastic surgery pros have been charged with murder after an aspiring adult film actress’ illegal butt augmentation surgery turned deadly.Libby Adame, 51, and Alicia Galaz, 23, were arrested Aug. 5 in Riverside, California, in connection with the death of 26-year-old Karissa Rajpaul, who died at a local hospital hours after she underwent the botched procedure.The Los Angeles Police Department told local outlets that the two women posed as specialists

  • The Multiple Reasons Why Microsoft Stock Is a Winner

    It’s business as usual for Microsoft (MSFT) in 2021, with the stock on an almost constant steady upward trajectory. Looking ahead, Tigress analyst Ivan Feinseth expects the good times to continue, claiming the “ongoing digital transformation, increasing cloud strength and new product introductions will continue to drive significant revenue and Economic Profit growth.” In fact, the 5-star analyst not only reiterated a Buy rating for MSFT stock but also increased the price target from $303 to $366

  • Top Tech Penny Stocks for Q4 2021

    The technology sector consists of businesses that develop, build, and market consumer electronics, electronic components, and software. Companies in the tech sector may also provide information technology (IT) services such as cloud computing. While the best-known companies are giants like Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Microsoft Inc. (MSFT), there also are tech businesses that are classified as penny stocks.

  • 2 Top Software-as-a-Service Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    The software-as-a-service (SaaS) business has generated significant returns for both the technology industry and its investors. Market research firm Valuates forecasts that the SaaS market, valued at $158 billion in 2020, will grow at a compound annual rate of 12% through 2026. Two companies that I expect will produce considerable returns for investors long-term are DigitalOcean (NYSE: DOCN) and Twilio (NYSE: TWLO).

  • Joy Reid calls out ‘Missing White Woman Syndrome’ amid Gabby Petito case

    On Monday’s airing of The ReidOut, host Joy Reid addressed the massive media coverage surrounding Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, the young […] The post Joy Reid calls out ‘Missing White Woman Syndrome’ amid Gabby Petito case appeared first on TheGrio.

  • 2 Bargain Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 5 Years

    Investors looking for growth stocks trading on the cheap should take a closer look at these two companies.

  • Bitcoin Arrives at Last Defense as Chart Support Tested

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin is falling for a third day after a global selloff in riskier assets and has dropped to as low as $40,237, a level not seen since early August. That takes it to the lower end of an Ichimoku cloud technical pattern, which offers support at about $39,900 for the next week. The price is forming a “hammer” candlestick pattern with a relatively long lower shadow, demonstrating that support from the cloud is being watched closely. Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market

  • Bitcoin Rebounds After Serious Sell-Off

    Bitcoin received support near $40,000 and is moving towards the resistance level at $44,000.

  • EOS, Stellar’s Lumen, and Tron’s TRX – Daily Analysis – September 21st, 2021

    Following Monday’s sell-off, a move through the day’s pivot levels would be needed to avoid another day in the red.

  • Walmart Worker's Emotional Rant on Loudspeaker Goes Viral

    It's the kind of announcement that probably would have made you pause if you'd been shopping for groceries or other items at your local Walmart. "Attention Walmart shoppers and associates," one store associate said. Then she proceeded to call out store management and the Walmart company about her experiences after five years of working there.Beth Mcgrath knew she was sharing her thoughts publicly… she just probably didn't anticipate how public they would go. Last Tuesday, the now-former Walmart

  • Facebook to launch portable version of Portal video chat device

    Facebook on Tuesday announced two new models of its Portal video calling devices, including its first portable version. The social media company also said it was testing with several U.S. companies a service for businesses to remotely manage Portal work accounts and devices. Facebook has not provided specific sales numbers on Portal, but a spokeswoman said there had been increased sales and usage during the COVID-19 pandemic, through which many companies shifted to remote working and more people stayed at home under lockdown measures.