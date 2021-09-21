Canadian Entrepreneurs Launch Software to Digitalize Volunteer Space

Vome Volunteer App Reimagines Volunteer Management For Nonprofit Organizations

MONTREAL, Sept. 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Vome Volunteer, an all-in-one volunteer management solution designed to simplify the process of connecting and engaging with volunteers, launched its mobile app offering nonprofit organizations a more efficient way to run their volunteering programs. The new software allows organizations to streamline recruitment, simplify scheduling, and integrate their communications, while providing volunteers with a user-friendly mobile app that can now be downloaded through the App Store and Google Play.

The software was created by Montrealers Samuel Fagen and Ron Segev with the initial goal of connecting volunteers to local nonprofits. However, the two childhood friends quickly realized that Vome Volunteer was more than a marketplace for volunteer opportunities; the platform could empower nonprofits to improve how they coordinate their programs for members.

"Nonprofits are realizing that they need to adapt to an increasingly digital world and are constantly looking for ways to strengthen their engagement with volunteers." said Ron Segev, Co-founder and VP of Partnerships at Vome Volunteer. "This was especially apparent with COVID-19 lockdowns and social distancing policies, as volunteering positions were forced to shift from in-person to remote and communication channels needed to be optimized."

Vome Volunteer's new app is a one-stop shop for volunteers, allowing them to do everything from discovering new volunteer opportunities to checking into shifts using QR codes and even completing in-app challenges. The platform also provides nonprofits with an array of integrated tools to organize their volunteer program functions, including data-driven insights about program performance.

"Our features allow program directors to focus on growing their mission and developing their programs, rather than spending time on administrative work." said Samuel Fagen, Co-founder and CEO of Vome Volunteer. "We've become a trusted partner for many organizations throughout Quebec and Ontario, with over 5,000 volunteer shifts created since our soft launch in May."

Vome Volunteer recently entered Newchip's competitive accelerator program, where they were selected among one of 1,000+ applicants, and have kickstarted their expansion into the US to help empower American nonprofits in their effort to better optimize their volunteering programs.

"As one of the few English Community Centres in Montreal, we are always working on improving our services and developing stronger partnerships with community members and organizations." said Monique Barling, Volunteer Department Director at Tyndale St-Georges Community Centre. "Vome Volunteer is an incredibly comprehensive platform that makes it easy to integrate the different parts of my program; a tool I've been searching a while for. I am very excited to be working with such a great platform and passionate team!"

About Vome Volunteer

Vome Volunteer is an all-in-one volunteer management solution designed for nonprofits, founded by McGill University graduates, Samuel Fagen and Ron Segev, during their undergraduate studies. The intuitive software allows organizations to streamline recruitment, simplify scheduling, and integrate their communications, while providing volunteers with a user-friendly mobile app available to iOS and Android users. Vome is on a mission to support nonprofits by building an online community that promotes engagement. To learn more about Vome Volunteer, visit www.vomevolunteer.com.

