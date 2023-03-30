U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,050.83
    +23.02 (+0.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,859.03
    +141.43 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,013.47
    +87.24 (+0.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,768.38
    -3.22 (-0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.37
    +1.40 (+1.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,998.00
    +0.30 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    24.05
    +0.06 (+0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0909
    +0.0062 (+0.57%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5510
    -0.0150 (-0.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2390
    +0.0078 (+0.63%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.6620
    -0.0830 (-0.06%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,067.63
    -331.63 (-1.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    614.03
    -5.21 (-0.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,620.43
    +56.16 (+0.74%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,782.93
    -100.85 (-0.36%)
     

Canadian ETF Association Closes the Market

CNW Group
·1 min read

TORONTO, March 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Michael Cooke, Mackenzie Financial, and representatives of the Canadian ETF Association (CETFA), joined Graham Mackenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to close the market in celebration of the growth of the ETF in Canada and CETFA's over 10 years of commitment to the Canadian ETF industry.

The Canadian ETF Association is the only ETF Association in the world with the mandate to support the growth, sustainability and integrity of Canada's ETF industry.

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/30/c1277.html

